The 10 Most Stressful Jobs In America

CareerCast.com rated the stress level of 200 jobs based on work environment, income, outlook, travel, deadlines, competitiveness and work in the public eye.

This study looked only at white collar jobs, and does not include occupations like deep sea fishing or logging.

#10 Real Estate Agent Stress score: 38.57

Hours per day: 9.5

Income: $40,357 Real estate agents work erratic hours, often times on nights and weekends. The field is highly competitive, and in the current state of the housing market, selling a home is not easy. Source: CareerCast

#9 Emergency Medical Technician Stress score: 39.68

Hours per day: varies

Income: $30,168 EMTs are the first people on the scene of a medical emergency and are the 'lifeline' of the patient from the location of the emergency to the hospital. EMTs also work long, often overnight shifts.

#8 Stockbroker Stress score: 39.70

Hours per day: 8

Income: $67,470 Stock brokers are responsible for facilitating the stocks and bonds of their investor clients. With the stock market always changing, rapidly, keeping track of investors' money, can be very stressful.

#7 Architect Stress score: 39.93

Hours per day: 8+

Income: $73,193 Architects work under tight deadlines as they plan, design, and oversee the construction of commercial, and residential spaces. The future safety of buildings rely on their careful planning.

#6 Advertising Account Executive Stress score: 41.05

Hours per day: 9.5

Income: $62,105 Account executive's work requires creativity, attention to detail, and self-motivation, all while managing major accounts for the company, under deadline. The field of work is also very competitive, and often, ads are a company's main source of income.

#5 Newscaster Stress score: 43.56

Hours per day: 8

Income: $50,456 Newscasters compete against each other to be the first to get the story out to the public. Often, reporters work from inside a studio, but many times reporters head out to the field, where the action is occurring. This puts newscasters in potentially dangerous situations.

#4 Photojournalist Stress score: 47.09

Hours per day: varies

Income: $40,209 Photojournalists are always right in on the action. Whether it's a time of war, a shooting, or a natural disaster, photojournalists are there, in dangerous conditions capturing the news to share with the world.

#3 Senior Corporate Executive Stress score: 47.41

Hours per day: 11

Income: $161,141 Corporate executives wear many different hats. They are expected to have knowledge in every department of the company so they can make company wide decisions that affect many employees. They also work long hours.

#2 Public Relations Officer Stress score: 47.6

Hours per day: 9

Income: $90,160 PR executives often have to give presentations and make speeches in front of large crowds. It is a highly competitive field, and executives are expected to create and maintain a good image for the company, something that is essential for survival.

#1 Commercial Pilot Stress score: 59.53

Hours per day: 9

Income: $106,153 Airline pilots are responsible for the lives of hundreds of people while flying miles above ground at high speeds. Pilots often have to fly through inclement weather, and work long hours.







