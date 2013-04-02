The 25 Stocks Investors Are Shorting Like Crazy

With the stock market sitting near all-time highs, some investors are wondering which stocks they should bet against.
We compiled a list of the 25 most shorted stocks as measured by short interest as a per cent of floating shares.
These stocks include for-profit colleges, brick-and-mortar retailers, and direct marketers.
High on this list is Herbalife, the multi-level direct marketer of diet supplement which has been the target of hedge fund giant Bill Ackman.
But despite the high-profile nature of Ackman’s massive short position, it is not the most shorted direct marketer on our list.
Ticker: MCP
Industry: Rare earth producer
per cent float: 30.93
Comment: The stock recently hit a 52-week low on rising production costs.
Source: Bloomberg
Ticker: HEK
Industry: Industrial waste management
per cent float: 31.25
Comment: Heckmann's financials were called 'a bit tough to decipher' by the Motley Fool.
Source: Bloomberg
Ticker: RKUS
Industry: Computer- based systems
per cent float: 31.77
Comment: Ruckus went public in November.
Source: Bloomberg
Ticker: DDD
Industry: 3-D printing
per cent float: 33.22
Comment: 3D Systems says it wants to put a 3-D printer in every American home, according to Fool.com.
Source: Bloomberg
Ticker: PPO
Industry: Lithium battery components
per cent float: 33.72
Comment: Polypore recently reported a 5.6% drop in revenue.
Source: Bloomberg
Ticker: IOC
Industry: Integrated oil and gas
per cent float: 33.93
Comment: InterOil's claims to have drawn scepticism from some commentators, who've criticised its 'delays, relentless promotional activity, and unreliability over the past decade.'
Source: Bloomberg
Ticker: MILL
Industry: Oil and gas exploration and production
per cent float: 34.48
Comment: Miller was recently downgraded by The Street from 'hold' to 'sell' on declining net income.
Source: Bloomberg
Ticker: SVU
Industry: Grocery
per cent float: 34.78
Comment: SUPERVALU just announced it was laying off 1,100 workers.
Source: Bloomberg
Ticker: SPF
Industry: Homebuilder
per cent float: 35.4
Comment: Standard Pacific stock recently hit a 52-week high.
Source: Bloomberg
Ticker: LRN
Industry: For-profit education
per cent float: 35.48
Comment: K12 was recently downgraded by Wells Fargo from to 'market perform' from 'outperform.'
Source: Bloomberg
Ticker: GME
Industry: Retail
per cent float: 35.8
Comment: GameStop is predicting a soft first half of 2013 as gamers await new consoles.
Source: Bloomberg
Ticker: ONE
Industry: Academic payment processing
per cent float: 36.1
Comment: Higher One's cash flow sources were recently called 'questionable' by the Motley Fool.
Source: Bloomberg
Ticker: RSH
Industry: Electronics retail
per cent float: 36.4
Comment: RadioShack was recently included in a list of companies the Motley Fool says could go bankrupt.
Source: Bloomberg
Ticker: FSL
Industry: Microchips
per cent float: 37.38
Comment: Freescale was recently downgraded to 'market perform' from 'outperform' by Bernstein.
Source: Bloomberg
Ticker: WWAV
Industry: Vegetarian food products
per cent float: 38.26
Comment: WhiteWave went public in October.
Source: Bloomberg
Ticker: HLF
Industry: Nutrition
per cent float: 38.27
Comment: Herbalife again got called out recently by Bill Ackman, who compared it to a company previously accused of being a pyramid scheme.
Source: Bloomberg
Ticker: YELP
Industry: Online directory
per cent float: 38.51
Comment: Yelp now faces competition from Facebook's graph search.
Source: Bloomberg
Ticker: BKS
Industry: Books
per cent float: 38.54
Comment: Barnes & Noble is now literally giving away its simple e-readers.
Source: Bloomberg
Ticker: ESI
Industry: For-profit education
per cent float: 39.43
Comment: ITT's is being investigated by the SEC.
Source: Bloomberg
Ticker: FIO
Industry: Data storage services
per cent float: 40.02
Comment: Fusion-io recently cut forecasts on Facebook and Apple order delays.
Source: Bloomberg
Ticker: JCP
Industry: Retail
per cent float: 40.29
Comment: JCP just announced it was recalling an entire series of cribs.
Source: Bloomberg
Ticker: AVG
Industry: Internet security software
per cent float: 42.19
Comment: AVG's CEO recently resigned. The company went public last February.
Source: Bloomberg
Ticker: HHG
Industry: Internet security software
per cent float: 46.13
Comment: hhgregg was recently put by Forbes in the same box with RadioShack and Best Buy of retailers threatened by e-commerce.
Source: Bloomberg
Ticker: USNA
Industry: Nutrition
per cent float: 67.29
Comment: USANA has some investors believing it faces the same dangers as Herbalife.
Source: Bloomberg
Ticker: BTH
Industry: Direct marketing
per cent float: 84.68
Comment: The Motley Fool recently called Blyth a 'lackluster speculator in over-hyped weight loss merchandise.'
Source: Bloomberg
