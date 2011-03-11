The 11 Most Shocking Insider Trading Scandals Of The Past 25 Years

Ivan Boesky

Photo: AP

This week, what is arguably the biggest insider trading case of the century, began.Hedge fund billionaire Raj Rajaratnam is accused of earning millions of dollars because of tips from crooked company insiders who passed on material, non-public information about their employers.



The details of the case are intriguing — one allegation is that a co-conspirator waited not 23 seconds to call Raj with a tip on Goldman Sachs after a phone call with Lloyd Blankfein himself.

Now Lloyd might even testify in the trial!

It doesn’t get more shocking than that.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.