30 Stocks Traders Are Shorting Like Crazy

Shorting stocks is risky.

Even when the market goes down, any stock can still go against you. And while the common truism that short sellers can only ever make 100% on a position isn’t quite right, it takes a certain skill to find companies that might be hiding something from investors.

But this doesn’t stop traders from taking their best shot.

Recently, we’ve seen a ton of volatility in the stock market, but all of the major stock indexes are still higher year-to-date.

However, we were still able to find 30 stocks with market caps over $US2 billion that investors are still betting against like crazy.

On the list, of course, is Herbalife, the company that hedge funder Bill Ackman has accused of being a pyramid scheme.

Also featured on the list is GoPro, the wearable camera company that went public in late June and has seen its stock just explode in the last several months.

The biggest theme of the list is Chinese internet companies. Alibaba may have been the marquee IPO of the year, but other internet-based companies out of China have been met with quite a bit of scepticism.

We ranked the stocks by short interest as a percentage of shares outstanding, going from the least shorted to the most.

