The 13 Most Outside-The-Box Places To Ever Hold Sporting Events

Tony Manfred
federer agassi tennis on burj al arab hotel

Photo: AP

A major college basketball game will be played on the deck of an aircraft carrier for the second-straight year this weekend.The game generated huge TV ratings last year, and is part of a growing trend of sporting events being held in outrageous venues.

From tennis 1,000 feet in the air to soccer on a floating field, we picked our 13 favourite outside-the-box venues to ever hold big games.

Andre Agassi and Roger Federer played tennis 1,000-feet up on a skyscraper in Dubai in 2005

A squash tournament was held at the pyramids in Giza in 1998

Horse racing through the streets of Siena, Italy

The Great Wall of China hosts an annual marathon

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer play tennis on a floating court in Qatar

From the side it looks like they're standing on water

UNC played Michigan State on an aircraft carrier in San Diego last year

In 2004, the WNBA's New York Liberty played the Detroit Shock on stage at Radio City Music Hall

The NYC Squash Tournament of Champions is now held in Grand Central Station

A floating soccer pitch in Singapore

The World Ice Golf Championships in Greenland

The Dodgers played the Red Sox in front of 115,000 in the L.A. Coliseum in 2008

In 1986, this land-less town built on stilts in Thailand constructed a soccer field on the water

