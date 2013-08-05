29 Stocks That Traders Are Shorting Like Crazy

The S&P 500 closed at an all-time high on Friday.

While some think stocks could head higher, many believe we’re overdue for a decent sized sell-off.

And that brings us to our latest list of the most heavily shorted stocks. It has a good mix of just about every sector you can think of — retail, semiconductors, energy, manufacturing and homebuilders.

The names themselves will probably seem familiar — a clothing chain that just can’t catch a break, a video game seller outlet everyone loves to hate, and a mining group we’re pretty sure has been on every single one of these lists.

One thing we should make clear: the stocks in this list are also vulnerable to short-squeezes, or sudden spikes in their price.

We ranked the stock by short interest as a percentage of floating shares.

Best Buy

Ticker: BBY

Short interest: 10.26% float

YTD Return: 165.03%

Sector: Retail

Comment: Best Buy continues to suffer from poor margins and weak cash flow.

Mylan Inc.

Ticker: MYL

Short interest: 10.27% float

YTD Return: 31.41%

Sector: Pharma

Comment: Mylan recently lowered 2013 revenue forecasts on Indian and Japanese currency weakness.

Salesforce.com

Ticker: CRM

Short interest: 10.29% float

YTD Return:6.37%

Sector: Business management

Comment: Salesforce is coming under pressure from Google's inroads into its services including email marketing, Fool.com's Jordan Wathen said.

Quest Diagnostics

Ticker: DGX

Short interest: 10.47% float

YTD Return: -0.09%

Sector: Life sciences

Comment: Quest recently recorded its third-straight profit miss on Medicare cuts. Q2 income declined -12.8% YOY to $US152.7 million.

Garmin

Ticker: GRMN

Short interest: 10.57% float

YTD Return:-5.53%

Sector: Retail

Comment: Garmin's recent earnings fell 22% to $US0.76/share, and sales were off 3% YOY to $US696,563 on weakness in the personal navigation device market.

Microchip Technology Inc

Ticker: MCHP

Short interest:10.74% float

YTD Return:22.9%

Sector:Semiconductors

Comment:Microchip shares spent two years unable to get back to $US40 a share, and only just broke through the mark.

NetApp

Ticker: NTAP

Short interest: 11.15% float

YTD Return:20.23%

Sector: Data storage

Comment: NetApp's income for the quarter ending in April declined -3.8% to $US170 million on flagging demand.

Diamond Offshore Drilling

Ticker: DO

Short interest: 11.35% float

YTD Return:-2.61%

Sector: Energy

Comment: Diamond's Q2 revenues declined 4.2% YOY to $US760 million, and the company also says it's suffering from higher costs.

Chesapeake

Ticker: CHK

Short interest: 11.49% float

YTD Return:50.3%

Sector: Energy

Comment:Chesapeake net income fell 51% YOY to $US457 million on weaker natural gas liquids prices.

Teradyne

Ticker: TER

Short interest: 12.99% float

YTD Return:-5.03%

Sector: Electronics

Comment: Teradyne has struggled to generate strong free cash flow, Fool.com says. Q2 revenue fell YOY 22% to $US429 million.

DR Horton

Ticker: DHI

Short interest: 13.07% float

YTD Return:-0.05%

Sector: Homebuilding

Comment: DR Horton income fell 81% in Q2 to $US146 million on 'lower-than-projected orders and deliveries.'

VeriSign

Ticker: VRSN

Short interest: 13.27% float

YTD Return:21.51%

Sector: Internet services

Comment: Verisign's domain registration renewals declined on Europe weakness nad changes in Google algorithms.

Windstream

Ticker: WIN

Short interest: 13.38% float

YTD Return:-2.39%

Sector: Telecom

Comment: Windstream's stock has declined more than 40% since reaching highs of about $US14 in 2010.

TripAdvisor

Ticker: TRIP

Short interest: 14.25% float

YTD Return:71.63%

Sector: E-commerce

Comment: TripAdvisor's hedge fund bulls declined 15% in Q2 to 41.

Netflix

Ticker: NFLX

Short interest: 14.35% float

YTD Return:167.56%

Sector: Media

Comment: Netflix must increase its subscriber base to support its current value, according to Gabelli & Co.

Advanced Micro Devices

Ticker: AMD

Short interest: 15.42% float

YTD Return:50.20%

Sector: Semiconductors

Comment: Advanced Micro Devices recently saw downgrades from Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley. The stock has declined about -5% over the past year.

Joy Global

Ticker: JOY

Short interest: 15.44% float

YTD Return:-23.52%

Sector: Mining

Comment: Joy was recently downgraded by Goldman Sachs on slowing capex.

First Solar

Ticker: FSLR

Short interest: 15.63% float

YTD Return:47.86%

Sector: Energy

Comment: First Solar was recently downgraded by Raymond James on broader 'irrational exuberance' in the market.

Dun & Bradstreet

Ticker: DNB

Short interest: 15.67% float

YTD Return:36.46%

Sector: Research

Comment: Dun & Bradstreet's credit rating was recently cut to BBB by S&P, citing problems.

IntercontinentalExchange

Ticker: ICE

Short interest: 15.88% float

YTD Return:50.85%

Sector: Futures exchange

Comment: ICE's Q1 income fell 8% to 135.4 million on rising expenses and falling revenue from fees.

Hasbro

Ticker: HAS

Short interest: 16.47% float

YTD Return:31.18%

Sector: Consumer products

Comment: Hasbro Q2 net income fell 16% to $US36.5 million on weak sales.

Lennar

Ticker: LEN

Short interest: 17.36% float

YTD Return:-12.96%

Sector: Homebuilding

Comment: Lennar recently warned on rising mortgage rates.

Safeway

Ticker: SWY

Short interest: 19.83% float

YTD Return:38.15%

Sector: Retail

Comment: Safeway shares recently saw a 10-year-low drop in price after the company reported lower same-store sales.

GameStop

Ticker: GME

Short interest: 24.35% float

YTD Return:96.38%

Sector: Retail

Comment: GameStop recently reported a 30.6% decline in new hardware sales and a 7.5% decline in pre-owned sales.

Frontier Communications

Ticker: FTR

Short interest: 24.44% float

YTD Return:2.98%

Sector: Telecom

Comment: Frontier's long-term debt to equity ratio stands at 203% of stockholder's equity, which Fool.com calls 'astounding.'

JC Penney

Ticker: JCP

Short interest: 26.15% float

YTD Return:-31.48%

Sector: Retail

Comment: JCP recently denied a CIT report it was 'having credit problems again.'

US Steel

Ticker: X

Short interest: 30.12% float

YTD Return:-32.64%

Sector: Manufacturing

Comment: U.S. Steel has posted five losses in its last seven quarters.

Pitney Bowes

Ticker: PBI

Short interest: 30.12% float

YTD Return:61.82%

Sector: Business services

Comment: Pitney Bowes just slashed its Q2 dividend 50% to 18.75 cents.

Cliffs Natural Resources

Ticker: PBI

Short interest: 30.12% float

YTD Return:-46.97%

Sector: Business services

Comment: Cliffs profits just declined 43% to $US146 million.

