The 8 Most Romantic Restaurants In New York City

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and it’s about time to make dinner plans. Once the day arrives, you want to be sure you make a good impression with your restaurant choice.

Our friends at Zagat came up with a list of the most romantic restaurants in New York City, all perfect options for a Valentine’s Day dinner date.

Restaurants were rated on a 30-point scale, in the categories of Food, Decor, and Service. Scores between 26 and 30 are typically reserved for restaurants that are “extraordinary to perfection.” Prices are estimates, reflecting what diners should expect to spend on a single dinner with a drink and tip.

Low lighting, cozy nooks, and warm fireplaces complement exceptional food at these romantic restaurants. You’ll definitely be feeling the love.

Mas (farmhouse)

39 Downing Street

Food: 27

Decor: 25

Service: 26

Cost: $96

With stacked stones and tree-trunk stools as decor in the lounge, this West Village eatery feels like a countryside getaway.

Zenkichi

77 North 6th Street

Food: 26

Decor: 25

Service: 25

Cost: $60

Enjoy small Japanese plates at this hidden gem in Williamsburg, where semi-private booths make for an intimate setting.

Il Buco

47 Bond Street

Food: 25

Service: 22

Decor: 21

Cost: $63

Part Italian, part Spanish, this cozy NoHo spot is housed in what used to be an antique trading post.

Il Buco Alimentari & Vineria

53 Great Jones Street

Food: 25

Decor: 22

Service: 21

Cost: $63

Il Buco's market-wine bar little sister is modelled after a traditional Italian trattoria.

Erminia Roman Restaurant

250 East 83rd Street

Food: 24

Decor: 23

Service: 24

Cost: $70

This tiny Italian restaurant on the Upper East Side only has room for a few tables, and it's filled with lots of rustic charm.

The Place

310 West 4th Street

Food: 23

Decor: 24

Service: 24

Cost: $57

Cozy up by one of two fireplaces in this New American eatery, tucked below sidewalk level in the West Village.

Water's Edge restaurant

401 44th Drive

Food: 22

Service: 25

Decor: 22

Cost: $65

Sweeping views of Manhattan are sure to be a hit with your date, as is the delicious seafood to be had at this Long Island City restaurant.

The House

121 East 17th Street

Food: 21

Service: 24

Decor: 21

Cost: $56

A three-story carriage house dating back to 1854 is the setting for this romantic restaurant. A wood-burning fireplace, porthole windows, and skylights add to the charm.

Looking for something a little more laid-back?

