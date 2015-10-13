These are the 25 songs people are constantly searching for

Ever hear a song playing but can’t remember the name of it, or who sings it? Or maybe you heard a new song and wanted to figure out what it was so you could download it later?

That’s where popular app Shazam comes in.

Shazam has been around for a while but it’s pretty useful.

Open the app when you hear a song, press the button, and voila! Shazam tells you what song you’re listening to, and then saves it for you so you can find it later.

Recently, the app put together a list of the Shazam “Hall of Fame” — the songs app users were searching for the most. The “legend” songs were searched for over 15 million times each, the “superstar” songs had over 10 million searches, and the “stars” had over 5 million.

Here are the top 25. The Shazam search numbers are as of the time of this post.

25. Prayer in C (Robin Schulz Remix) by Lilly Wood & The Prick & Robin Schulz | 10,701,263 Shazam Searches 24. Rude by Magic! | 10,716,410 Shazam Searches 23. Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson Feat. Bruno Mars | 10,815,225 Shazam Searches 22. Ho Hey by The Lumineers | 10,969,830 Shazam Searches 21. Animals by Martin Garrix | 11,191,150 Shazam Searches 20. Happy by Pharrell Williams | 11,293,502 Shazam Searches 19. Safe And Sound by Capital Cities | 11,461,047 Shazam Searches 18. Dark Horse by Katy Perry Feat. Juicy J | 11,576,568 Shazam Searches 17. Royals by Lorde | 11,578,065 Shazam Searches 16. All Of Me by John Legend | 12,434,528 Shazam Searches 15. Stolen Dance by Milky Chance | 12,458,597 Shazam Searches 14. Just Give Me A Reason by P!nk Feat. Nate Ruess | 12,691,579 Shazam Searches 13. Get Lucky by Daft Punk Feat. Pharrell Williams | 12,823,796 Shazam Searches 12. Counting Stars by OneRepublic | 13,295,103 Shazam Searches 11. Can't Hold Us by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Feat. Ray Dalton | 14,105,616 Shazam Searches 10. Thinking Out Loud by Ed Sheeran | 14,137,260 Shazam Searches 9. Lean On by Major Lazer Feat. MØ & DJ Snake | 14,406,823 Shazam Searches 8. Cheerleader (Felix Jaehn Remix) by Omi | 14,582,665 Shazam Searches 7. Take Me To Church by Hozier | 14,760,225 Shazam Searches 6. Thrift Shop by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Feat. Wanz | 15,017,798 Shazam Searches 5. Rather Be by Clean Bandit Feat. Jess Glynne | 16,945,919 Shazam Searches 4. Let Her Go by Passenger | 17,360,137 Shazam Searches 3. Somebody That I Used To Know by Gotye Feat. Kimbra | 18,129,353 Shazam Searches 2. Blurred Lines by Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell | 18,971,333 Shazam Searches 1. Wake Me Up by Avicii | 20,748,359

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.