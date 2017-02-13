The most shocking 'Walking Dead' death probably isn't who you think it is

AMC Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan on ‘The Walking Dead.’

Warning: Spoilers below if you’re not caught up on “The Walking Dead.”

When “The Walking Dead” returns Sunday for its midseason premiere, fans will have their eyes set on this season’s murderous villain, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and his next move.

After all, he has been responsible for some pretty heart-wrenching deaths this season on the AMC zombie drama.

But would it surprise you to hear that the most shocking death of the entire show isn’t one of Negan’s victims?

TV tracking app TVShow Time analysed data from its 1.6 million users to discern which deaths hit “TWD” fans the hardest. Here’s a hint: It wasn’t Negan’s execution-style murder of Glenn (Steven Yeun).

Glenn is actually No. 3 on the list.

Take a look at TVShow Time’s infographic below to find out who topped the list of “TWD’s” most shocking deaths:

