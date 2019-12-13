The 25 most romantic states to spend Christmas, ranked

Kevin Kozicki/Image Source/Getty Images Spend Christmas in one of these romantic US states.

Civitatis Magazine ranked the most romantic states to spend Christmas.

They created the US Festive Romance Index to score each state on factors like snowfall, Christmas spirit, and happiness.

Washington is the most romantic state to spend Christmas in, followed by Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The holiday season is the perfect time to enjoy snowy winter scenery and Christmas cheer with someone you love. These US states are particularly well-suited to romantic Christmas getaways.

To determine the most romantic states to spend Christmas, Civitatis Magazine created the US Festive Romance Index to evaluate states on the following factors:

Snowfall

Christmas spirit

Christmas trees cut

Christmas music

Christmas spend (gift spending)

Romantic states

Happiest

Friendliest states

Most beautiful states

They scored each state between one and 10 in each category, one being the lowest and 10 being the highest, with 60 as the highest possible total score. When states had the same score, Civitatis used the Christmas spirit as the deciding factor between the two.

Here are the top 25 most romantic states to spend Christmas.

25. West Virginia

Steven Russell Smith Ohio/Shutterstock Christmas lights at Oglebay Park in West Virginia.

Snow: 2

Christmas spirit: 8

Christmas tree farms: 4

Christmas music: 5

Christmas spend: 4

Romance: 1

Cheer: 1

Friendliness: 3

Beauty: 1

Total score: 29

24. Nebraska

Eric Francis/Shutterstock Christmas lights on a home in Omaha, Nebraska.

Snow: 2

Christmas spirit: 6

Christmas tree farms: 2

Christmas music: 2

Christmas spend: 5

Romance: 2

Cheer: 4

Friendliness: 4

Beauty: 3

Total score: 30

23. New York

Andres Kudacki/AP The Rockefeller Centre Christmas tree.

New York was ranked as the least friendly state, but it remains iconic with holiday attractions like ice skating at the Rockefeller Centre and carriage rides in Central Park.

Snow: 4

Christmas spirit: 4

Christmas tree farms: 5

Christmas music: 4

Christmas spend: 2

Romance: 4

Cheer: 4

Friendliness: 1

Beauty: 3

Total score: 31

22. Maryland

Jon Bilous/Shutterstock The Miracle on 34th Street Christmas lights at night, in Hampden, Baltimore, Maryland.

Snow: 2

Christmas spirit: 4

Christmas tree farms: 3

Christmas music: 2

Christmas spend: 4

Romance: 5

Cheer: 5

Friendliness: 3

Beauty: 3

Total score: 31

21. Iowa

Ryan Brohm/Shutterstock Beardshear Hall at Iowa State University in December.

Snow: 2

Christmas spirit: 6

Christmas tree farms: 3

Christmas music: 5

Christmas spend: 4

Romance: 2

Cheer: 4

Friendliness: 3

Beauty: 2

Total score: 31

20. Rhode Island

Dan Hanscom/Shutterstock A gingerbread replica of the Breakers mansion in Newport, Rhode Island.

Snow: 3

Christmas spirit: 8

Christmas tree farms: 2

Christmas music: 4

Christmas spend: 1

Romance: 3

Cheer: 4

Friendliness: 1

Beauty: 5

Total score: 31

19. Utah

Geir Olav Lyngfjell/Shutterstock A church on Temple Square in Salt Lake City.

Snow: 3

Christmas spirit: 10

Christmas tree farms: 2

Christmas music: 2

Christmas spend: 1

Romance: 5

Cheer: 5

Friendliness: 2

Beauty: 1

Total score: 31

18. Oregon

Steve30408/Shutterstock Christmas lights in The Pearl at Jamison Square Park in Portland, Oregon.

Snow: 1

Christmas spirit: 6

Christmas tree farms: 5

Christmas music: 4

Christmas spend: 3

Romance: 4

Cheer: 3

Friendliness: 3

Beauty: 3

Total score: 32

17. Idaho

Hanjo Hellmann/Shutterstock Christmas lights in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

Snow: 3

Christmas spirit: 8

Christmas tree farms: 2

Christmas music: 1

Christmas spend: 2

Romance: 3

Cheer: 5

Friendliness: 4

Beauty: 4

Total score: 32

16. North Carolina

Delaney Juarez/Shutterstock Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina, decorated for Christmas.

Snow: 1

Christmas spirit: 10

Christmas tree farms: 5

Christmas music: 4

Christmas spend: 2

Romance: 3

Cheer: 3

Friendliness: 2

Beauty: 2

Total score: 32

15. Minnesota

Mariah Lowinske/Shutterstock Christmas decorations and Santa’s village at the Mall Of America in Minnesota.

Snow: 3

Christmas spirit: 2

Christmas tree farms: 4

Christmas music: 3

Christmas spend: 2

Romance: 4

Cheer: 5

Friendliness: 5

Beauty: 5

Total score: 33

14. Indiana

Danita Delimont/Gallo Images/Getty Images Plus Trees illuminated with Christmas lights in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana.

