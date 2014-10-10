Here Are The Top 10 Cars Thieves Love To Steal In America

AP America’s most stolen car.

According to data gathered by the vehicle tracking firm LoJack in 2013, the Accord is followed by the Honda Civic and Toyota Camry.

Even though the Ford F150 is the best-selling truck in the America, its larger sibling, the F350, is more often stolen.

In fact, GM’s F150 competitor, the Chevy Silverado pickup, is not only the most stolen truck, but also the most stolen domestic branded vehicle on the LoJack’s top 10.

Perhaps the most intriguing entry on LoJack’s list is the sixth-place Acura Integra. While the majority of the list consists of top sellers, the Integra has not been sold in the U.S. since 2001. Its appeal among thieves may be be explained by the car’s popularity with aftermarket tuners, which drives demand for its parts and engines.

According to LoJack, the most expensive car the company recovered in 2013 was a $US103,400 Porsche Panamera, while the oldest car recovered was a 1963 Cadillac Convertible. The latest report also highlighted the increasing popularity of hybrid and electric vehicles, as recoveries of Toyota’s Prius hybrid increased by 70% in 2013.

Here is LoJack’s 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in America:

Honda Accord Honda Civic Toyota Camry Toyota Corolla Chevrolet Silverado Acura Integra Cadillac Escalade Ford F350 Nissan Altima Chevrolet Tahoe

[This is an updated version of an earlier story.]

