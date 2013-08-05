29 Stocks That Traders Are Shorting Like Crazy

The S&P 500 closed at an all-time high on Friday.
While some think stocks could head higher, many believe we’re overdue for a decent sized sell-off.
And that brings us to our latest list of the most heavily shorted stocks. It has a good mix of just about every sector you can think of — retail, semiconductors, energy, manufacturing and homebuilders.
The names themselves will probably seem familiar — a clothing chain that just can’t catch a break, a video game seller outlet everyone loves to hate, and a mining group we’re pretty sure has been on every single one of these lists.
One thing we should make clear: the stocks in this list are also vulnerable to short-squeezes, or sudden spikes in their price.
We ranked the stock by short interest as a percentage of floating shares.
Ticker: BBY
Short interest: 10.26% float
YTD Return: 165.03%
Sector: Retail
Comment: Best Buy continues to suffer from poor margins and weak cash flow.
Data from Bloomberg
Ticker: MYL
Short interest: 10.27% float
YTD Return: 31.41%
Sector: Pharma
Comment: Mylan recently lowered 2013 revenue forecasts on Indian and Japanese currency weakness.
Data from Bloomberg
Ticker: CRM
Short interest: 10.29% float
YTD Return:6.37%
Sector: Business management
Comment: Salesforce is coming under pressure from Google's inroads into its services including email marketing, Fool.com's Jordan Wathen said.
Data from Bloomberg
Ticker: DGX
Short interest: 10.47% float
YTD Return: -0.09%
Sector: Life sciences
Comment: Quest recently recorded its third-straight profit miss on Medicare cuts. Q2 income declined -12.8% YOY to $US152.7 million.
Data from Bloomberg
Ticker: GRMN
Short interest: 10.57% float
YTD Return:-5.53%
Sector: Retail
Comment: Garmin's recent earnings fell 22% to $US0.76/share, and sales were off 3% YOY to $US696,563 on weakness in the personal navigation device market.
Data from Bloomberg
Ticker: MCHP
Short interest:10.74% float
YTD Return:22.9%
Sector:Semiconductors
Comment:Microchip shares spent two years unable to get back to $US40 a share, and only just broke through the mark.
Data from Bloomberg
Ticker: NTAP
Short interest: 11.15% float
YTD Return:20.23%
Sector: Data storage
Comment: NetApp's income for the quarter ending in April declined -3.8% to $US170 million on flagging demand.
Data from Bloomberg
Ticker: DO
Short interest: 11.35% float
YTD Return:-2.61%
Sector: Energy
Comment: Diamond's Q2 revenues declined 4.2% YOY to $US760 million, and the company also says it's suffering from higher costs.
Data from Bloomberg
Ticker: CHK
Short interest: 11.49% float
YTD Return:50.3%
Sector: Energy
Comment:Chesapeake net income fell 51% YOY to $US457 million on weaker natural gas liquids prices.
Data from Bloomberg
Ticker: TER
Short interest: 12.99% float
YTD Return:-5.03%
Sector: Electronics
Comment: Teradyne has struggled to generate strong free cash flow, Fool.com says. Q2 revenue fell YOY 22% to $US429 million.
Data from Bloomberg
Ticker: DHI
Short interest: 13.07% float
YTD Return:-0.05%
Sector: Homebuilding
Comment: DR Horton income fell 81% in Q2 to $US146 million on 'lower-than-projected orders and deliveries.'
Data from Bloomberg
Ticker: VRSN
Short interest: 13.27% float
YTD Return:21.51%
Sector: Internet services
Comment: Verisign's domain registration renewals declined on Europe weakness nad changes in Google algorithms.
Data from Bloomberg
Ticker: WIN
Short interest: 13.38% float
YTD Return:-2.39%
Sector: Telecom
Comment: Windstream's stock has declined more than 40% since reaching highs of about $US14 in 2010.
Data from Bloomberg
Ticker: TRIP
Short interest: 14.25% float
YTD Return:71.63%
Sector: E-commerce
Comment: TripAdvisor's hedge fund bulls declined 15% in Q2 to 41.
Data from Bloomberg
Ticker: NFLX
Short interest: 14.35% float
YTD Return:167.56%
Sector: Media
Comment: Netflix must increase its subscriber base to support its current value, according to Gabelli & Co.
Data from Bloomberg
Ticker: AMD
Short interest: 15.42% float
YTD Return:50.20%
Sector: Semiconductors
Comment: Advanced Micro Devices recently saw downgrades from Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley. The stock has declined about -5% over the past year.
Data from Bloomberg
Ticker: JOY
Short interest: 15.44% float
YTD Return:-23.52%
Sector: Mining
Comment: Joy was recently downgraded by Goldman Sachs on slowing capex.
Data from Bloomberg
Ticker: FSLR
Short interest: 15.63% float
YTD Return:47.86%
Sector: Energy
Comment: First Solar was recently downgraded by Raymond James on broader 'irrational exuberance' in the market.
Data from Bloomberg
Ticker: DNB
Short interest: 15.67% float
YTD Return:36.46%
Sector: Research
Comment: Dun & Bradstreet's credit rating was recently cut to BBB by S&P, citing problems.
Data from Bloomberg
Ticker: ICE
Short interest: 15.88% float
YTD Return:50.85%
Sector: Futures exchange
Comment: ICE's Q1 income fell 8% to 135.4 million on rising expenses and falling revenue from fees.
Data from Bloomberg
Ticker: HAS
Short interest: 16.47% float
YTD Return:31.18%
Sector: Consumer products
Comment: Hasbro Q2 net income fell 16% to $US36.5 million on weak sales.
Data from Bloomberg
Ticker: LEN
Short interest: 17.36% float
YTD Return:-12.96%
Sector: Homebuilding
Comment: Lennar recently warned on rising mortgage rates.
Data from Bloomberg
Ticker: SWY
Short interest: 19.83% float
YTD Return:38.15%
Sector: Retail
Comment: Safeway shares recently saw a 10-year-low drop in price after the company reported lower same-store sales.
Data from Bloomberg
Ticker: GME
Short interest: 24.35% float
YTD Return:96.38%
Sector: Retail
Comment: GameStop recently reported a 30.6% decline in new hardware sales and a 7.5% decline in pre-owned sales.
Data from Bloomberg
Ticker: FTR
Short interest: 24.44% float
YTD Return:2.98%
Sector: Telecom
Comment: Frontier's long-term debt to equity ratio stands at 203% of stockholder's equity, which Fool.com calls 'astounding.'
Data from Bloomberg
Ticker: JCP
Short interest: 26.15% float
YTD Return:-31.48%
Sector: Retail
Comment: JCP recently denied a CIT report it was 'having credit problems again.'
Data from Bloomberg
Ticker: X
Short interest: 30.12% float
YTD Return:-32.64%
Sector: Manufacturing
Comment: U.S. Steel has posted five losses in its last seven quarters.
Data from Bloomberg
Ticker: PBI
Short interest: 30.12% float
YTD Return:61.82%
Sector: Business services
Comment: Pitney Bowes just slashed its Q2 dividend 50% to 18.75 cents.
Data from Bloomberg
Ticker: PBI
Short interest: 30.12% float
YTD Return:-46.97%
Sector: Business services
Comment: Cliffs profits just declined 43% to $US146 million.
Data from Bloomberg
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.