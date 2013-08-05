29 Stocks That Traders Are Shorting Like Crazy

The S&P 500 closed at an all-time high on Friday.

While some think stocks could head higher, many believe we’re overdue for a decent sized sell-off.

And that brings us to our latest list of the most heavily shorted stocks. It has a good mix of just about every sector you can think of — retail, semiconductors, energy, manufacturing and homebuilders.

The names themselves will probably seem familiar — a clothing chain that just can’t catch a break, a video game seller outlet everyone loves to hate, and a mining group we’re pretty sure has been on every single one of these lists.

One thing we should make clear: the stocks in this list are also vulnerable to short-squeezes, or sudden spikes in their price.

We ranked the stock by short interest as a percentage of floating shares.

