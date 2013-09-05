The Most Sculpted Bodies At The US Open

Tony Manfred
Ana ivanovic 2013 us open quarterfinalsREUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tennis players might be in better physical shape than any other group of athletes.

They need speed to chase down shots, stamina to play marathon five-hour matches, and power to move their opponents around the court.

The days of the teenage phenom are over on both the men’s and women’s sides, and getting to the top requires some extreme training methods.

As a result, some of these players are absolutely ripped.

David Ferrer

Ana Ivanovic

Tommy Haas

Maria Kirilenko

Novak Djokovic

Serena Williams

Ivan Dodig

Sabine Lisicki

Rafael Nadal

Sloane Stephens

Dan Evans

Camila Giorgi

Andy Murray

Roberta Vinci

Lleyton Hewitt

Samantha Stosur

Tomas Berdych

Francesca Schiavone

