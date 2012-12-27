The 11 Most Shocking Entertainment Moments Of 2012

See where Kristen Stewart’s alleged cheating scandal lands as one of 2012’s most memorable moments.

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

In a year full of babies, alleged sex scandals, and arrests, what were the stories that surprised us the most?We’ve counted down the top headlines that made us do a double take.



So, who made the list — Kim Kardashian? Kate Middleton? Kristen Stewart?

From unexpected deaths and breakups to Hollywood shake-ups, these are the stories that made people talk this year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.