Google's 10 Most Searched For Movies Of 2013

Kirsten Acuna

“Iron Man 3” may have made the most money at the box office this year, but he didn’t star in the most-searched movie.

Google released its annual Zeitgeist list of most-searched for terms. Lists released range from most-searched athletes and events to movies and car companies.

The movies most searched for in the US included a lot of scares.

Here are the films people wanted to know about most.

10. “Mama

Mama movie posterUniversal Studios/Wall St. Cheat Sheet

9. “Pacific Rim

Gipsy danger pacific rimWarner Bros.

8. “The Purge

The purge scary masks horrorUniversal

7. “Despicable Me 2

Despicable me 2 minionsUniversal

6. “The Great Gatsby

The great gatsbyThe Great Gatsby trailer

5. “The Conjuring

The conjuring warner bros.Warner Bros.

4. “Jobs

Jobs ashton kutcherGlen Wilson / Open Road Films

3. “World War Z

Brad pitt about to get in car vehicle world war zJaap Buitendijk / Paramount Pictures

2. “Iron Man 3

Tony stark iron man 3Disney / Marvel

1. “Man of Steel

Man of steel superman henry cavillYouTube screencap

