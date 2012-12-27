The 11 Most Shocking Entertainment Moments Of 2012

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
In a year full of babies, alleged sex scandals, and arrests, what were the stories that surprised us the most?We’ve counted down the top headlines that made us do a double take.
So, who made the list — Kim Kardashian? Kate Middleton? Kristen Stewart?
From unexpected deaths and breakups to Hollywood shake-ups, these are the stories that made people talk this year.
E.L. James' erotic book series '50 Shades of Grey' not only made it OK for women to get hot and bothered while reading erotica on public transportation, but simultaneously helped stimulate the economy with a boost in erotic play toys and rope among other items.
After 2011, we thought this year may have been a quieter year for Lohan. However, the starlet's Playboy strip at the start of the year became overshadowed by her arrests, alleged hit and runs, and trouble when it comes to veracity with cops.
Since September, she's had four separate run-ins with the law.
After recently signing with Weight Watchers for a reported $4 million, the singer confirmed she's expecting baby number two via Twitter only several months after giving birth to daughter Maxwell.
Ever since the two swapped an embrace and kiss at MTV's Video Music Awards, everyone wondered whether the former couple was back together.
Their latest duet, 'Nobody's Business,' and a series of tweets and Instagram photos would have us thinking yes. The two stepped out in their first public appearance in years recently at a Laker's game.
We knew it was only a matter of time, but after a year filled with nude photos, Prince Harry partying in Vegas, and baby rumours nearly every other month, the Royal Palace confirmed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would welcome the future King or Queen.
Everyone knew the 'Two and a Half Men' actor's name after he went on a spiritual rant in November telling people to stop watching his show because it's 'filth.'
The long-time voice of Elmo, Kevin Clash, initially took a leave of absence after underage sex accusations. However, after a second accusation emerged, the actor promptly resigned from his role as the popular 'tickle me' puppet.
Stewart's relationship with 'Snow White and the Huntsman' director Rupert Sanders not only rattled her relationship with 'Twilight' costar Robert Pattinson -- for a little bit anyway -- however, it also jeopardized her role in the upcoming 'Snow White' sequel.
Though Stewart was recently confirmed to return in the lead, Sanders won't be back to work on the next film.
The only thing that may have been more shocking than George Lucas signing over his rights of Lucasfilm may have been Disney's announcement of more 'Star Wars' films starting in 2015.
After five years of marriage, Katie Holmes reportedly blind-sided Cruise -- and everyone else -- with news of wanting to separate.
Less than two weeks after the announcement, the two reached a settlement, one of the fastest Hollywood splits to have ever occurred.
The entire music world was floored when the singer unexpectedly passed away in February ... from reportedly drowning.
