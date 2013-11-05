29 Stocks Traders Are Shorting Like Crazy

This year has been a rough year for traders shorting the stock market.
In fact, the most heavily-shorted stocks have been outperforming the S&P 500.
Still, the shorts are holding strong and waiting patiently to clean-up when stock prices fall.
In our latest list of stocks traders are shorting like crazy, some popular targets have fallen off. For instance: Best Buy, Netflix, and First Solar, who have each recently appeared in this space, are out.
Instead, short sellers seem to have shifted their focus to oil, gas and raw materials stocks, which continue to face exposure to falling prices.
There do remain some old standbys in for-profit education and retail.
We ranked the stocks by short interest as a percentage of floating shares.
Ticker: BBG
Short interest: 28%
YTD return: 62%
Sector: Oil and gas
Comment: Bill Barrett has been able to increase the share of oil in its production stream to 25% from only 2% in 2008 to overcome low natural gas prices, but investors still seem unconvinced.
Ticker: IMAX
Short interest: 28%
YTD return: 29%
Sector: Entertainment
Comment: IMAX shares could suffer if the New York Times' August report on waning interest in 3-D films holds.
Ticker: ARO
Short interest: 29%
YTD return: -27%
Sector: Retail
Comment: Aeropostale is the worst-performing teen-clothing stock of the last three years, and is now considered a buyout target after a series of what Bloomberg's Tara LaChapelle describes as 'fashion misfires.'
Ticker: IOC
Short interest: 29%
YTD return: 18%
Sector: Oil and gas
Comment: InterOil's talks with Exxon over a natural gas facility recently faltered.
Ticker: DDD
Short interest: 29%
YTD return: 69%
Sector: 3-D manufacturing and printing
Comment: 3D systems and other companies in the 3-D space continue to face investors who doubt the future of their technology.
Ticker: FSL
Short interest: 30%
YTD return: 36%
Sector: Semiconductors
Comment: Freescale saw sales in two important divisions stagnate in its most recent fiscal quarter.
Ticker: MILL
Short interest: 31%
YTD return: 61%
Sector: Oil and natural gas exploration
Comment: Miller's last two fiscal Q1s have seen operating losses.
Ticker: X
Short interest: 31%
YTD return: 0%
Sector: Steel
Comment: US Steel was just downgraded to 'hold' from 'buy' by Deutsche Bank, which said its competitors offer better risk-reward plays.
Ticker: PHH
Short interest: 31%
YTD return: 4%
Sector: Business services
Comment: PHH was just downgraded to 'neutral' from 'buy' by Sterne Agee, which said it is overvalued.
Ticker: PPO
Short interest: 31%
YTD return: -8%
Sector: Battery technology
Comment: Polypore at one point lost as much as 10% in September after William Blair expressed concern about the pace of consumer demand in electric vehicles.
Ticker: LF
Short interest: 32%
YTD return: -1%
Sector: Children's education
Comment: LeapFrog shares have lost -27% since the beginning of August. The company was downgraded in September by BMO Capital Markets to 'market perform' from 'outperform' on lack of confidence in the company's newest product line.
Ticker: ALJ
Short interest: 32%
YTD return: -34%
Sector: Refining
Comment: Alon told investors in its most recent fiscal quarter that the company had seen sharp cost increases from rising renewable fuel mandate prices.
Ticker: ESI
Short interest: 33%
YTD return: 66%
Sector: Education
Comment: ITT shares were recently confirmed as 'neutral' by Merrill Lynch. The for-profit sector faces risks including fiscal uncertainty and competition from online courses.
Ticker: WLT
Short interest: 34%
YTD return: -54%
Sector: Coal
Comment: Walter's earnings missed expectations on falling coal prices in its most recent fiscal quarter.
Ticker: USU
Short interest: 35%
YTD return: -46%
Sector: Uranium
Comment: USEC shares have fallen more than 80% to below $US10 in the past two years as the nuclear industry confronts competition from cheap natural gas.
Ticker: RSH
Short interest: 36%
YTD return: 29%
Sector: Retail
Comment: RadioShack's CEO recently warned that investors 'should expect an uneven performance over the next few quarters as the company implemented' overhauling its stores, The Motley Fool reported.
Ticker: WNR
Short interest: 37%
YTD return: 12%
Sector: Refining
Comment: Western's net income fell sharply on weaker margins in its most recent fiscal quarter.
Ticker: SLCA
Short interest: 37%
YTD return: 98%
Sector: Refining
Comment: U.S. Silica shares are subject to strong short interest because of the belief PE firm Golden Gate Capital will begin selling down its large position, Wells Fargo said in a recent note. The bank also downgraded the shares to 'market perform' from 'outperform.'
Ticker: INVN
Short interest: 39%
YTD return: 40%
Sector: Mobile
Comment: InvenSense shares have fallen more than -10% in the last 30 days. The stock was dowgraded Oct. 30 by Roth Capital Partners on the company's weak guidance and a slowdown in high-end smartphone demand.
Ticker: GY
Short interest: 39%
YTD return: 77%
Sector: Aerospace and defence
Comment: GenCorp's Aerojet unit saw a 14.5% decline in non-GAAP profits in the most recent fiscal quarter.
Ticker: GY
Short interest: 39%
YTD return: -52%
Sector: Rare earths and metals
Comment: Molycorp has been hit hard by falling commodity prices.
Ticker: XON
Short interest: 41%
YTD return: -16%
Sector: Biotech
Comment: Intrexon IPO'd just this August, and shares have already lost about -16% of their value.
Ticker: BTH
Short interest: 83%
YTD return: -18%
Sector: Direct-to-consumer marketing
Comment: Blyth sales fell 33% in its most recent fiscal quarter on poor performance by one of its marketing subsidiaries.
