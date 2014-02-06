The Most Romantic Restaurants In 15 Big Cities Around The US

There are few things more romantic than sharing a great meal with the one you love, but the wrong restaurant can really kill the mood.
With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, our friends at Zagat shared their picks for the most romantic spots in cities all around the country.
Make one of these restaurants this year’s pick for a Valentine’s Day date.
The atmosphere at Bacchanalia combines the coziness of your own dining room with the extravagance expected from an upscale restaurant. Feast on the five-course prix fixe dinner along with a bottle from a wine list befitting of the restaurant's name.
Few restaurants can take wild game found in the back country of Texas and elegantly present it the way Hudson's does. It has a modern look and a knack for artful presentation.
The intimate ambience serves to enhance the rustic Italian cuisine offered at Coppa. Each dish features locally sourced and sustainable ingredients, which can be paired with one of Coppa's famously creative, cordial-based cocktails.
Couples with dietary restrictions will find no lack of options at Grace, which offers both omnivorous and plant-based tasting menus in contemporary American style. Focusing on the natural colours and textures of each ingredient, dishes look as romantic as the restaurant itself.
A quaint Italian bistro, Lucia's menu is constantly evolving. Go for their hand-crafted salumi and fresh pasta -- made in-house -- and stay for the familiar atmosphere and attentive staff that treats you like family.
Splendido at the Chateau provides the perfect backdrop to any special occasion. Under the direction of classically-trained Executive Chef David Walford, guests can feast on seasonal offerings like jumbo lump blue crab cakes or pan-roasted Iowa rabbit.
Da Marco Cucina is consistently rated the number one restaurant for food in Houston, but it's also the most popular, and for good reason. It's known for homemade pasta dishes and a fantastic staff.
Marché Moderne -- French for 'modern market' -- lives up to its name with contemporary French dishes that bring the elegance of France to your dinner table. The restaurant is known for its fresh breads, served alongside wine and cheese pairings.
A delicate, formal French dining experience awaits you at David Bouley's Bouley Restaurant. From select wines and cheeses straight out of the chef's personal 'cheese cave' to artfully-crafted traditional dishes, a night at Bouley Restaurant is sure to be a memorable evening.
A romantic BYO spot in the middle of Philly's Bella Vista neighbourhood, Bibou serves soul-satisfying French dishes à la carte. Head over there on a Sunday night though, and make use of their fantastic $US45 prix fixe menu for a real deal.
Since opening MARKET in 2006, Chef/Owner Carl Schroeder has displayed his passion for locally sourced, seasonal ingredients with his beautiful, Asian-inspired cuisine. The menu changes with the seasons, so fans can visit time and time again.
Chef Gary Danko, one of the biggest names in the culinary world, bring to life his unpretentious California cuisine, which heavily features seafood native to the Bay Area. For a great overview of what Restaurant Gary Danko has to offer, check out their tasting menu and wine pairing.
Canlis is steeped in a long history of the Canlis family's culinary traditions. Classic Greek dishes meet modern-contemporary kitchen flair to bring out the best of Seattle's offerings in plates that inspire thoughts of Greece.
309 Middle Street, Washington, Va.
90 minutes outside central DC, the Inn at Little Washington Restaurant is a romantic retreat from busy city life. Silk lampshades suspended above every table cultivate a sensual mood, only heightened by delicate bits that bring together Asian, Italian, French, and classic American cuisine.
