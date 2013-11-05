29 Stocks Traders Are Shorting Like Crazy

This year has been a rough year for traders shorting the stock market.

In fact, the most heavily-shorted stocks have been outperforming the S&P 500.

Still, the shorts are holding strong and waiting patiently to clean-up when stock prices fall.

In our latest list of stocks traders are shorting like crazy, some popular targets have fallen off. For instance: Best Buy, Netflix, and First Solar, who have each recently appeared in this space, are out.

Instead, short sellers seem to have shifted their focus to oil, gas and raw materials stocks, which continue to face exposure to falling prices.

There do remain some old standbys in for-profit education and retail.

We ranked the stocks by short interest as a percentage of floating shares.

