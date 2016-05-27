These are the cars thieves love to steal

Land Rover 2015 Range Rover Autobiography.

Automotive security firm LoJack released its latest annual Vehicle Theft Recovery Report this month. The report found the Honda Civic to be America’s most stolen car in 2015 — followed by the Honda Accord and the Toyota Camry.

As the best selling vehicle in America for more than three decades, the Ford F-Series naturally founds its way onto the list. Interestingly, the volume-leading F150 was actually stolen less than the heavy duty F250 which finished seventh on the list.

According to LoJack, the F250 was also the most stolen American car.

Although SUVs are all the rage these days, only one cracked the top 10, barely. The Chevy Tahoe was the 10th most stolen last year.

A truly surprising entrant on the list is the Acura Integra which finished fifth. While the majority of the list consists of top sellers, the Integra has not been sold in the U.S. since 2001. And when it was offered for sale in the U.S., it never sold in the type of numbers to rival the Accords and Camrys of the world.

Its appeal among thieves may be explained by the car’s popularity with aftermarket tuners, which drives demand for its parts and engines.

For vehicles costing more than $30,000, thieves largely targeted luxury crossovers such as the BMW X-Series, Audi Q5 and the Land Rover Range Rover.

According to LoJack, the most expensive car the company recovered last year was a 2011 Bentley Continental GT valued at more than $138,000 while the oldest car recovered was a 1956 Ford Fairlane.

Here’s the complete list:

NOW WATCH: A sinkhole the length of a cruise ship swallowed an entire car park in Florence



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.