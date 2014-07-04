27 Stocks Traders Are Shorting Like Crazy

It’s been a long year and a half for the bears.

After a more than 30% gain for the stock market in 2013, markets recovered from some turbulence earlier in the year and are now making new record highs.

That doesn’t mean that traders haven’t found stocks to take a chance shorting, or betting that their price will go down.

Our most recent crop of shorted stocks has screened out some of the little guys, and we’ve compiled the 27 most shorted stocks with market caps larger than $US2 billion.

The stocks, which include yoga apparel makers, electric carmakers, and natural resource companies, are ranked from least to most shorted as a per cent of their outstanding shares being sold short.

We ranked the stocks by short interest as a percentage of floating shares.

