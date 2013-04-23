The Most Ridiculous Outfits LeBron James Has Ever Worn

LeBron James is the most dominant athlete on Earth, so he can wear whatever he wants and get away with it.



But some of his outfits raise more eyebrows than others. For instance, last night he wore a bright red sweater with leaves all over it.

It’s not the first time he’ll wear something outrageous, and it won’t be the last. Let’s talk a look at his most unique outfits ever.

The leaf shirt:

A shirt with a gigantic picture of himself as a vampire on it:

A shirt with leather sleeves:

These glasses:

A t-shirt with some sort of lizard-scale pattern on the front and an enormous neck hole:

The funny hat they make all the Olympians wear:

The puffy shirt from Seinfeld:

The lens-less glasses, pink sweater combo:

THROWBACK SPECIAL: LeBron on Wall Street as a teenager:

Let us know if we left any out.

We’re looking forward to what he puts on next.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.