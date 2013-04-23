The Most Ridiculous Outfits LeBron James Has Ever Worn

Tony Manfred

LeBron James is the most dominant athlete on Earth, so he can wear whatever he wants and get away with it.

But some of his outfits raise more eyebrows than others. For instance, last night he wore a bright red sweater with leaves all over it.

It’s not the first time he’ll wear something outrageous, and it won’t be the last. Let’s talk a look at his most unique outfits ever.

The leaf shirt:

lebron leaf shirt

A shirt with a gigantic picture of himself as a vampire on it:

lebron james rapping at liv after party

A shirt with leather sleeves:

lebron james leather pants

These glasses:

lebron james alex morgan

A t-shirt with some sort of lizard-scale pattern on the front and an enormous neck hole:

lebron reptile shirt

The funny hat they make all the Olympians wear:

lebron james and tom daley during the london 2012 opening ceremony

The puffy shirt from Seinfeld:

lebron james puffy shirt

The lens-less glasses, pink sweater combo:

Hipster LeBron James

 THROWBACK SPECIAL: LeBron on Wall Street as a teenager:

lebron james

Let us know if we left any out.

We’re looking forward to what he puts on next.

