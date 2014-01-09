The 10 Most Stressful Jobs Of 2014

Does your job require you to be responsible for other people’s lives? If so, it’s understandable that you may be consistently stressed. The responsibility to ensure the safety of others is

exactly what firefighters, police officers, pilots, and military personnel have in common — and what makes their jobs extremely stressful.

In our previous stressful jobs list, career information expert Laurence Shatkin, Ph.D., compared stress tolerance for each job by measuring how often employees face high-stress situations. This includes consequences of employee errors, which measures how serious it would be if mistakes were made, and the job’s time pressure, which measures the strictness of deadlines.

CareerCast’s recently published list of stressful jobs also took into account the previously mentioned stress factors. In addition, it looked at the “typical demands and crisis inherent in the job.” This list considered 11 job demands, which are expected to evoke stress: amount of travel, lack of growth potential, strict deadlines, working in the public eye, competitiveness, physical demands, environmental conditions, hazards encountered, putting your own life at risk, having another person’s life at risk, and facing the public.

Below are the most stressful jobs in America, according to CareerCast. The wage and projected percentage growth of each job between 2010 and 2020 come from the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics.

10. Taxi Driver

Median salary: $22,820

Outlook: 20%

9. Police officer

Median salary: $55,270

Outlook: 7%

8. Newspaper reporter

Median salary: $US35,870

Outlook: -6%

7. Corporate executive (senior)

Median salary: $168,140

Outlook: 5%

6.

Public relations executive

Median salary: $54,170

Outlook: 21%

5. Event coordinator

Median salary: $45,810

Outlook: 44%

4. Airline Pilot

Median salary: $114,200

Outlook: 11%

3. Firefighter

Median salary: $45,250

Outlook: 9%

2. Military general

Median salary: $US196,300

Outlook: n/a

1. Enlisted military personnel

Median salary: $28,840

Outlook: n/a

