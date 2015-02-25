30 stocks traders are shorting like crazy

Akin Oyedele
Shorting stocks is always risky for investors.

But it can be a sure way to avoid burning cash when a company’s shares crash, making it worth the bet.

Several Chinese online retailers have a significant amount of short interest on this list.

And Bill Ackman says he is doing “God’s work” by crusading against Herbalife, as more investors bet the company’s shares will continue to tumble.

To find the stocks, we screened for companies with market caps over $US2 billion and ranked the stock from least shorted to most shorted.

Stratasys

Ticker: SSYS

Short interest: 22.33%

YTD return: -24.69%

Sector: Technology

Comment: Early February, the 3-D printers maker cut 2014 guidance and forecast that its 2015 results will miss analysts' estimates.

Shutterstock

Ticker: SSTK

Short interest: 22.84%

YTD return: -17.87%

Sector: Services

Comment: Shutterstock recently passed the 500 million mark for royalty free images it has licensed.

ADT

Ticker: ADT

Short interest: 22.92%

YTD return: +8.66%

Sector: Services

Comment: The Company reported total revenue of $US887 million, an increase of 5.7% year-over-year, in Q1 2015.

PRA Group

Ticker: PRAA

Short interest: 24.90%

YTD return: -8.11%

Sector: Services

Comment: The credit buyer's board renewed the contract of co-founder, chairman and CEO, Steven Fredrickson, for an additional three years.

Tesla

Ticker: TSLA

Short interest: 25.51%

YTD return: -4.81%

Sector: Consumer Goods

Comment: Tesla plans to spend $US1.5 billion on capital expenditure in 2015, it announced during its fourth quarter earnings call February 11.

Athenahealth

Ticker: ATHN

Short interest: 25.55%

YTD return: -9.00%

Sector: Technology

Comment: Last month, Athenahealth acquired RazorInsights, a startup that sells cloud-based health record services to hospitals, to expand its reach into the inpatient market.

NOW Inc.

Ticker: DNOW

Short interest: 25.80%

YTD return: -4.39%

Sector: Basic Materials

Comment: The provider of supplies for oil companies reported third quarter net income of $US32 million, or 30 cents a share, missing estimates of 31 cents per share.

Restoration Hardware

Ticker: RH

Short interest: 26.15%

YTD return: -11.39%

Sector: Services

Comment: 'While still in the early stages of building RH into the leading luxury home brand, we see a clear path toward $US4 billion to $US5 billion in North American sales, mid-teens operating margin, and significant free cash flow,' CEO Gary Friedman said in a statement announcing preliminary fourth quarter revenues.

Cablevision

Ticker: CVC

Short interest: 26.34%

YTD return: -3.78%

Sector: Services

Comment: Cablevision is the first cable operator to offer its customers a Wi-Fi mobile phone service.

SunEdison

Ticker: SUNE

Short interest: 29.52%

YTD return: 13.43%

Sector: Technology

Comment: SunEdison announced its acquisition of energy company First Wind for $US2.4 billion in November.

Weibo

Ticker: WB

Short interest: 30.35%

YTD return: -3.37%

Sector: Technology

Comment: Net revenues jumped 58% year-over-year to $US84.1 million in Q3 2014.

Qunar Cayman Islands

Ticker: QUNR

Short interest: 30.63%

YTD return: 1.37%

Sector: Services

Comment: The Chinese travel company is beefing up its hotel bookings and Southeast Asia operations to become profitable, after posting a $US92 million net loss in Q3 2014, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Exact Sciences

Ticker: EXAS

Short interest: 30.64%

YTD return: -6.51%

Sector: Healthcare

Comment: 'Primary care physicians see colorectal screening as a pain point in their practice because many of their patients will not undergo regular screening,' said CEO Kevin Conroy during the Q3 2014 earnings call. 'They love the accuracy of Cologuard and it's of ease-of-use as they order it and patients use it.'

J.C. Penney

Ticker: JCP

Short interest: 31.20%

YTD return: 26.85%

Sector: Services

Comment: J.C. Penney is partnering with Disney to launch a new line of products for the release of the new 'Cinderella' feature film.

MannKind

Ticker: MNKD

Short interest: 31.89%

YTD return: 32.31%

Sector: Healthcare

Comment: MannKind Corp. and healthcare company Sanofi created Afrezza Inhalation Powder, the only inhaled insulin, which went on sale in pharmacies early February.

