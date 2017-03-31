RANKED: Ivy League universities from most to least selective

Ivy League admissions decisions came out on Thursday, meaning hundreds of thousands of students who applied found out if they got accepted or rejected from their dream school.

The Ivies are notoriously tough to get into — most have acceptance rates less than 10%.

Here’s the ranking of Ivy League schools by their Class of 2021 selectivity:

8. Cornell University — 12.5%

7. Dartmouth College — 10.4%

6. University of Pennsylvania — 9.2%

5. Brown University — 8.3%

4. Yale University — 6.9%

3. Princeton University — 6.1%

2. Columbia University — 5.8%

1. Harvard University — 5.2%

