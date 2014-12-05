30 Stocks Traders Are Shorting Like Crazy

Akin Oyedele
Shorting a stock can be a huge loss of its price goes up.

The major stock indices are up this year, with the Dow up nearly 8% year-to-date, and the S&P 500 up 12%.

But there are a number of stocks that traders have consistently shorted, or bet will fall.

We compiled a list of 30 stocks with market caps over $US2 billion that investors are still betting against big time.

We ranked the stocks by percentage of shares outstanding held short, going from the least shorted to the most.

Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ticker: RHP

Short interest: 24.67%

YTD return: 28.01%

Sector: Financial

Comment: Revenue in the third quarter increased 10.8% to $US245 million.

United States Steel

Ticker: X

Short interest: 24.67%

YTD return: 6.13%

Sector: Basic Materials

Comment: On October 28, United Steel reported a third quarter net loss of $US207 million in the fourth quarter.

Burger King

Ticker: BKW

Short interest: 25.03%

YTD return: 50.69%

Sector: Services

Comment: On November 9, Burger King opened its first restaurant in India, its 100th country of operation.

Autohome

Ticker: ATHM

Short interest: 25.64%

YTD return: 22.20%

Sector: Technology

Comment: Autohome's profits jumped 64.6% year-over-year in the third quarter, at $US88.8 million.

SunEdison

Ticker: SUNE

Short interest: 26.18%

YTD return: 58.16%

Sector: Technology

Comment: SunEdison announced November 17 that it will acquire First Wind for $US2.4 billion, making it the largest renewable energy development in the country.

Cablevision

Ticker: CVC

Short interest: 26.57%

YTD return: 15.46%

Sector: Services

Comment: Cablevision's net revenues rose 3.7% in the third quarter to $US1.626 billion, after it increased subscription rates.

Weibo

Ticker: WB

Short interest: 27.84%

YTD return: -14.72%

Sector: Technology

Comment: Weibo shares rose in after-hours trading November 13 after the Chinese microblogging site raised its fourth-quarter revenue forecast in the earnings announcement. Profits rose 58% year-on-year to $US84.1 million in the third quarter.

Restoration Hardware

Ticker: RH

Short interest: 29.88%

YTD return: 23.22%

Sector: Services

Comment: The home furnishings company is changing its small-format stores for larger ones and is expanding its offerings.

Abercrombie & Fitch

Ticker: ANF

Short interest: 29.96%

YTD return: -12.58%

Sector: Services

Comment: On November 21, the company announced that it will sign a franchise agreement with a Grupo AXO to launch in Mexico.

BlackBerry

Ticker: BBRY

Short interest: 31.79%

YTD return: 38.17%

Sector: Technology

Comment: The company is paying iPhone users up to $US550 to trade in their devices for the new BlackBerry Passport.

Zillow

Ticker: Z

Short interest: 32.55%

YTD return: 37.33%

Sector: Financial

Comment: Zillow shares gained more than 6% on November 19 after hedge fund manager Michael Massara said the company's market cap could reach $US50 billion.

MannKind

Ticker: MNKD

Short interest: 32.59%

YTD return: 11.35%

Sector: Healthcare

Comment: MannKind's net loss during the third quarter was $US36.5 million, or $US0.09 per share.

Sanderson Farms

Ticker: SAFM

Short interest: 33.06%

YTD return: 27.27%

Sector: Consumer Goods

Comment: Shares of the poultry producer tanked October 16 after it noted lower sales because fewer people were eating in casual dining restaurants.

J.C. Penney

Ticker: JCP

Short interest: 34.81%

YTD return: -19.23%

Sector: Services

Comment: Third quarter net income grew 62% year-on-year.

3D Systems

Ticker: DDD

Short interest: 35.08%

YTD return: -63.27%

Sector: Technology

Comment: On November 24, the company announced that it will acquire Cimatron Ltd. to expand its share of the growing 3D-printing market.

Herbalife

Ticker: HLF

Short interest: 35.26%

YTD return: -45.91%

Sector: Consumer Goods

Comment: Bill Ackman continues his crusade against Herbalife with a belief that the company operates as a 'pyramid scheme.' He's betting the stock will fall to zero.

GameStop

Ticker: GME

Short interest: 35.83%

YTD return: -25.46%

Sector: Services

Comment: Cyber Monday savings will last the entire week of Cyber Monday at GameStop. It's shares fell 5% on the news.

Zulily

Ticker: ZU

Short interest: 37.15%

YTD return: -34.61%

Sector: Services

Comment: Third quarter net sales jumped 72% year over year to $US285.8 million.

Ubiquiti Networks

Ticker: UBNT

Short interest: 38.36%

YTD return: -37.45%

Sector: Technology

Comment: Ubiquiti signed an agreement in October to distribute its broadband products in India.

SolarCity Corporation

Ticker: SCTY

Short interest: 39.28%

YTD return: -10.05%

Sector: Technology

Comment: SolarCity's contract with Walmart to provide solar power in up to 36 states over the next four years is expected to be a revenue boost.

GoPro

Ticker: GPRO

Short interest: 39.60%

Return Since IPO: 135.77%

Sector: Consumer Goods

Comment: GoPro plans to launch consumer drones next year.

Pilgrim's Pride

Ticker: PPC

Short interest: 41.89%

Return Since IPO: 108.31%

Sector: Consumer Goods

Comment: The company reported better-than-expected third quarter earnings, at 99 cents per share, compared to an expected 85 cents, and up from 62 cents in the same period a year ago.

Jumei International

Ticker: JMEI

Short interest: 42.10%

Return Since IPO: -31.97%

Sector: Services

Comment: The beauty products retailer based in China announced a partnership with Givenchy and beefed up anti-counterfeit measures in October.

Myriad Genetics

Ticker: MYGN

Short interest: 44.74%

Return Since IPO: 58.53%

Sector: Services

Comment: Myriad is 16th on Forbes' list of America's best small companies.

JD.com

Ticker: JD

Short interest: 50.56%

Return Since IPO: 14.40%

Sector: Technology

Comment: China's largest online direct sales company announced a secondary offering of an aggregate of 26,003,171 American depository shares (ADS) December 3, each representing two class A shares. JD rose 3.99% on the news.

58.com

Ticker: WUBA

Short interest: 53.29%

Return Since IPO: 24.60%

Sector: Technology

Comment: Shares of the Chinese classifieds website climbed 11% on November 12 after it reported earnings that beat estimates, and forecast an up to 70% increase in fourth-quarter revenue.

Cheetah Mobile

Ticker: CMCM

Short interest: 56.54%

Return Since IPO: 19.65%

Sector: Technology

Comment: Third quarter revenues increased 158.1% year-over-year to $US78 million.

