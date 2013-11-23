The 25 Most Segregated Cities In America

R

acial segregation in America is lasting longer than anyone expected.

The average black person lives in a neighbourhood that is 45 per cent black, even though blacks represent only 13 per cent of the population, according to professors John Logan and Brian Stults at Brown and Florida State.

Logan and Stults analysed 2010 Census data with a dissimilarity index, which determines the percentage of one group that would have to move to a different neighbourhood to eliminate segregation. A score above 60 shows very high segregation.

While the professors evaluated segregation for pairs of racial groups, we wanted to compare overall segregation. To create an approximate ranking of metropolitan statistical areas, we weighted white-black, white-Hispanic, and white-Asian dissimilarity scores by minority population.

We mapped these areas using the Racial Dot Map from the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia.

25. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, Florida Blue = White; Green = Black; Yellow = Hispanic;

Red = Asian; Brown = other The Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach Metropolitan Statistical Area has dissimilarity scores of 64 for white-black, 57 for white-Hispanic, 33 for white-Asian, according to a study of 2010 Census data by professors John Logan and Brian Stults of Brown and Florida State University; and a score of 58.5 for overall dissimilarity, according to Business Insider's population-weighted index (scores over 60 show very high segregation). 24. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Santa Ana, California Blue = White; Green = Black; Yellow = Hispanic; Red = Asian; Brown = other The Los Angeles-Long Beach-Santa Ana Metropolitan Statistical Area has dissimilarity scores of 65 for white-black, 62 for white-Hispanic, 45 for white-Asian, according to a study of 2010 Census data by professors John Logan and Brian Stults of Brown and Florida State University; and a score of 58.6 for overall dissimilarity, according to Business Insider's population-weighted index (scores over 60 show very high segregation). 23. Niles-Benton Harbor, Michigan Blue = White; Green = Black; Yellow = Hispanic; Red = Asian; Brown = other The Niles-Benton Harbor Metropolitan Statistical Area has dissimilarity scores of 69 for white-black, 31 for white-Hispanic, 42 for white-Asian, according to a study of 2010 Census data by professors John Logan and Brian Stults of Brown and Florida State University; and a score of 59.2 for overall dissimilarity, according to Business Insider's population-weighted index (scores over 60 show very high segregation). 22. Cincinnati-Middletown, Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Blue = White; Green = Black; Yellow = Hispanic; Red = Asian; Brown = other The Cincinnati-Middletown Metropolitan Statistical Area has dissimilarity scores of 67 for white-black, 37 for white-Hispanic, 42 for white-Asian, according to a study of 2010 Census data by professors John Logan and Brian Stults of Brown and Florida State University; and a score of 59.3 for overall dissimilarity, according to Business Insider's population-weighted index (scores over 60 show very high segregation). 21. Peoria, Illinois Blue = White; Green = Black; Yellow = Hispanic; Red = Asian; Brown = other The Peoria Metropolitan Statistical Area has dissimilarity scores of 69 for white-black, 36 for white-Hispanic, 49 for white-Asian, according to a study of 2010 Census data by professors John Logan and Brian Stults of Brown and Florida State University; and a score of 59.8 for overall dissimilarity, according to Business Insider's population-weighted index (scores over 60 show very high segregation). 20. Springfield, Massachusetts Blue = White; Green = Black; Yellow = Hispanic; Red = Asian; Brown = other The Springfield, MA Metropolitan Statistical Area has dissimilarity scores of 62 for white-black, 63 for white-Hispanic, 37 for white-Asian, according to a study of 2010 Census data by professors John Logan and Brian Stults of Brown and Florida State University; and a score of 59.9 for overall dissimilarity, according to Business Insider's population-weighted index (scores over 60 show very high segregation). 19. Muskegon-Norton Shores, Michigan Blue = White; Green = Black; Yellow = Hispanic; Red = Asian; Brown = other The Muskegon-Norton Shores Metropolitan Statistical Area has dissimilarity scores of 71 for white-black, 30 for white-Hispanic, 22 for white-Asian, according to a study of 2010 Census data by professors John Logan and Brian Stults of Brown and Florida State University; and a score of 60.0 for overall dissimilarity, according to Business Insider's population-weighted index (scores over 60 show very high segregation). 