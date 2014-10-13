30 Stocks Traders Are Shorting Like Crazy

Shorting stocks is risky.
Even when the market goes down, any stock can still go against you. And while the common truism that short sellers can only ever make 100% on a position isn’t quite right, it takes a certain skill to find companies that might be hiding something from investors.
But this doesn’t stop traders from taking their best shot.
Recently, we’ve seen a ton of volatility in the stock market, but all of the major stock indexes are still higher year-to-date.
However, we were still able to find 30 stocks with market caps over $US2 billion that investors are still betting against like crazy.
On the list, of course, is Herbalife, the company that hedge funder Bill Ackman has accused of being a pyramid scheme.
Also featured on the list is GoPro, the wearable camera company that went public in late June and has seen its stock just explode in the last several months.
The biggest theme of the list is Chinese internet companies. Alibaba may have been the marquee IPO of the year, but other internet-based companies out of China have been met with quite a bit of scepticism.
We ranked the stocks by short interest as a percentage of shares outstanding, going from the least shorted to the most.
Ticker: AIRM
Short interest: 23.4%
YTD return: -7.9%
Sector: Healthcare Services
Comment: In its most recent quarterly earnings report, the company reported revenue that increase 16% over the prior year to $US258.5 million.
data from FinViz
Ticker: SUNE
Short interest: 24%
YTD return: 28%
Sector: Solar Energy
Comment: Sunedison, which makes solar panels and semiconductor materials, recently filed a confidential public offering for its yield vehicle focused on solar projects in Asia and Africa.
data from FinViz
Ticker: ASPS
Short interest: 24%
YTD return: -40%
Sector: Real Estate Services
Comment: The Luxembourg-based company provides debt collection services to mortgage lenders and is scheduled to report third quarter earnings on October 23.
data from FinViz
Ticker: GNRC
Short interest: 24.1%
YTD return: -29.8%
Sector: Generators
Comment: The generator manufacturer recently acquired MAC, Inc., which makes portable industrial heating units.
data from FinViz
Ticker: BSAC
Short interest: 25.4%
YTD return: -7%
Sector: Financials
Comment: Shares of Banco Santander-Chile have fallen steadily since the summer as the South American economy, particularly in Brazil and Argentina, has shown considerable weakness.
data from FinViz
Ticker: X
Short interest: 25.5%
YTD return: 14.2%
Sector: Basic Materials
Comment: In July, the company reported adjusted earnings per share of $US0.17, far outpacing expectations for a loss of $US0.29. Following the report, shares rallied.
data from FinViz
Ticker: SCTY
Short interest: 25.8%
YTD return: -2.5%
Sector: Renewable Energy
Comment: On August 7, the solar company chaired by Elon Musk reported revenue that increased 62% from the prior year to $US61.8 million.
data from FinViz
Ticker: CVC
Short interest: 26.2%
YTD return: -1.7%
Sector: Telecommunications
Comment: On August 5, the company announced that David Dibble, a former Yahoo executive, would join as chief technology officer.
data from FinViz
Ticker: VEEV
Short interest: 26.2%
YTD return: -19.5%
Sector: Healthcare Services
Comment: On August 28, the company reported revenue that grew 53% year-over-year with subscription-based revenues increasing 66%.
data from FinViz
Ticker: CNVR
Short interest: 28.7%
YTD return: 45%
Sector: Advertising
Comment: Conversant is a digital marketing firm. On September 30, the company named Jim Rund chief revenue officer for its media business.
data from FinViz
Ticker: JCP
Short interest: 29.7%
YTD return: -20
Sector: Department Stores
Comment: J.C. Penney shares fell earlier this week after the company said at its first analyst day meeting in three years that sales in September were lower than expected.
data from FinViz
Ticker: UBNT
Short interest: 30.2%
YTD return: -27%
Sector: Information Technology
Comment: Ubiquiti announced on September 30 that it will begin paying an annual dividend at the end of October.
data from FinViz
Ticker: Z
Short interest: 30.5%
YTD return: 31%
Sector: Real Estate
Comment: Zillow and online real estate rival Trulia announced on July 28 that the two companies would merge as part of a $US3.5 billion deal.
data from FinViz
Ticker: RH
Short interest: 30.6%
YTD return: 16.8%
Sector: Home Furnishings
Comment: The high-end home furnishing retailer reported Q2 revenue that grew 14% to $US433.8 million and said it expects revenue for its fiscal-year ending in January to come in between $US1.85-$1.87 bilion.
data from FinViz
Ticker: JD
Short interest: 31.5%
Return since IPO: 20.3%
Sector: Online Retail
Comment: JD.com went public in May, and on its first day of trading, the stock rose 15%.
data from FinViz
Ticker: BBRY
Short interest: 31.8%
YTD return: 24%
Sector: Technology
Comment: BlackBerry announced a new Porsche-branded smartphone in September, and while no pricing announcement was made, Business Insider's Stephen Tweedie noted that past Porsche-branded models have cost around $US2,000.
data from FinViz
Ticker: ATHM
Short interest: 33.6%
YTD return: 10%
Sector: Auto Dealers
Comment: Autohome, which sells cars online in China, announced second quarter revenue in August that rose 71% from the prior year.
data from FinViz
Ticker: HLF
Short interest: 33.8%
YTD return: -42%
Sector: Consumer Goods
Comment: Herbalife is Bill Ackman's most famous short, and has been part of the reason why his Pershing Square hedge fund has had a huge year.
data from FinViz
Ticker: DDD
Short interest: 34.2%
YTD return: -57%
Sector: 3D Printing
Comment: 3D Systems went crazy in 2013, gaining more than 170%. In January, hedge fund manager Whitney Tilson said the stock could tumble 90%: its more than halfway there.
data from FinViz
Ticker: ZU
Short interest: 34.2%
YTD return: -13%
Sector: Online Retail
Comment: Zulily is a daily deals site for mums, and in early August posted second quarter revenue that rose 97% year-over-year while raising its full-year revenue outlook to $US1.2-$1.225 billion.
data from FinViz
Ticker: GPRO
Short interest: 41.3%
Return since IPO: 175%
Sector: Consumer Electronics
Comment: The wearable camera company has been the best performing IPO this year and one of the most controversial stocks in the market over the last several months.
data from FinViz
Ticker: AFSI
Short interest: 43%
YTD return: 31%
Sector: Insurance
Comment: Amtrust Financial has increased gross written insurance premiums 36% each year over the past five, but The Motley Fool recently asked if the company can sustain its growth.
data from FinViz
Ticker: MYGN
Short interest: 48.1%
YTD return: 81%
Sector: Biopharmaceuticals
Comment: Myriad, a molecular diagnostics company, reported fourth quarter revenue in August that was up about 8% from the prior year.
data from FinViz
Ticker: CMCM
Short interest: 48.1%
Return since IPO: 19%
Sector: Mobile Software
Comment: The Chinese mobile software company, which went public in May, most recently reported revenue that rose 139% year-over-year as moile revenue gained more than 1,000%.
data from FinViz
Ticker: WUBA
Short interest: 54%
YTD Return: -6%
Comment: 58.com, which operates an online local merchant marketplace in China, reported second quarter revenue that grew 84% from a year ago on gross margins of 94.7%
data from FinViz
