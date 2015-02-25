30 stocks traders are shorting like crazy

Shorting stocks is always risky for investors.
But it can be a sure way to avoid burning cash when a company’s shares crash, making it worth the bet.
Several Chinese online retailers have a significant amount of short interest on this list.
And Bill Ackman says he is doing “God’s work” by crusading against Herbalife, as more investors bet the company’s shares will continue to tumble.
To find the stocks, we screened for companies with market caps over $US2 billion and ranked the stock from least shorted to most shorted.
Ticker: SSYS
Short interest: 22.33%
YTD return: -24.69%
Sector: Technology
Comment: Early February, the 3-D printers maker cut 2014 guidance and forecast that its 2015 results will miss analysts' estimates.
Ticker: SSTK
Short interest: 22.84%
YTD return: -17.87%
Sector: Services
Comment: Shutterstock recently passed the 500 million mark for royalty free images it has licensed.
Ticker: ADT
Short interest: 22.92%
YTD return: +8.66%
Sector: Services
Comment: The Company reported total revenue of $US887 million, an increase of 5.7% year-over-year, in Q1 2015.
Ticker: PRAA
Short interest: 24.90%
YTD return: -8.11%
Sector: Services
Comment: The credit buyer's board renewed the contract of co-founder, chairman and CEO, Steven Fredrickson, for an additional three years.
Ticker: TSLA
Short interest: 25.51%
YTD return: -4.81%
Sector: Consumer Goods
Comment: Tesla plans to spend $US1.5 billion on capital expenditure in 2015, it announced during its fourth quarter earnings call February 11.
Ticker: ATHN
Short interest: 25.55%
YTD return: -9.00%
Sector: Technology
Comment: Last month, Athenahealth acquired RazorInsights, a startup that sells cloud-based health record services to hospitals, to expand its reach into the inpatient market.
Ticker: RH
Short interest: 26.15%
YTD return: -11.39%
Sector: Services
Comment: 'While still in the early stages of building RH into the leading luxury home brand, we see a clear path toward $US4 billion to $US5 billion in North American sales, mid-teens operating margin, and significant free cash flow,' CEO Gary Friedman said in a statement announcing preliminary fourth quarter revenues.
Ticker: CVC
Short interest: 26.34%
YTD return: -3.78%
Sector: Services
Comment: Cablevision is the first cable operator to offer its customers a Wi-Fi mobile phone service.
Ticker: SUNE
Short interest: 29.52%
YTD return: 13.43%
Sector: Technology
Comment: SunEdison announced its acquisition of energy company First Wind for $US2.4 billion in November.
Ticker: WB
Short interest: 30.35%
YTD return: -3.37%
Sector: Technology
Comment: Net revenues jumped 58% year-over-year to $US84.1 million in Q3 2014.
Ticker: QUNR
Short interest: 30.63%
YTD return: 1.37%
Sector: Services
Comment: The Chinese travel company is beefing up its hotel bookings and Southeast Asia operations to become profitable, after posting a $US92 million net loss in Q3 2014, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Ticker: EXAS
Short interest: 30.64%
YTD return: -6.51%
Sector: Healthcare
Comment: 'Primary care physicians see colorectal screening as a pain point in their practice because many of their patients will not undergo regular screening,' said CEO Kevin Conroy during the Q3 2014 earnings call. 'They love the accuracy of Cologuard and it's of ease-of-use as they order it and patients use it.'
Ticker: JCP
Short interest: 31.20%
YTD return: 26.85%
Sector: Services
Comment: J.C. Penney is partnering with Disney to launch a new line of products for the release of the new 'Cinderella' feature film.
Ticker: MNKD
Short interest: 31.89%
YTD return: 32.31%
Sector: Healthcare
Comment: MannKind Corp. and healthcare company Sanofi created Afrezza Inhalation Powder, the only inhaled insulin, which went on sale in pharmacies early February.
