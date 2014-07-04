The Most Sculpted Players At Wimbledon

Tennis is becoming an increasingly physical sport.

Matches are longer, points are more gruelling, and only the most athletic players can make it to the ends of big tournaments.

As a result, tennis players have become some of the most physically fit athletes in the world.

The sport might have a reputation for courteousness, but these men and women are built like MMA fighters.

Grigor Dimitrov, boyfriend of Maria Sharapova, is one of the rising stars of men's tennis.

Simona Halep is one of the fastest players on tour.

Genie Bouchard, at age 20, is poised to be the next big thing.

David Ferrer has stayed in the top 10 for years because of his work ethic.

Camila Giorgi just reached a new career-high on the WTA rankings.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga looks like a linebacker.

Samantha Stosur is ripped even though she never lifts weights.

Lucie Safarova played the best tennis of her life at Wimbledon.

Marin Cilic is back on tour after a controversial doping suspension.

Jelena Jankovic is one of the hardest-hitters in the women's game.

Rafael Nadal's freakish athleticism has won him 14 majors.

Maria Kirilenko has worked her way back onto the court after a knee injury.

Sloane Stephens is the heir-apparent to Serena Williams in U.S. tennis.

Novak Djokovic credits his success to his new gluten-free diet.

Andy Murray might run down more balls than anyone in all of tennis.

