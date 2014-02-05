These Are The Most Romantic Restaurants In America, According To OpenTable Users

La Mer/Facebook La Mer in Honolulu, Hawaii, is one of the most romantic restaurants in America.

California overwhelmingly plays home to the most romantic restaurants in the country, according to the restaurant reservation site OpenTable.

Florida and Hawaii round out the top three states with the most romantic restaurants.

“These states have beautiful coastlines,” OpenTable’s chief dining officer Caroline Potter said to Business Insider. “It melts your heart to sit at one of their restaurants. They have mother nature on their side helping them woo diners. Also, California, Florida and Hawaii are popular honeymoon destinations, so people are in the mood for romance. These restaurants are treating their locations very wisely.”

OpenTable looked at over five million restaurant reviews written between January 2013 and January 2014 to determine the 100 most romantic restaurants in America. They scored restaurants according to their average rating in the “romantic” category and ranked how many diners indicated romance was a specific consideration in choosing the restaurant.

Here’s the full list of romantic restaurants:

Acquerello — San Francisco, Calif.

The American Restaurant — Kansas City, Mo.

Armani’s — Tampa, Fla.

Briarhurst Manor — Manitou Springs, Colo.

Brown’s Beach House – The Fairmont Orchid — Kohala Coast, Hawaii

Café Central — El Paso, Tex.

Café Matisse — Rutherford, N.J.

Café Renaissance — Vienna, Va.

Canlis — Seattle, Wash.

The Cellar — Fullerton, Calif.

The Cellar Restaurant — Daytona Beach, Fla.

The Cellars — Virginia Beach, Va.

Chakra — Paramus, N.J.

Chez François — Vermilion, Ohio

Chez TJ — Mountain View, Calif.

Ciera-MontBleu Resort — Stateline, Nev.

Circa 1886 — Charleston, S.C.

Ciro’s Speakeasy and Supper Club — Tampa, Fla.

Collage Restaurant — St. Augustine, Fla.

Different Pointe of View — Phoenix, Ariz.

Dominic’s on the Hill — St. Louis, Mo.

Driskill Grill-Driskill Hotel — Austin, Tex.

Eagle’s Nest-Hyatt Regency — Indianapolis, Ind.

Eiffel Tower — Las Vegas, Nev.

The English Inn — Eaton Rapids, Mich.

Erminia Ristorante — New York, N.Y.

Erna’s Elderberry House — Oakhurst, Calif.

Fearrington House Restaurant — Pittsboro, N.C.

Ferraro’s Bar e Ristorante Maui — Wailea, Hawaii

Flagstaff House — Boulder, Colo.

Fleur de Lys — San Francisco, Calif.

The French Room — Dallas, Tex.

Gamba Ristorante — Merrillville, Ind.

Geja’s Café — Chicago, Ill.

Giardina’s Restaurant — Greenwood, Miss.

Goldmoor Restaurant — Galena, Ill.

The Goodstone Inn & Estate Restaurant — Middleburg, Va.

Il Cielo Gardens Restaurant & Bar — Beverly Hills, Calif.

The Inn at Turkey Hill — Bloomsburg, Pa.

Isabela on Grandview — Pittsburgh, Pa.

Jacmel Inn — Hammond, La.

La Caille Restaurant — Sandy, Utah

La Mer at Halekulani — Honolulu, Hawaii

Latitudes — Key West, Fla.

L’Auberge Provençale — Boyce, Va.

L’Auberge Restaurant on Oak Creek — Sedona, Ariz.

Le Vallauris — Palm Springs, Calif.

Les Nomades — Chicago, Ill.

The Little Door — Los Angeles, Calif.

Log Haven — Salt Lake City, Utah

McNinch House — Charlotte, N.C.

The Melting Pot — National locations

Michael’s-South Point Casino — Las Vegas, Nev.

Michel’s at the Colony Surf — Honolulu, Hawaii

Nick and Nino’s Penthouse Steakhouse-Hilton — Springfield, Ill.

Nikolai’s Roof — Atlanta, Ga.

On The Marsh Bistro — Kennebunkport, Maine

One if by Land, Two if by Sea — New York, N.Y.

The Painted Lady — Newberg, Ore.

Palace Arms at the Brown Palace — Denver, Colo.

Palme d’Or — Coral Gables, Fla.

Pamplemousse Le Restaurant — Las Vegas, Nev.

Pearl Café — Missoula, Mont.

Penrose Room-The Broadmoor — Colorado Springs, Colo.

Peter Shields Inn — Cape May, N.J.

Picasso-Bellagio — Las Vegas, Nev.

Primavista — Cincinnati, Ohio

Quiessence Restaurant & Wine Bar — Phoenix, Ariz.

The Ranch House — Ojai, Calif.

Red Fish Grill — Miami, Fla.

The Refectory Restaurant & Bistro — Columbus, Ohio

Republic of Texas Bar & Grill — Corpus Christi, Tex.

Restaurant Iris — Memphis, Tenn.

Restaurant Jezebel — Austin, Tex.

Ristorante Massimo — Portsmouth, N.H.

Roof Restaurant — Salt Lake City, Utah

Salacia Prime Seafood and Steaks — Virginia Beach, Va.

Sarento’s Top of the ‘I’ — Honolulu, Hawaii

SASSI — Scottsdale, Ariz.

Seven Glaciers — Girdwood, Alaska

Shadowbrook Restaurant — Capitola, Calif.

Ski Tip Lodge — Keystone, Colo.

The Sky Room — Long Beach, Calif.

The Spiced Pear — Newport, R.I.

Spindletop — Houston, Tex.

STARS-A Steak Restaurant — Chatham, Mass.

Stonehouse at San Ysidro Ranch — Santa Barbara, Calif.

Studio at Montage Laguna Beach — Laguna Beach, Calif.

30-two — Biloxi, Miss.

Tidepools-Grand Hyatt Kauai — Poipu, Hawaii

Top of the Point — West Palm Beach, Fla.

The Tree Room @ Sundance — Sundance, Utah

Tulalip Bay at the Tulalip Resort Casino — Marysville, Wash.

‘Ulu Ocean Grill and Sushi Lounge — Kaupulehu, Hawaii

V.Mertz — Omaha, Neb.

The Wentworth — Jackson, N.H.

White Barn Inn — Kennebunk, Maine

Wildflowers at Turning Stone — Verona, N.Y.

Yamashiro — Hollywood, Calif.

Zenkichi — Brooklyn, N.Y.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.