Snow: 2

Christmas spirit: 8

Christmas tree farms: 4

Christmas music: 4

Christmas spend: 5

Romance: 1

Cheer: 3

Friendliness: 5

Beauty: 1

Total score: 33

13. Vermont

Kirkikis/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus Christmas lights and decorations in Woodstock, Vermont’s downtown district.

Snow: 5

Christmas spirit: 6

Christmas tree farms: 4

Christmas music: 3

Christmas spend: 1

Romance: 5

Cheer: 3

Friendliness: 2

Beauty: 5

Total score: 34

12. Ohio

David Shvartsman/Moment/Getty Images A tunnel of Christmas Lights in Twinsburg Public Square in Twinsburg, Ohio.

Snow: 2

Christmas spirit: 8

Christmas tree farms: 5

Christmas music: 5

Christmas spend: 5

Romance: 1

Cheer: 3

Friendliness: 4

Beauty: 1

Total score: 34

11. Tennessee

chapin31/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus Nightlife in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, in December.

Snow: 1

Christmas spirit: 10

Christmas tree farms: 3

Christmas music: 5

Christmas spend: 4

Romance: 2

Cheer: 2

Friendliness: 5

Beauty: 2

Total score: 34

10. Massachusetts

Walter Bibikow/DigitalVision/Getty Images A footbridge with Christmas lights in Cape Ann, Massachusetts.

Snow: 3

Christmas spirit: 6

Christmas tree farms: 4

Christmas music: 5

Christmas spend: 4

Romance: 5

Cheer: 4

Friendliness: 1

Beauty: 3

Total score: 35

9. North Dakota

Feifei Cui-Paoluzzo/ Moment Unreleased/Getty Images Christmas decorations at Devils Lake, Pierce County, North Dakota.

Snow: 3

Christmas spirit: 8

Christmas tree farms: 1

Christmas music: 3

Christmas spend: 5

Romance: 4

Cheer: 5

Friendliness: 3

Beauty: 3

Total score: 35

8. Virginia

Coast-to-Coast/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus A well-decorated home in Alexandria, Virginia.

Snow: 1

Christmas spirit: 10

Christmas tree farms: 5

Christmas music: 4

Christmas spend: 1

Romance: 4

Cheer: 4

Friendliness: 2

Beauty: 4

Total score: 35

7. South Dakota

Jacob Boomsma/Shutterstock Christmas Light Display at Falls Park in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Snow: 3

Christmas spirit: 10

Christmas tree farms: 1

Christmas music: 3

Christmas spend: 3

Romance: 2

Cheer: 4

Friendliness: 4

Beauty: 5

Total score: 35

6. Colorado

dscz/Getty Images The snowy log cabin village of Dunton in the moonlight in San Juan National Forest.

Snow: 4

Christmas spirit: 6

Christmas tree farms: 3

Christmas music: 4

Christmas spend: 4

Romance: 4

Cheer: 4

Friendliness: 5

Beauty: 2

Total score: 36

5. Missouri

TriggerPhoto/iStock/Getty Images Plus A horse-and-carriage ride in Kansas City, Missouri.

Snow: 1

Christmas spirit: 10

Christmas tree farms: 3

Christmas music: 5

Christmas spend: 5

Romance: 2

Cheer: 2

Friendliness: 3

Beauty: 5

Total score: 36

4. Maine

DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images Cape Neddick Lighthouse iin Cape Neddick, York, Maine.

Maine earned the top score in Christmas spirit, but a low score in friendliness.

Snow: 5

Christmas spirit: 10

Christmas tree farms: 4

Christmas music: 4

Christmas spend: 2

Romance: 4

Cheer: 3

Friendliness: 2

Beauty: 2

Total score: 36

3. Wisconsin

Henryk Sadura/Moment Open/Getty Images Milwaukee, Wisconsin, during Christmas.

The top three states contain a total of 2,001 Christmas tree farms, boosting their rankings. Wisconsin also scored highly in Christmas spirit.

Snow: 3

Christmas spirit: 8

Christmas tree farms: 5

Christmas music: 3

Christmas spend: 4

Romance: 3

Cheer: 4

Friendliness: 3

Beauty: 5

Total score: 38

2. Pennsylvania

DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images Christmas lights along Boat House Row in Philadelphia.

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, is known as “Christmas City.” Pennsylvania also streams the most hours of holiday music out of any state and has the second highest number of Christmas tree farms.

Snow: 3

Christmas spirit: 8

Christmas tree farms: 5

Christmas music: 5

Christmas spend: 5

Romance: 3

Cheer: 3

Friendliness: 4

Beauty: 2

Total score: 38

1. Washington

Joecho-16/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus Leavenworth, Washington, decorated for Christmas.

Washington’s abundance of Christmas events throughout the state and solid rankings across music, spending, and romance categories make this state the most romantic in the US at Christmas.

Snow: 1

Christmas spirit: 10

Christmas tree farms: 5

Christmas music: 5

Christmas spend: 5

Romance: 5

Cheer: 4

Friendliness: 1

Beauty: 4

Total score: 40

