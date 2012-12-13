Google's 10 Most Searched For Movies Of 2012

Photo: Disney / Marvel
We know “The Avengers” and “The Dark Knight Rises” are among some of the highest-grossing films of the year; however, were they the most popular online?Google rounded up the most searched films of the year, accounting for those with the largest volume of searches.
We’re surprised by some of the films left off the list (primarily “The Amazing Spider-Man”).
Though Batman and Iron Man receive some love, one thing’s for certain. The Internet loved Channing Tatum.
The fourth film in the franchise made the least of any of the prior installments, yet still pulls in enough interest to warrant another sequel next year along with a spinoff.
It only makes sense that the final 'Twilight' film ('Breaking Dawn Part 2) would garner a lot of interest from its Twihard fans.
The film saw the largest opening weekend of any film in the franchise earning $340.9 million worldwide.
Fans of Nicholas Sparks' 'The Notebook' were anxious to see Rachel McAdams return in another one of the author's popular book adaptations opposite People's Sexiest Man of the Year, Channing Tatum.
The Valentine's Day flick earned nearly $200 million worldwide.
One of the funniest movies of the year, earned Sony $201.6 million worldwide. The film stayed in the box-office top 10 for six weeks.
With the success of 'Family Guy,' Seth MacFarlane's raunchy teddy bear comedy became the highest-grossing R-rated comedy at the box office this year.
The film also became Universal's highest-earning film of 2012.
One of the most viral movies of the year -- Warner Bros. was able to enlist fans all over the world to unlock the film's trailer in under 24 hours -- is only the fifth most searched movie.
Gotham's knight has earned more than $1 billion worldwide.
Either people really love Channing Tatum or the '50 Shades of Grey' phenomenon helped boost interest in the actor's stripping film.
It's probably a little of both.
The movie earned more than $165.6 million worldwide.
The Marvel team easily reached every demographic, whereas a scary-sounding man in a mask breaking the Batman appealed to slightly more mature audiences.
When the Avengers team assembled, it resulted in more than $1.5 billion in worldwide ticket sales.
The 'is-it-or-isn't-it a prequel' question had audiences buzzing before and after the film's release in June.
With two years since 'Predators,' Ridley Scott's return to the franchise was openly welcome earning $402.5 million worldwide.
The only book which was as popular as E.L. James' 50 Shades of Grey trilogy was 'The Hunger Games' series.
According to the New York Times, when 'Hunger Games' began production there were 9.6 million books in circulation. In August, Suzanne Collins' three-book series overtook the Harry Potter books to become the best-selling series on Amazon.
10. 'Dark Shadows' (the Johnny Depp flop)
9. 'Taken 2' (Liam Neeson's sequel to his 2008 cult following)
8. 'Paranormal Activity 4'
7. 'Ek Tha Tiger' (an Indian action film)
6. 'John Carter' (Disney's $250 million box-office bust)
5. 'Magic Mike'
4. 'The Avengers'
3. 'Prometheus'
2. 'Skyfall'
1. 'The Hunger Games'
