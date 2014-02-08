The 8 Most Romantic Restaurants In New York City

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and it’s about time to make dinner plans. Once the day arrives, you want to be sure you make a good impression with your restaurant choice.

Our friends at Zagat came up with a list of the most romantic restaurants in New York City, all perfect options for a Valentine’s Day dinner date.

Restaurants were rated on a 30-point scale, in the categories of Food, Decor, and Service. Scores between 26 and 30 are typically reserved for restaurants that are “extraordinary to perfection.” Prices are estimates, reflecting what diners should expect to spend on a single dinner with a drink and tip.

Low lighting, cozy nooks, and warm fireplaces complement exceptional food at these romantic restaurants. You’ll definitely be feeling the love.