18. Pinebluff, Arkansas Blue = White; Green = Black; Yellow = Hispanic; Red = Asian; Brown = other The Pinebluff Metropolitan Statistical Area has dissimilarity scores of 61 for white-black, 30 for white-Hispanic, 48 for white-Asian, according to a study of 2010 Census data by professors John Logan and Brian Stults of Brown and Florida State University; and a score of 60.0 for overall dissimilarity, according to Business Insider's population-weighted index (scores over 60 show very high segregation). 17. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, Ohio-Pennsylvania Blue = White; Green = Black; Yellow = Hispanic; Red = Asian; Brown = other The Youngstown-Warren-Boardman Metropolitan Statistical Area has dissimilarity scores of 65 for white-black, 46 for white-Hispanic, 32 for white-Asian, according to a study of 2010 Census data by professors John Logan and Brian Stults of Brown and Florida State University; and a score of 60.1 for overall dissimilarity, according to Business Insider's population-weighted index (scores over 60 show very high segregation). 16. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Pennsylvania-New Jersey-Delaware-Maryland Blue = White; Green = Black; Yellow = Hispanic; Red = Asian; Brown = other The Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington Metropolitan Statistical Area has dissimilarity scores of 67 for white-black, 55 for white-Hispanic, 40 for white-Asian, according to a study of 2010 Census data by professors John Logan and Brian Stults of Brown and Florida State University; and a score of 60.1 for overall dissimilarity, according to Business Insider's population-weighted index (scores over 60 show very high segregation). 15. Memphis, Tennessee-Missouri-Arkansas Blue = White; Green = Black; Yellow = Hispanic; Red = Asian; Brown = other The Memphis Metropolitan Statistical Area has dissimilarity scores of 62 for white-black, 51 for white-Hispanic, 37 for white-Asian, according to a study of 2010 Census data by professors John Logan and Brian Stults of Brown and Florida State University; and a score of 60.1 for overall dissimilarity, according to Business Insider's population-weighted index (scores over 60 show very high segregation). 14. Flint, Michigan Blue = White; Green = Black; Yellow = Hispanic; Red = Asian; Brown = other The Flint Metropolitan Statistical Area has dissimilarity scores of 67 for white-black, 23 for white-Hispanic, 36 for white-Asian, according to a study of 2010 Census data by professors John Logan and Brian Stults of Brown and Florida State University; and a score of 60.7 for overall dissimilarity, according to Business Insider's population-weighted index (scores over 60 show very high segregation). 13. Monroe, Louisiana Blue = White; Green = Black; Yellow = Hispanic; Red = Asian; Brown = other The Monroe Metropolitan Statistical Area has dissimilarity scores of 63 for white-black, 32 for white-Hispanic, 35 for white-Asian, according to a study of 2010 Census data by professors John Logan and Brian Stults of Brown and Florida State University; and a score of 60.9 for overall dissimilarity, according to Business Insider's population-weighted index (scores over 60 show very high segregation). 12. Beaumont-Port Arthur, Texas Blue = White; Green = Black; Yellow = Hispanic; Red = Asian; Brown = other The Beaumont-Port Arthur Metropolitan Statistical Area has dissimilarity scores of 67 for white-black, 51 for white-Hispanic, 51 for white-Asian, according to a study of 2010 Census data by professors John Logan and Brian Stults of Brown and Florida State University; and a score of 60.9 for overall dissimilarity, according to Business Insider's population-weighted index (scores over 60 show very high segregation). 11. Danville, Illinois Blue = White; Green = Black; Yellow = Hispanic; Red = Asian; Brown = other The Danville Metropolitan Statistical Area has dissimilarity scores of 68 for white-black, 43 for white-Hispanic, 41 for white-Asian, according to a study of 2010 Census data by professors John Logan and Brian Stults of Brown and Florida State University; and a score of 61.2 for overall dissimilarity, according to Business Insider's population-weighted index (scores over 60 show very high segregation). 10. Gadsen, Alabama Blue = White; Green = Black; Yellow = Hispanic; Red = Asian; Brown = other The Gadsen Metropolitan Statistical Area has dissimilarity scores of 66 for white-black, 44 for white-Hispanic, 38 for white-Asian, according to a study of 2010 Census data by professors John Logan and Brian Stults of Brown and Florida State University; and a score of 61.5 for overall dissimilarity, according to Business Insider's population-weighted index (scores over 60 show very high segregation). 