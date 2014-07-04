The Most Sculpted Players At Wimbledon

Tennis is becoming an increasingly physical sport.

Matches are longer, points are more gruelling, and only the most athletic players can make it to the ends of big tournaments.

As a result, tennis players have become some of the most physically fit athletes in the world.

The sport might have a reputation for courteousness, but these men and women are built like MMA fighters.

