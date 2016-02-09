The most romantic hotels in New York City

Talia Avakian
Trump soho Facebook/Trump SohoGet gorgeous views of the city at Trump Soho.

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, which means now is a great time to plan those last-minute getaways.

That’s why we teamed up with our friends at Hotels.com to put together a list of New York City’s most romantic hotels, where you’ll find everything from ultra-modern bedrooms to lobbies that have remained timelessly chic for years.

Whether you’re taking a trip to the city or looking for a romantic staycation, these 20 hotels will take your holiday to the next level.

20. Hotel Elysée

Facebook/Hotel Elysée

Rooms start at $249 per night.

19. The Bryant Park Hotel

Facebook/The Bryant Park Hotel

Rooms start at $225 a night.

18. The Ritz-Carlton New York, Battery Park

Hotels.com

Rooms start at $295 per night.

17. Trump Soho

Facebook/Trump Soho

Rooms start at $325 per night.

16. Andaz Wall Street

Facebook/Andaz Wall Street

Rooms start at $155 per night.

15. The Kimberly Hotel & Suites

Facebook/The Kimberly Hotel

Rooms start at $229 a night.

14. Hotel Sofitel New York

Facebook/Sofitel New York

Rooms start at $219 per night.

13. The Pearl New York

Hotels.com

Rooms start at $179 per night.

12. The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park

Hotels.com

Rooms start at $615 per night.

11. The Surrey

Facebook/The Surrey hotel

Rooms start at $405 per night.

10. The Peninsula New York

Facebook/The Peninsula New York

Rooms start at $595 per night.

9. Casablanca Hotel

Hotels.com

Rooms start at $234 per night.

8. The Pierre, A Taj Hotel, New York

Facebook/The Pierre, A Taj Hotel, New York

Rooms start at $380 per night.

7. Andaz 5th Avenue

Facebook/Andaz 5th Avenue

Rooms start at $245 per night.

6. Langham Place, New York, Fifth Avenue

Facebook/Langham Place, Fifth Avenue

Rooms start at $545 per night.

5. The Michelangelo Hotel

Hotels.com

Rooms start at $229 per night.

4. The Sherry Netherland

Facebook/The Sherry-Netherland

Rooms start at $549 per night.

3. The Mark

Facebook/The Mark

Rooms start at $475 per night.

2. The Library Hotel

Hotels.com

Rooms start at $239 per night.

1. Hotel Giraffe

Hotels.com

Rooms start at $236 per night.

