The Most Satisfied Countries In The World

Photo: Guiness World Records

Ireland is hurting under harsh austerity measures and unemployment is fairly high but 68% of Irish people are satisfied with their life and 79% expect it to be satisfying five years from now.This compares with 59% of people in the OECD countries that are satisfied with their life.



We’ve used the OECD Better Life Index and put together 12 countries with the highest life satisfaction and combined it with work hours and their sense of safety.

Note: The average OECD homicide rate is 2.2 murders per 100,000 inhabitants.

#12 New Zealand People satisfied with life: 77% Average weekly work hours: 33.25 OECD average weekly hours: 33.4 People in New Zealand devote 63% of their day, or 15.1 hours, to personal care and leisure. The country's homicide rate of 1.3 murders per 100,000 inhabitants is lower than the OECD average of 2.2. Source: OECD

#11 Ireland People satisfied with life: 68%

Average weekly work hours: 29.8 OECD average weekly hours: 33.4 People in Ireland devote 64% of their day, or 15.2 hours, to personal care and leisure. Ireland's homicide rate of 2 murders per 100,000 inhabitants is fairly close to the OECD average of 2.2. Source: OECD

#10 Austria People satisfied with life: 73%

Average weekly work hours: 31.2 OECD average weekly hours: 33.4 People in Austria devote 64% of their day, or 15.2 hours, to personal care and leisure. Austria's homicide rate of 0.5 is much lower than the OECD average of 2.2. Source: OECD

#9 Israel People satisfied with life: 72% Average weekly work hours: N/A OECD average weekly hours: 33.4 People in Israel devote an estimated 63% of their day, or 15.2 hours, to personal care and leisure. But Israel's homicide rate of 2.4 is higher than the OECD average. Source: OECD

#8 Finland People satisfied with life: 86% Average weekly work hours: 31.8 OECD average weekly hours: 33.4 People in Finland devote 67% of their day, or 16 hours, to personal care and leisure. Finland's homicide rate of 2.5 murders per 100,000 inhabitants is higher than the OECD average of 2.2. Source: OECD

#7 Sweden People satisfied with life: 83%

Average weekly work hours: 31 OECD average weekly hours: 33.4 People in Sweden devote 65% of their day, or 15.5 hours, to personal care and leisure. Sweden's homicide rating of 0.9 is below the OECD average. Source: OECD

#6 Australia People satisfied with life: 75% Average weekly work hours: 32.5 OECD average weekly hours: 33.4 People in Australia devote 63% of their day, or 15.1 hours, to personal care and leisure. Australia is the fourth safest country in the OECD its homicide rate of 1.2 is higher than the OECD average of 2.2. Source: OECD

#5 Switzerland People satisfied with life: 77% Average weekly work hours: 31.54 OECD average weekly hours: 33.4 People in Switzerland devote an estimated 66% of their day, or 15.7 hours, to personal care and leisure. Switzerland is the 13th safest country in the OECD, its homicide rate is 0.7 compared to the OECD average of 2.2. Source: OECD

#4 Netherlands People satisfied with life: 91% Average weekly work hours: OECD average weekly hours: 33.4 People in the Netherlands devote 70% of their day, or 16.1 hours, to personal care and leisure. The Netherlands is the 25th safest country in the OECD and its homicide rate of 1 is lower than the OECD average. Source: OECD

#3 Norway People satisfied with life: 84% Average weekly work hours: 27.05 OECD average weekly hours: 33.4 Norwegians devote 67% of their day, or 16.1 hours, to personal care and leisure. Norway is the eighth safest country in the OECD, and has a homicide rate of 0.6 lower than the OECD average. Source: OECD

#2 Canada People satisfied with their life: 78% Average weekly work hours: 32.7 OECD average weekly hours: 33.4 People in Canada devote 62% of their day, or 15 hours, to personal care and leisure. Canada is the third safest country in the OECD, with a homicide rate of 1.7, lower than the OECD average. Source: OECD

#1 Denmark People satisfied with life: 90% Average weekly work hours: 30 OECD average weekly hours: 33.4 People in Denmark devote 68% of their day, or 16.3 hours, to personal care and leisure. And Denmark is the 19th safest country in the OECD, its homicide rate of 1.4 is lower than the OECD average. Source: OECD



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.