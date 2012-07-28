The 25 Most Sleep-Deprived Cities In America

Photo: Daniel Goodman

The adverse impacts of sleep-deprivation are well-documented.



Research shows that 60 per cent of American adults aren’t getting enough shut-eye, leading to strokes, weight gain and other negative health consequences.

In order to raise awareness of sleep deprivation in Americans SleepBetter.org and Carpenter Co. polled 188,795 people to rank the 100 largest cities by sleepiness.

Charleston, West Virgina was deemed the most tired city, with over a quarter of the city not getting enough sleep most of the time.

Surprisingly, New York City, “The City That Never Sleeps,” did not even make the top 25 (it’s ranked at 33).

Go to SleepBetter.org to see the full list.

