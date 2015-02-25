30 stocks traders are shorting like crazy

Shorting stocks is always risky for investors.

But it can be a sure way to avoid burning cash when a company’s shares crash, making it worth the bet.

Several Chinese online retailers have a significant amount of short interest on this list.

And Bill Ackman says he is doing “God’s work” by crusading against Herbalife, as more investors bet the company’s shares will continue to tumble.

To find the stocks, we screened for companies with market caps over $US2 billion and ranked the stock from least shorted to most shorted.

