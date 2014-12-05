30 Stocks Traders Are Shorting Like Crazy

Shorting a stock can be a huge loss of its price goes up.

The major stock indices are up this year, with the Dow up nearly 8% year-to-date, and the S&P 500 up 12%.

But there are a number of stocks that traders have consistently shorted, or bet will fall.

We compiled a list of 30 stocks with market caps over $US2 billion that investors are still betting against big time.

We ranked the stocks by percentage of shares outstanding held short, going from the least shorted to the most.

