The Most-Searched TV Shows Of 2013

Google released its annual list of most searched-for items on the web this year.

We’ve already shown you the popular movie searches.

Here are the TV shows people wanted to know about. We’re not shocked by number one. We are surprised, however, that ABC makes the list a bit while “The Walking Dead” is nowhere to be found.

10. “Scandal” — Viewers have been freaking out the ABC series featuring Kerry Washington, who has an affair with the president.

YouTube Screencap

9. “Castle” — another ABC series that picked up after Castle’s cliffhanger wedding proposal at the end of season 5.

8. “New Girl,” Zooey Deschanel’s hit show on Fox.

7. “Big Brother,” season 15 gained attention for racist remarks thrown around by contestants.

6. “True Blood,” HBO’s vampire series featuring Anna Paquin.

5. “South Park,” Comedy Central’s animated hit just finished its 17th season.

4. “Good Morning America,” the morning show celebrated beating out NBC’s “Today” ratings for a full season.

3. “Big Bang Theory,” Kaley Cuoco’s CBS show dominates Thursday ratings.

2. “Duck Dynasty,” A&E’s reality series about the Robertson family brought duck hunters front and center.

1. “Breaking Bad,” the AMC series that made you fall in love with a chemistry-teacher-turned-meth-drug lord ended a spectacular five-season run this fall.

