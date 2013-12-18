The Most-Searched TV Shows Of 2013

Kirsten Acuna

Google released its annual list of most searched-for items on the web this year.

We’ve already shown you the popular movie searches.

Here are the TV shows people wanted to know about. We’re not shocked by number one. We are surprised, however, that ABC makes the list a bit while “The Walking Dead” is nowhere to be found.

10. “Scandal” — Viewers have been freaking out the ABC series featuring Kerry Washington, who has an affair with the president.

Screen Shot 2013 07 18 at 2.18.09 PM

YouTube Screencap

9. “Castle” — another ABC series that picked up after Castle’s cliffhanger wedding proposal at the end of season 5.

Castle beckettABC/Danny Feld

8. “New Girl,” Zooey Deschanel’s hit show on Fox.

New girl jessFox / New Girl

7. “Big Brother,” season 15 gained attention for racist remarks thrown around by contestants.

Big BrotherCBS

6. “True Blood,” HBO’s vampire series featuring Anna Paquin.

True blood sookie stackhouseJohn P. Johnson / HBO

5. “South Park,” Comedy Central’s animated hit just finished its 17th season.

South parkComedy Central / South Park Studios

4. “Good Morning America,” the morning show celebrated beating out NBC’s “Today” ratings for a full season.

Diane Sawyer Good Morning America 2002 LondonAnthony Harvey/Getty Images

3. “Big Bang Theory,” Kaley Cuoco’s CBS show dominates Thursday ratings.

Kaley Cuoco Big Bang TheoryCBS

2. “Duck Dynasty,” A&E’s reality series about the Robertson family brought duck hunters front and center.

Duck DynastyAP

1. “Breaking Bad,” the AMC series that made you fall in love with a chemistry-teacher-turned-meth-drug lord ended a spectacular five-season run this fall.

Breaking bad walter white house grafittiUrsula Coyote / AMC

