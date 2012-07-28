The 25 Most Sleep-Deprived Cities In America

Noah Plaue
Sleep

Photo: Daniel Goodman

The adverse impacts of sleep-deprivation are well-documented.

Research shows that 60 per cent of American adults aren’t getting enough shut-eye, leading to strokes, weight gain and other negative health consequences.  

In order to raise awareness of sleep deprivation in Americans SleepBetter.org and Carpenter Co. polled 188,795 people to rank the 100 largest cities by sleepiness.

Charleston, West Virgina was deemed the most tired city, with over a quarter of the city not getting enough sleep most of the time.

Surprisingly, New York City, “The City That Never Sleeps,” did not even make the top 25 (it’s ranked at 33).

Go to SleepBetter.org to see the full list.

25. Dallas/ Ft. Worth, Texas

Average number of days people don't get enough sleep in a month: 8.9

Percentage of people who don't get enough sleep half the time: 21.3

Source: SleepBetter.org

24. Buffalo, NY

Average number of days people don't get enough sleep in a month: 8.5

Percentage of people who don't get enough sleep half the time: 22.7

Source: SleepBetter.org

23. Greensboro/High Point/ Winston Salem, NC

Average number of days people don't get enough sleep in a month: 8.8

Percentage of people who don't get enough sleep half the time: 21.9

Source: SleepBetter.org

22. Columbia, SC

Average number of days people don't get enough sleep in a month: 9.0

Percentage of people who don't get enough sleep half the time: 21.4

Source: SleepBetter.org

21. Rochester, NY

Average number of days people don't get enough sleep in a month: 8.9

Percentage of people who don't get enough sleep half the time: 22.0

Source: SleepBetter.org

20. Shreveport, LA

Average number of days people don't get enough sleep in a month: 9.0

Percentage of people who don't get enough sleep half the time: 21.5

Source: SleepBetter.org

19. Albany/Schenectady/Troy, NY

Average number of days people don't get enough sleep in a month: 8.9

Percentage of people who don't get enough sleep half the time: 22.1

Source: SleepBetter.org

18. Norfolk, VA

Average number of days people don't get enough sleep in a month: 8.9

Percentage of people who don't get enough sleep half the time: 22.2

Source: SleepBetter.org

17. South Bend, IN

Average number of days people don't get enough sleep in a month: 9.3

Percentage of people who don't get enough sleep half the time: 21.5

Source: SleepBetter.org

16. Lexington, KY

Average number of days people don't get enough sleep in a month: 9.2

Percentage of people who don't get enough sleep half the time: 21.8

Source: SleepBetter.org

15. Boston, MA

Average number of days people don't get enough sleep in a month: 9.2

Percentage of people who don't get enough sleep half the time: 22.1

Source: SleepBetter.org

14. Philadelphia, PA

Average number of days people don't get enough sleep in a month: 9.2

Percentage of people who don't get enough sleep half the time: 22.5

Source: SleepBetter.org

13. Mobile-Pensacola, FL

Average number of days people don't get enough sleep in a month: 9.2

Percentage of people who don't get enough sleep half the time: 22.9

Source: SleepBetter.org

12. St. Louis, MO

Average number of days people don't get enough sleep in a month: 9.1

Percentage of people who don't get enough sleep half the time: 23.4

Source: SleepBetter.org

11. Dayton, OH

Average number of days people don't get enough sleep in a month: 9.2

Percentage of people who don't get enough sleep half the time: 22.9

Source: SleepBetter.org

10. Springfield, MO

Average number of days people don't get enough sleep in a month: 9.5

Percentage of people who don't get enough sleep half the time: 22.6

Source: SleepBetter.org

9. Savannah, GA

Average number of days people don't get enough sleep in a month: 9.4

Percentage of people who don't get enough sleep half the time: 23.5

Source: SleepBetter.org

8. Tulsa, OK

Average number of days people don't get enough sleep in a month: 9.4

Percentage of people who don't get enough sleep half the time: 23.9

Source: SleepBetter.org

7. Columbus, OH

Average number of days people don't get enough sleep in a month: 9.7

Percentage of people who don't get enough sleep half the time: 23.1

Source: SleepBetter.org

6. Tri-Cities, TN-VA

Average number of days people don't get enough sleep in a month: 9.4

Percentage of people who don't get enough sleep half the time: 24.2

Source: SleepBetter.org

5. Madison, Wi

Average number of days people don't get enough sleep in a month: 9.3

Percentage of people who don't get enough sleep half the time: 24.7

Source: SleepBetter.org

4. Colorado Springs, Co

Average number of days people don't get enough sleep in a month: 9.6

Percentage of people who don't get enough sleep half the time: 23.8

Source: SleepBetter.org

3. Paducah, KY

Average number of days people don't get enough sleep in a month: 9.6

Percentage of people who don't get enough sleep half the time: 25.6

Source: SleepBetter.org

2. Knoxville, TN

Average number of days people don't get enough sleep in a month: 10.0

Percentage of people who don't get enough sleep half the time: 24.1

Source: SleepBetter.org

1. Charleston, WV

Average number of days people don't get enough sleep in a month: 10.6

Percentage of people who don't get enough sleep half the time: 27.5

Source: SleepBetter.org

Lack of sleep is bad for your health.

15 Things You Should Know About Sleep >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.