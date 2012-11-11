The 13 Most Outside-The-Box Places To Ever Hold Sporting Events

Photo: AP

A major college basketball game will be played on the deck of an aircraft carrier for the second-straight year this weekend.The game generated huge TV ratings last year, and is part of a growing trend of sporting events being held in outrageous venues.



From tennis 1,000 feet in the air to soccer on a floating field, we picked our 13 favourite outside-the-box venues to ever hold big games.

