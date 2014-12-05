30 Stocks Traders Are Shorting Like Crazy

Shorting a stock can be a huge loss of its price goes up.
The major stock indices are up this year, with the Dow up nearly 8% year-to-date, and the S&P 500 up 12%.
But there are a number of stocks that traders have consistently shorted, or bet will fall.
We compiled a list of 30 stocks with market caps over $US2 billion that investors are still betting against big time.
We ranked the stocks by percentage of shares outstanding held short, going from the least shorted to the most.
Ticker: RHP
Short interest: 24.67%
YTD return: 28.01%
Sector: Financial
Comment: Revenue in the third quarter increased 10.8% to $US245 million.

Ticker: X
Short interest: 24.67%
YTD return: 6.13%
Sector: Basic Materials
Comment: On October 28, United Steel reported a third quarter net loss of $US207 million in the fourth quarter.

Ticker: BKW
Short interest: 25.03%
YTD return: 50.69%
Sector: Services
Comment: On November 9, Burger King opened its first restaurant in India, its 100th country of operation.

Ticker: ATHM
Short interest: 25.64%
YTD return: 22.20%
Sector: Technology
Comment: Autohome's profits jumped 64.6% year-over-year in the third quarter, at $US88.8 million.

Ticker: SUNE
Short interest: 26.18%
YTD return: 58.16%
Sector: Technology
Comment: SunEdison announced November 17 that it will acquire First Wind for $US2.4 billion, making it the largest renewable energy development in the country.

Ticker: CVC
Short interest: 26.57%
YTD return: 15.46%
Sector: Services
Comment: Cablevision's net revenues rose 3.7% in the third quarter to $US1.626 billion, after it increased subscription rates.

Ticker: WB
Short interest: 27.84%
YTD return: -14.72%
Sector: Technology
Comment: Weibo shares rose in after-hours trading November 13 after the Chinese microblogging site raised its fourth-quarter revenue forecast in the earnings announcement. Profits rose 58% year-on-year to $US84.1 million in the third quarter.

Ticker: RH
Short interest: 29.88%
YTD return: 23.22%
Sector: Services
Comment: The home furnishings company is changing its small-format stores for larger ones and is expanding its offerings.

Ticker: ANF
Short interest: 29.96%
YTD return: -12.58%
Sector: Services
Comment: On November 21, the company announced that it will sign a franchise agreement with a Grupo AXO to launch in Mexico.

Ticker: BBRY
Short interest: 31.79%
YTD return: 38.17%
Sector: Technology
Comment: The company is paying iPhone users up to $US550 to trade in their devices for the new BlackBerry Passport.

Ticker: Z
Short interest: 32.55%
YTD return: 37.33%
Sector: Financial
Comment: Zillow shares gained more than 6% on November 19 after hedge fund manager Michael Massara said the company's market cap could reach $US50 billion.

Ticker: MNKD
Short interest: 32.59%
YTD return: 11.35%
Sector: Healthcare
Comment: MannKind's net loss during the third quarter was $US36.5 million, or $US0.09 per share.

Ticker: SAFM
Short interest: 33.06%
YTD return: 27.27%
Sector: Consumer Goods
Comment: Shares of the poultry producer tanked October 16 after it noted lower sales because fewer people were eating in casual dining restaurants.

Ticker: JCP
Short interest: 34.81%
YTD return: -19.23%
Sector: Services
Comment: Third quarter net income grew 62% year-on-year.

Ticker: DDD
Short interest: 35.08%
YTD return: -63.27%
Sector: Technology
Comment: On November 24, the company announced that it will acquire Cimatron Ltd. to expand its share of the growing 3D-printing market.

Ticker: HLF
Short interest: 35.26%
YTD return: -45.91%
Sector: Consumer Goods
Comment: Bill Ackman continues his crusade against Herbalife with a belief that the company operates as a 'pyramid scheme.' He's betting the stock will fall to zero.

Ticker: GME
Short interest: 35.83%
YTD return: -25.46%
Sector: Services
Comment: Cyber Monday savings will last the entire week of Cyber Monday at GameStop. It's shares fell 5% on the news.

Ticker: ZU
Short interest: 37.15%
YTD return: -34.61%
Sector: Services
Comment: Third quarter net sales jumped 72% year over year to $US285.8 million.

Ticker: UBNT
Short interest: 38.36%
YTD return: -37.45%
Sector: Technology
Comment: Ubiquiti signed an agreement in October to distribute its broadband products in India.

Ticker: SCTY
Short interest: 39.28%
YTD return: -10.05%
Sector: Technology
Comment: SolarCity's contract with Walmart to provide solar power in up to 36 states over the next four years is expected to be a revenue boost.

Ticker: GPRO
Short interest: 39.60%
Return Since IPO: 135.77%
Sector: Consumer Goods
Comment: GoPro plans to launch consumer drones next year.

Ticker: PPC
Short interest: 41.89%
Return Since IPO: 108.31%
Sector: Consumer Goods
Comment: The company reported better-than-expected third quarter earnings, at 99 cents per share, compared to an expected 85 cents, and up from 62 cents in the same period a year ago.

Ticker: JMEI
Short interest: 42.10%
Return Since IPO: -31.97%
Sector: Services
Comment: The beauty products retailer based in China announced a partnership with Givenchy and beefed up anti-counterfeit measures in October.

Ticker: MYGN
Short interest: 44.74%
Return Since IPO: 58.53%
Sector: Services
Comment: Myriad is 16th on Forbes' list of America's best small companies.

Ticker: JD
Short interest: 50.56%
Return Since IPO: 14.40%
Sector: Technology
Comment: China's largest online direct sales company announced a secondary offering of an aggregate of 26,003,171 American depository shares (ADS) December 3, each representing two class A shares. JD rose 3.99% on the news.

Ticker: WUBA
Short interest: 53.29%
Return Since IPO: 24.60%
Sector: Technology
Comment: Shares of the Chinese classifieds website climbed 11% on November 12 after it reported earnings that beat estimates, and forecast an up to 70% increase in fourth-quarter revenue.

Ticker: CMCM
Short interest: 56.54%
Return Since IPO: 19.65%
Sector: Technology
Comment: Third quarter revenues increased 158.1% year-over-year to $US78 million.

