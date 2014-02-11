The Most Romantic Hotels In 6 Big Cities Around The US

The experts at Hotels.com just released a list of Cities We Love, where San Francisco took the top spot for most charming city in America. With Valentine’s Day approaching, we asked the hotel reservation site to share some of the most romantic hotels in America’s most charming cities, based on guest ratings.

Here’s where you should plan your romantic getaway, next weekend or any other time.

San Francisco

Hotel Monaco, San Francisco — a Kimpton Hotel

Average rating: 4.4

Rating for romantic stays: 4.7

The Hotel Monaco is a 1910 Beaux Arts building with a “Tree of Life” sculpture by renowned Bay Area artist Albert Guibara in the lobby. “The hotel is beautifully decorated, maintained, and staffed,” Karen wrote in her review on Hotels.com, “The wine hour was perfect.”

Argonaut Hotel — a Kimpton Hotel

Average rating: 4.6

Rating for romantic stays: 4.6

The San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park Visitor’s Center is connected to the Argonaut Hotel’s lobby. A nautical theme runs throughout the 252 guest rooms. “The hotel was lovely and conveniently located near Ghirardelli Square and Fisherman’s Wharf,” Jenny Sue wrote in her review on Hotels.com.

Palace Hotel — Luxury Collection

Average rating: 4.4

Rating for romantic stays: 4.6

William Ralston opened the Palace Hotel in 1875 to rival Europe’s finest destinations. The Palace features a stained glass dome and Austrian-crystal chandeliers throughout. “We were surprised with a bottle of chilled champagne, delightful chocolates and a hand written note from Adriana at the front desk,” Kelli and Emil wrote of their honeymoon stay at the Palace in their review on Hotels.com.

New Orleans

Hotel Mazarin

Average rating: 4.6

Rating for romantic stays: 4.7

A block away from Bourbon Street, Hotel Mazarin sits in New Orleans’ French Quarter. It also has an on-site wine bar and valet parking. “High end stay at a very reasonable rate for area,” Dann wrote in his review on Hotels.com. “Staff was always helpful with a great sense of humour.”

Hotel Monteleone, New Orleans

Average rating: 4.5

Rating for romantic stays: 4.7

The Hotel Monteleone New Orleans dates back to 1886. Tennessee Williams, William Faulkner and Truman Capote counted it among their favourite destinations. It also features a Carousel Lounge that completes a a 360-degree turn every 15 minutes. “The hotel restaurant, Criello, where we had our anniversary dinner was exquisite,” Mark wrote in his review on Hotels.com.

Le Pavillon Hotel

Average rating: 4.6

Rating for romantic stays: 4.6

The Beaux Arts Le Pavillon Hotel features Parisian woodwork, Italian-marble floors and five Czech crystal chandeliers. It also houses Le Gallery Lounge, which offers a variety of liquors and cigars. But they have a sense of humour amid the finery. “The PB & J with the hot cocoa every night took my wife and I back to our childhood,” Carey B wrote on his review on Hotels.com.

San Diego

Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego

Average rating: 4.5

Rating for romantic stays: 4.6

The Grand Hyatt’s marble-floored lobby leads to Retail Row, which includes the Regency Gift Shop and the Madison Fine Art store. It’s also within walking distance of several well-rated seafood establishments. “Excellent location with amazing harbor and city views,” Doug Davis wrote in his review on Hotels.com.

Hotel Solamar — a Kimpton Hotel

Average rating: 4.5

Rating for romantic stays: 4.6

A boutique San Diego hotel, Hotel Solamar sits in the heart of the Gas lamp Quarter. It’s close to the San Diego Repertory Theatre and Petco Park for baseball games. “The SoCal Hour the hotel offers is awesome,” Damien wrote in his review on Hotels.com. “You get to mingle with other guests and find other attractive things the city has to offer.”