Autohome

Ticker: ATHM

Short interest: 32.37%

YTD return: 6.52%

Sector: Technology

Comment: The Chinese automobile retailer posted net revenues of RMB545.1 million ($US87 million) for Q3 2014, up 64.4% year-over-year.

Ubiquiti Networks

Ticker: UBNT

Short interest: 33.31%

YTD return: 5.80%

Sector: Technology

Comment: Ubiquiti shares fell 6.13% February 13 after Google announced Project Loon, an initiative that will use high-altitude balloons to provide internet access -- similar to the kinds of connectivity solutions Ubiquiti provides in emerging markets.

JD.com

Ticker: JD

Short interest: 33.50%

YTD return: 21.91%

Sector: Technology

Comment: Four US hedge funds whose founders worked with retired hedge fund manager Julian Robertson bought 26.2 million shares in JD.com in the fourth quarter to the tune of $US730.9 million.

3D Systems

Ticker: DDD

Short interest: 34.44%

YTD return: -5.48%

Sector: Technology

Comment: 'Products growth driven by plastic, nylon, composite, and metal 3D printers,' the company said in an investor presentation. 'An expanding customer base and increasing utilization fuelled materials revenue increase.'

SolarCity

Ticker: SCTY

Short interest: 36.37%

YTD return: 1.80%

Sector: Technology

Comment: 'We're now at 190,000 customers,' said CEO Lyndon Rive during the fourth quarter earnings call. 'In order for us to achieve our million customer goal by mid-2018 we need to have a growth rate of 61%. Our current growth rate is 98%. We continue to feel good about achieving our million customer goal.'

Herbalife

Ticker: HLF

Short interest: 38.29%

YTD return: -6.10%

Sector: Consumer Goods

Comment: Wall Street's bet against Herbalife continues to intensify. A regulatory filing showed hedge fund manager Richard Perry, previously the fifth-largest shareholder, sold his 5.6 million shares in the company during the fourth quarter.

Pilgrim's Pride

Ticker: PPC

Short interest: 42.56%

YTD return: -0.11%

Sector: Consumer Goods

Comment: 'Pilgrim's Pride Corp. expects a boom in the U.S. chicken industry to go on as restaurants' and grocery stores' demand for poultry outpaces meatpackers' efforts to boost production,' the Wall Street Journal reported, citing CEO Bill Lovette.

Myriad Genetics

Ticker: MYGN

Short interest: 43.01%

YTD return: 0.76%

Sector: Services

Comment: CEO Peter Meldrum announced his retirement early February as the company lowered its full-year sales guidance. Shares tanked as much as 15%.

GameStop

Ticker: GME

Short interest: 45.17%

YTD return: 10.50%

Sector: Services

Comment: 'Total global sales for the holiday period were $US2.94 billion, a 6.7% decline compared to the 2013 holiday sales period, or -4.0% in constant currency,' the company said in a statement. 'Due to the current strength of the U.S. dollar, the company's sales were negatively impacted by foreign currency exchange rates as described in this release.'

Zillow

Ticker: Z

Short interest: 48.56%

YTD return: 14.58%

Sector: Financial

Comment: CEO Spencer Rascoff told Yahoo Finance on existing home sales: 'Home values came down about 30% from the peak, and they bounced back up to where we're around 9% below the peak so we've come way back from the bottom. But at the same time, things aren't necessarily coming up roses. 2015 will be a year of slower growth.'

GoPro

Ticker: GPRO

Short interest: 53.44%

YTD return: -30.48%

Sector: Consumer Goods

Comment: GoPro COO Nina Richardson tendered her resignation, effective Feb. 27. Analysts at Pacific Crest noted: 'We believe management's commentary on its call around software development progress or media monetization potential was a net negative relative to sentiment, and the COO's resignation didn't help.'

Cheetah Mobile

Ticker: CMCM

Short interest: 54.12%

YTD return: 29.23%

Sector: Technology

Comment: Third quarter revenues jumped 158.1% year-over-year and 25.9% quarter-over-quarter, to RMB478.7 million (US$76.5 million).

Momo Inc.

Ticker: MOMO

Short interest: 57.68%

YTD return: -4.17%

Sector: Technology

Comment: The Chinese social network backed by Alibaba went public last December.

58.com

Ticker: WUBA

Short interest: 60.43%

YTD return: 2.21%

Sector: Technology

Comment: The 'Craigslist of China' posted third quarter net income of $US5.9 million, down 30% year-on year, while revenues climbed 72.9% to $US72 million.

