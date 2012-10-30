Traders Are Waging War Against These 25 Stocks

Stocks have come off of their highs of the year as earnings announcements disappoint and uncertainty remains escalate.



The traders shorting this market are starting to make money.

We compiled a list of the 25 stocks with the highest short interest as a percentage of float.

The list includes big box retailers, for-profit education companies, and one nutritional supplements company that everyone loves to hate.

The stocks are in order of short interest as a per cent of float.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.