The U.S. Grant — Luxury Collection

Average rating: 4.5

Rating for romantic stays: 4.6

The U.S. Grant sits nearby the San Diego Opera and Repertory Theatre. The hotel also houses a Zagat-rated restaurant. “Impeccable personalised service. Fabulous food and drinks at Grant’s Grill. Walking distance to nightlife,” Michelle wrote in her review on Hotels.com.

Denver

Hotel Teatro

Average rating: 4.7

Rating for romantic stays: 4.6

Hotel Teatro sits in the heart of Denver’s music and theatre district, perfect for an artistic and romantic getaway. A boutique hotel surrounded by culinary hotspots, the hotel features broad Rocky Mountain views. “A beautiful room, well-kept and a fantastic rainforest shower and deep soaking tub made this a wonderful hotel for a romantic evening,” Lynn wrote in her review on Hotels.com.

Hotel Monaco Denver — a Kimpton Hotel

Average rating: 4.6

Rating for romantic stays 4.6

Hotel Monaco is a 189-room boutique hotel in downtown Denver close to Coors Field and Sports Authority Field. It’s also well known for Panzano, which serves northern Italian homemade pastas and fresh seafood. “Great room, great service and an awesome in-room massage,” Justin wrote in his review on Hotels.com.

Magnolia Hotel Denver

Average rating: 4.4

Rating for romantic stays: 4.5

The Magnolia is a block away from the 16th Street shopping district. They have a tradition of serving milk with warm cookies to guests every evening. “Great room, great views. I sprung for the fireplace. The happy hour and cookies are great,” Rob wrote in his review on Hotels.com.

Seattle

Fairmont Olympic Hotel

Average rating: 4.6

Rating for romantic stays: 4.9

The Fairmont Olympic Hotel is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It also offers complimentary town car service within downtown Seattle. “It is close to great restaurants and sightseeing,” Pamela wrote in her review on Hotels.com. “The service was outstanding and the rooms clean and comfortable.”

Hotel 1000

Average rating: 4.8

Rating for romantic stays: 4.8

Hotel 1000 sits two blocks away from the famous Pike Place outdoor market. It’s a modern hotel, built in 2006, that features a golf club where you can put on virtual courses. “Champagne at check in, free car service and a menu for food at 1 a.m. were just a few of the ways they made our stay amazing,” Amy wrote in her review on Hotels.com.

Grand Hyatt Seattle

Average rating: 4.6

Rating for romantic stays: 4.8

The Grand Hyatt sits within walking distance of the Seattle Waterfront and Space Needle. It has a Pacific Rim vibe throughout the 425 guest rooms. “Breakfast in bed was included with our stay and so worth it,” Bonnye wrote in her review on Hotels.com.

Boston

The Liberty Hotel — a Starwood Luxury Collection Hotel

Average rating: 4.6

Rating for romantic stays: 4.8

Formerly the Charles Street Jail, the Liberty Hotel is a National Historic Landmark. It still has retains the original granite work and cupola built in 1851. “The hotel was clean and comfortable,” Debbie wrote in her review on Hotels.com. “Loved the architecture and history of the hotel itself and it was within easy walking distance to Beacon Hill and other must-see sites.”

The Langham, Boston

Average rating: 4.6

Rating for romantic stays: 4.7

Built in 1922, The Langham used to be the Federal Reserve Bank. The bar on site, called Bond, used to be an old vault in the bank. The hotel retains the marble entryway and is full of antique furniture and 16th century maps of the city. “The Langham clearly takes customer service seriously. Every staff member, including the Desk Clerk, Bell man, Door man, concierge, and housekeeping staff was wonderful,” Hank wrote in his review on Hotels.com.

Millennium Bostonian Hotel Boston

Average rating: 4.6

Rating for romantic stays: 4.7

The Millennium sits right next to next to Faneuil Hall and Quincy Market in Boston. It’s also close to Boston Harbor, the New England Aquarium, North End restaurants and the Freedom Trail. “Excellent location to explore the historic district by foot, to make harbor tours and have a good meal in the Italian district,” Jo wrote in her review on Hotels.com.

