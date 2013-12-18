Google's 10 Most Searched For Movies Of 2013

“Iron Man 3” may have made the most money at the box office this year, but he didn’t star in the most-searched movie.

Google released its annual Zeitgeist list of most-searched for terms. Lists released range from most-searched athletes and events to movies and car companies.

The movies most searched for in the US included a lot of scares.

Here are the films people wanted to know about most.

10. “Mama“

9. “Pacific Rim“

8. “The Purge“

7. “Despicable Me 2“

6. “The Great Gatsby“

5. “The Conjuring“

4. “Jobs“



3. “World War Z“

2. “Iron Man 3“



1. “Man of Steel“

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.