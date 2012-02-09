The Most Romantic Restaurants In Major Cities Around The Country

Meredith Galante
girl wine red dress romantic dinner

Photo: Shutterstock/Andresr

Are you looking for somewhere particularly romantic to take your loved one this Valentine’s Day? Zagat helped us compile this exclusive list of the three most romantic restaurants in eight cities, according to its editors.

If you’re planning on dining out for the holiday; you’re not alone: 44 per cent of respondents to a recent Zagat survey said they planned to celebrate at a restaurant.

ATLANTA: Bacchanalia

1198 Howell Mill Rd. NW (Huff Rd.)

Food: 29

Decor: 25

Service: 27

Average Cost: $89


ATLANTA: La Grotta

2637 Peachtree Rd. NE

Food: 27

Decor: 22

Service: 27

Average Cost: $54

ATLANTA: Restaurant Eugene

2277 Peachtree Rd. NE

Food: 25

Decor: 25

Service: 24

Average Cost: $60

CHICAGO: Les Nomades

222 E. Ontario St.

Food: 29

Decor: 27

Service: 28

Average Cost: $113

CHICAGO: North Pond

2610 N. Cannon Dr.

Food: 25

Decor: 26

Service: 23

Average Cost: $65

CHICAGO: Maude's Liquor Bar

840 W. Randolph St.

Food: N/A

Decor: N/A

Service: N/A

Average Cost: M

DALLAS: Hôtel St. Germain

2516 Maple Ave.

Food: 22

Decor: 28

Service: 26

Average Cost: $102

DALLAS: French Room

1321 Commerce St.

Food: 28

Decor: 29

Service: 28

Average Cost: $88

DALLAS: Bijoux

5450 W. Lovers Ln

Food: 27

Decor: 26

Service: 26

Average Cost: $77

LAS VEGAS: Mix

3950 Las Vegas Blvd. S., 64th fl.

Food: 24

Decor: 28

Service: 24

Average Cost: $90

LAS VEGAS: Eiffel Tower

3655 Las Vegas Blvd. S., 11th fl.

Food: 23

Decor: 27

Service: 24

Average Cost: $81

LAS VEGAS: Joël Robuchon

3799 Las Vegas Blvd. S.

Food: 28

Decor: 27

Service: 28

Average Cost: $230

LOS ANGELES: Il Cielo

9018 Burton Way

Food: 25

Decor: 23

Service: 25

Average Cost: $56

LOS ANGELES: Melisse

1104 Wilshire Blvd. (11th St.)

Food: 28

Decor: 26

Service: 27

Average Cost: $150

LOS ANGELES: Valentino

3115 Pico Blvd.

Food: 26

Decor: 23

Service: 26

Average Cost: $79

MIAMI: Palme d'Or

1200 Anastasia Ave.

Food: 28

Decor: 27

Service: 27

Average Cost: $92

MIAMI: Romeo's Café

2257 SW 22nd St.

Food: 26

Decor: 19

Service: 26

Average Cost: $88

MIAMI: Casa Tua

1700 James Ave.

Food: 24

Decor: 26

Service: 23

Average Cost: $87

NEW YORK: Il Buco

47 Bond St.

Food: 26

Decor: 24

Service: 23

Average Cost: $64

NEW YORK: Mas (La Grillade)

28 Seventh Ave. S.

Food: 27

Decor: 24

Service: 27

Average Cost: $88

NEW YORK: La Grenouille

3 E. 52nd St.

Food: 28

Service: 28

Decor: 28

Average Cost: $108

PHILADELPHIA: Lacroix at the Rittenhouse

210 W. Rittenhouse Sq.

Food: 27

Decor: 27

Service: 27

Average Cost: $76

PHILADELPHIA: Le Bec Fin

1523 Walnut St.

Food: 27

Decor: 27

Service: 27

Average Cost: $98

PHILADELPHIA: Bistrot La Minette

623 S. Sixth St.

Food: 25

Decor: 23

Service: 24

Average Cost: $49

SAN FRANCISCO: Fleur de Lys

777 Sutter St.

Food: 27

Decor: 27

Service: 26

Average Cost: $98

SAN FRANCISCO: Gitane

6 Claude Ln.

Food: 23

Decor: 23

Service: 21

Average Cost: $51

SAN FRANCISCO: Café Jacqueline

1454 Grant Ave.

Food: 26

Decor: 19

Service: 21

Average Cost: $54

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Rasika

633 D St. NW

Food: 28

Decor: 25

Service: 25

Average Cost: $50

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Palena

3529 Connecticut Ave. NW

Food: 28

Decor: 21

Service: 24

Average Cost: $63

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Birch and Barley

1337 14th St. NW

Food: 22

Decor: 25

Service: 23

Average Cost: $36

