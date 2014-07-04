27 Stocks Traders Are Shorting Like Crazy

It’s been a long year and a half for the bears.
After a more than 30% gain for the stock market in 2013, markets recovered from some turbulence earlier in the year and are now making new record highs.
That doesn’t mean that traders haven’t found stocks to take a chance shorting, or betting that their price will go down.
Our most recent crop of shorted stocks has screened out some of the little guys, and we’ve compiled the 27 most shorted stocks with market caps larger than $US2 billion.
The stocks, which include yoga apparel makers, electric carmakers, and natural resource companies, are ranked from least to most shorted as a per cent of their outstanding shares being sold short.
We ranked the stocks by short interest as a percentage of floating shares.
Ticker: SYNA
Short interest: 25.5%
YTD return: 76%
Sector: Technology
Comment: Synaptics, which makes the technology that recognises gestures for a phone, tablet, or computer screen, reported first quarter revenue that rose 25% over the prior year.
Ticker: AIRM
Short interest: 26.1%
YTD return: -7.6%
Sector: Healthcare Services
Comment: Air Methods provides air medical transportation services throughout the U.S. Late last month, the company acquired the four air bases of Baptist LifeFlight, which provides services to Florida's panhandle as well as southern Alabama and Mississippi.
Ticker: CAB
Short interest: 26.1%
YTD return: -7.3%
Sector: Consumer Goods
Comment: Cabela's reported revenue that fell more than 9% in the first quarter, citing a sharp decline in firearms and ammunition sales.
Ticker: CVC
Short interest: 26.7%
YTD return: 0%
Sector: Cable Service Providers
Comment: Cablevision's CEO is James Dolan, who also serves as executive chairman of The Madison Square Garden company and is the principal owner of the New York Knicks and New York Rangers.
Ticker: MNK
Short interest: 27.2%
YTD return: 50%
Sector: Pharmaceuticals
Comment: In April, the company announced an agreement to acquire Questcor Pharmaceuticals, a company that appears later on this list, in a deal worth $US5.6 billion
Ticker: VEEV
Short interest: 27.2%
YTD return: -19%
Sector: Healthcare Services
Comment: Veeva Systems, which is a software provider for the life sciences industry, reported revenue in May in that grew 56% over the prior year to $US66.7 million.
Ticker: JCP
Short interest: 27.4%
YTD return: 0%
Sector: Department Stores
Comment: J.C. Penney was one of the biggest stories of 2013, and in 2014 has seen performance recover, reporting same-store sales that grew 6.2% in the first quarter.
Ticker: HLF
Short interest: 27.6%
YTD return: -17%
Sector: Consumer Goods
Comment: In March, the company announced it received a Civil Investigated Demand from the FTC. Bill Ackman and Carl Icahn are famously on opposites sides of bets on the company: Ackman thinks the stock will go to zero, Icahn owns 25% of the company.
Ticker: THRX
Short interest: 27.9%
YTD return: -15%
Sector: Biopharmaceuticals
Comment: Theravance and its partner GlaxoSmithKline announced on July 1 that they are seeking expanded use for their respiratory drug, Breo Ellipta, from the U.S. FDA.
Ticker: X
Short interest: 28%
YTD return: -11.8%
Sector: Basic Materials
Comment: On June 27, S&P announced that U.S. Steel would be removed from the S&P 500 in favour of Martin Marietta Materials. U.S. Steel joined the S&P MidCap 400 after the close on July 1.
Ticker: INVN
Short interest: 28.5%
YTD return: 10%
Sector: Technology
Comment: Invensense makes decies for interfaces that track an object's movement, and in its fiscal year ended March 30, Invensense reported revenue of $US252 million, up from $US209 million the prior year.
Ticker: SCTY
Short interest: 29.2%
YTD return: 29%
Sector: Renewable Energy
Comment: In June, SolarCity announced plans to build one of the world's largest solar plants in upstate New York. The company's chairman is Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, another company that appears on this list.
Ticker: MNKD
Short interest: 29.4%
YTD return: 87%
Sector: Biopharmaceuticals
Comment: On June 27, the company announced that its Afrezza diabetes treatment received FDA approval.
Ticker: GME
Short interest: 30.4%
YTD return: -16%
Sector: Retail
Comment: A bet against this stock has been a bet against video game sales, and in the first quarter the company reported new software sales declined 20.4%.
Ticker: Z
Short interest: 30.5%
YTD return: 71%
Sector: Real Estate
Comment: Last week, short-selling blog Citron Research published another report criticising the company's recent deal with Douglas Elliman Real Estate, a large residential broker in New York City.
Ticker: UBNT
Short interest: 31.6%
YTD return: 0%
Sector: Information Technology
Comment: On May 29, the company announced a $US75 million share repurchase program.
Ticker: BBRY
Short interest: 31.8%
YTD return: 44%
Sector: Technology
Comment: BlackBerry shares have been on a tear since the handset maker reported earnings last month that showed it turned a $US0.04 per share profit in the first quarter.
Ticker: QCOR
Short interest: 32.2%
YTD return: 70%
Sector: Pharmaceuticals
Comment: In April, Questcor and Mallinckrodt announced an agreement to merge in a deal expected to close during the third quarter. The New York Times noted, however, there are pretty big risks associated with Questcor's Achtar immune-system drug.
Ticker: CLF
Short interest: 34.1%
YTD return: -40%
Sector: Materials
Comment: Coal stocks have been getting killed amid a slowdown in China and increased regulation in the U.S. In April, the company reported first quarter revenue that fell 18%.
Ticker: GTAT
Short interest: 34.3%
YTD return: 126%
Sector: Industrial Machinery
Comment: GT Advanced, which makes sapphire for LED devices and screens, signed a huge deal with Apple in November, but last week laid off about 70 workers.
Ticker: ATHM
Short interest: 36.1%
YTD return: 0%
Sector: Auto Dealers
Comment: Autohome, which sells cars online in China, announced an agreement with Baidu last month to enhance search results for computers running Baidu's Aladdin platform.
Ticker: LULU
Short interest: 36.9%
YTD return: -30%
Sector: Athletic Apparel
Comment: The company's founder Chip Wilson, who stepped down as chairman of the board in December, is working with Goldman Sachs to get control of the company back. Wilson is Lululemon's largest shareholder.
Ticker: AFSI
Short interest: 38.7%
YTD return: 30%
Sector: Insurance
Comment: Amtrust Financial has increased gross written insurance premiums 36% each year over the last five, but some have begun to wonder if the company can sustain its growth.
Ticker: ZU
Short interest: 41%
YTD return: -6%
Sector: Online Retail
Comment: Zulily is a daily deals site for mums, and we recently toured their Seattle offices. In May, the company reported sales that grew 87% in the first quarter and raised its fiscal-year revenue expectations.
Ticker: MYGN
Short interest: 51%
YTD return: 83%
Sector: Biopharmaceuticals
Comment: Myriad, a molecular diagnostics company, reported third quarter revenue that rose 19% to $US176.2 million, and on June 9, the company's CFO James Evans announced his retirement.