9. Reading, Pennsylvania Blue = White; Green = Black; Yellow = Hispanic; Red = Asian; Brown = other The Reading, Pennsylvania Metropolitan Statistical Area has dissimilarity scores of 47 for white-black, 69 for white-Hispanic, 30 for white-Asian, according to a study of 2010 Census data by professors John Logan and Brian Stults of Brown and Florida State University; and a score of 61.5 for overall dissimilarity, according to Business Insider's population-weighted index (scores over 60 show very high segregation). 8. Birmingham-Hoover, Alabama Blue = White; Green = Black; Yellow = Hispanic; Red = Asian; Brown = other The Birmingham-Hoover, Alabama Metropolitan Statistical Area has dissimilarity scores of 65 for white-black, 45 for white-Hispanic, 43 for white-Asian, according to a study of 2010 Census data by professors John Logan and Brian Stults of Brown and Florida State University; and a score of 61.7 for overall dissimilarity, according to Business Insider's population-weighted index (scores over 60 show very high segregation). 7. Chicago-Joliet-Naperville, Illinois-Indiana-Wisconsin Blue = White; Green = Black; Yellow = Hispanic; Red = Asian; Brown = other The Chicago-Joliet-Naperville, Illinois-Indiana-Wisconsin Metropolitan Statistical Area has dissimilarity scores of 76 for white-black, 57 for white-Hispanic, 42 for white-Asian, according to a study of 2010 Census data by professors John Logan and Brian Stults of Brown and Florida State University; and a score of 61.9 for overall dissimilarity, according to Business Insider's population-weighted index (scores over 60 show very high segregation). 6. St. Louis, Missouri-Illinois Blue = White; Green = Black; Yellow = Hispanic; Red = Asian; Brown = other The St. Louis, Missouri-Illinois Metropolitan Statistical Area has dissimilarity scores of 71 for white-black, 31 for white-Hispanic, 41 for white-Asian, according to a study of 2010 Census data by professors John Logan and Brian Stults of Brown and Florida State University; and a score of 63.2 for overall dissimilarity, according to Business Insider's population-weighted index (scores over 60 show very high segregation). 5. Buffalo-Niagara Falls, NY Blue = White; Green = Black; Yellow = Hispanic; Red = Asian; Brown = other The Buffalo-Niagara Falls, NY Metropolitan Statistical Area has dissimilarity scores of 71 for white-black, 51 for white-Hispanic, 51 for white-Asian, according to a study of 2010 Census data by professors John Logan and Brian Stults of Brown and Florida State University; and a score of 64.0 for overall dissimilarity, according to Business Insider's population-weighted index (scores over 60 show very high segregation). 4. New York-Northern New Jersey-Long Island, New York-New Jersey-Pennsylvania Blue = White; Green = Black; Yellow = Hispanic; Red = Asian; Brown = other The New York-Northern New Jersey-Long Island, New York-New Jersey-Pennsylvania Metropolitan Statistical Area has dissimilarity scores of 77 for white-black, 62 for white-Hispanic, 51 for white-Asian, according to a study of 2010 Census data by professors John Logan and Brian Stults of Brown and Florida State University; and a score of 64.5 for overall dissimilarity, according to Business Insider's population-weighted index (scores over 60 show very high segregation). 3. Cleveland-Elyria-Mentor, Ohio Blue = White; Green = Black; Yellow = Hispanic; Red = Asian; Brown = other The Cleveland-Elyria-Mentor, Ohio Metropolitan Statistical Area has dissimilarity scores of 73 for white-black, 52 for white-Hispanic, 38 for white-Asian, according to a study of 2010 Census data by professors John Logan and Brian Stults of Brown and Florida State University; and a score of 66.2 for overall dissimilarity, according to Business Insider's population-weighted index (scores over 60 show very high segregation). 2. Detroit-Warren-Livonia, Michigan Blue = White; Green = Black; Yellow = Hispanic; Red = Asian; Brown = other The Detroit-Warren-Livonia, Michigan Metropolitan Statistical Area has dissimilarity scores of 74 for white-black, 43 for white-Hispanic, 46 for white-Asian, according to a study of 2010 Census data by professors John Logan and Brian Stults of Brown and Florida State University; and a score of 66.7 for overall dissimilarity, according to Business Insider's population-weighted index (scores over 60 show very high segregation). 1. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Wisconsin Blue = White; Green = Black; Yellow = Hispanic; Red = Asian; Brown = other The Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Wisconsin Metropolitan Statistical Area has dissimilarity scores of 80 for white-black, 57 for white-Hispanic, 38 for white-Asian, according to a study of 2010 Census data by professors John Logan and Brian Stults of Brown and Florida State University; and a score of 67.9 for overall dissimilarity, according to Business Insider's population-weighted index (scores over 60 show very high segregation). You've seen the most racially segregated cities in America Check out how America is segregated by income »

