Here are the 6 most popular foods amateur chefs have been whipping up in 2020, the year of home cooking

Jennifer Gauld/Getty Images Dalgona coffee was one of Google’s most searched recipes of 2020.

Google has revealed the top 10 most-searched recipes of 2020.

Recipes from IKEA and Disney Parks landed in the top five thanks to their famous Swedish meatballs and Dole Whip.

Dalgona coffee, the whipped drink that dominated TikTok in the early days of quarantine, nabbed the second spot.

But it was sourdough bread that came out on top.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

As lockdowns spread across the US and restaurants and bars were forced to shutter their doors, many people found themselves spending more time in their kitchens than ever before.

It wasn’t long before they took to the internet for cooking inspiration, and now Google has revealed the most searched recipes of 2020.

Recipes from IKEA, Disney Parks, and DoubleTree by Hilton all landed in the top five, but it was sourdough bread that took the number one spot â€” with whipped dalgona coffee following as the runner-up.

Coming in at No. 6 was the IKEA meatball recipe.

Eric Glenn / Shutterstock A meal at IKEA featuring their popular meatballs.

The Swedish furniture company released its cult-favourite meatball recipe once lockdowns went into effect around the world.

IKEA shared a blueprint for executing its nine-ingredient meatball as well as the sauce, which required an additional eight ingredients.



Get the full recipe here »



More popular at No. 5 was the recipe for DoubleTree cookies.

Courtesy of DoubleTree by Hilton Chocolate-chip cookies from DoubleTree by Hilton.

DoubleTree by Hilton guests are used to finding these chocolate chip, oat, and walnut cookies in the hotel lobby. Now, they can make them at home.

The recipe calls for 13 ingredients and yields 26 cookies. It takes around 30 minutes total to make.



Get the full recipe here »



The No. 4 most-searched recipe was for Disney’s iconic Dole Whip.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider Disney’s Dole Whip frozen treat.

There are few Disney treats as popular as the beloved Dole Whip, so many fans were delighted when Disney Parks released the recipe back in April.

The soft-serve snack needs just three ingredients – vanilla ice cream, pineapple juice, and frozen pineapple chunks.

It seems simple to make at home but, after trying it out ourselves, we learned an important step the Disney recipe doesn’t include is putting the mixture in the freezer before serving.



Get the full recipe here »



Breaking into the top three was Disney’s churro recipe.

Disney Parks Churros from Disney Parks.

Disney also released the recipe for the churros sold inside the company’s theme parks around the world.

The eight-ingredient snack can be altered to change the flavours from sweet to savoury.



Get the full recipe here »



The second-most searched recipe was for whipped coffee.

Jennifer Gauld/Getty Images Whipped coffee is also known as the popular drink, dalgona coffee.

Whipped dalgona coffee became a social media sensation around the world during the early months of quarantine.

The sweet and frothy drink got its name from actor Jung Il-woo, who tried the coffee on popular Korean show “Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant” and said it reminded him of dalgona – a beloved street candy served in South Korea.

The easy recipe requires just three simple ingredients – instant coffee, sugar, and water.

Soon, fans of the trend started whipping up other creative drinks like chocolate milk, strawberry milk, and Nutella. Insider made and ranked four of the most popular whipped drinks.



Get the full recipe for basic dalgona coffee here »



The one recipe home cooks searched for the most this year was for sourdough bread.

Chuah Chiew See/Shutterstock Sourdough bread is crusty outside and airy inside.

Bread baking became a popular activity at the beginning of quarantine, and the scientific nature of sourdough was intriguing to millions of people.

The bread requires a fermented starter, which actually makes it healthier than other types of bread, Insider reported.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.