Ticker: ATHM
Short interest: 32.37%
YTD return: 6.52%
Sector: Technology
Comment: The Chinese automobile retailer posted net revenues of RMB545.1 million ($US87 million) for Q3 2014, up 64.4% year-over-year.
Ticker: UBNT
Short interest: 33.31%
YTD return: 5.80%
Sector: Technology
Comment: Ubiquiti shares fell 6.13% February 13 after Google announced Project Loon, an initiative that will use high-altitude balloons to provide internet access -- similar to the kinds of connectivity solutions Ubiquiti provides in emerging markets.
Ticker: JD
Short interest: 33.50%
YTD return: 21.91%
Sector: Technology
Comment: Four US hedge funds whose founders worked with retired hedge fund manager Julian Robertson bought 26.2 million shares in JD.com in the fourth quarter to the tune of $US730.9 million.
Ticker: DDD
Short interest: 34.44%
YTD return: -5.48%
Sector: Technology
Comment: 'Products growth driven by plastic, nylon, composite, and metal 3D printers,' the company said in an investor presentation. 'An expanding customer base and increasing utilization fuelled materials revenue increase.'
Ticker: SCTY
Short interest: 36.37%
YTD return: 1.80%
Sector: Technology
Comment: 'We're now at 190,000 customers,' said CEO Lyndon Rive during the fourth quarter earnings call. 'In order for us to achieve our million customer goal by mid-2018 we need to have a growth rate of 61%. Our current growth rate is 98%. We continue to feel good about achieving our million customer goal.'
Ticker: HLF
Short interest: 38.29%
YTD return: -6.10%
Sector: Consumer Goods
Comment: Wall Street's bet against Herbalife continues to intensify. A regulatory filing showed hedge fund manager Richard Perry, previously the fifth-largest shareholder, sold his 5.6 million shares in the company during the fourth quarter.
Ticker: PPC
Short interest: 42.56%
YTD return: -0.11%
Sector: Consumer Goods
Comment: 'Pilgrim's Pride Corp. expects a boom in the U.S. chicken industry to go on as restaurants' and grocery stores' demand for poultry outpaces meatpackers' efforts to boost production,' the Wall Street Journal reported, citing CEO Bill Lovette.
Ticker: GME
Short interest: 45.17%
YTD return: 10.50%
Sector: Services
Comment: 'Total global sales for the holiday period were $US2.94 billion, a 6.7% decline compared to the 2013 holiday sales period, or -4.0% in constant currency,' the company said in a statement. 'Due to the current strength of the U.S. dollar, the company's sales were negatively impacted by foreign currency exchange rates as described in this release.'
Ticker: Z
Short interest: 48.56%
YTD return: 14.58%
Sector: Financial
Comment: CEO Spencer Rascoff told Yahoo Finance on existing home sales: 'Home values came down about 30% from the peak, and they bounced back up to where we're around 9% below the peak so we've come way back from the bottom. But at the same time, things aren't necessarily coming up roses. 2015 will be a year of slower growth.'
Ticker: GPRO
Short interest: 53.44%
YTD return: -30.48%
Sector: Consumer Goods
Comment: GoPro COO Nina Richardson tendered her resignation, effective Feb. 27. Analysts at Pacific Crest noted: 'We believe management's commentary on its call around software development progress or media monetization potential was a net negative relative to sentiment, and the COO's resignation didn't help.'
Ticker: CMCM
Short interest: 54.12%
YTD return: 29.23%
Sector: Technology
Comment: Third quarter revenues jumped 158.1% year-over-year and 25.9% quarter-over-quarter, to RMB478.7 million (US$76.5 million).
Ticker: WUBA
Short interest: 60.43%
YTD return: 2.21%
Sector: Technology
Comment: The 'Craigslist of China' posted third quarter net income of $US5.9 million, down 30% year-on year, while revenues climbed 72.9% to $US72 million.
