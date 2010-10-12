The 10 Most Ridiculous Price Bubbles In History

Crazy fact: As the Jatukam craze got bigger and bigger, some extremely creative versions of the amulet emerged such as one that was supposedly blessed by a monk while being flown in a fighter jet. I, the author, was also there to witness the frenzy and had blinged-out colleagues walking around my office.

How high it went: An estimated 15,000%

The beginning: It all started when Thailand's Police Major General Phantarak Rajadej died in 2006. He died at the advanced age of 103 and had been a man long believed to possess mystical powers. He was famous for having solved a tough murder case supposedly via the guidance of a god named Jatukam Rammathep, 20 years before his death.

Thus somehow, even though the first Jatukam amulet was made back in 1987, it was his death which sparked one of the most peculiar asset price bubbles the world has seen in recent history -- the Jatukam craze. When the police general's body was cremated, tens of thousands of people flocked to the location just to get their hands on one of the blessed Jatukam amulets distributed there, apparently motivated by the reputation of Mr. Rajadej's powers and the auspicious occasion of his burning.

Right after, the craze took off, with the city of Nakohn Si Thammarat, the location of a holy site built by the police general, becoming the centre of a booming Jatukam trade. The first Jatukam amulets cost just 39 Thai baht, which is about $1.30, and each one looks like an over-sized piece of vaguely hindu/buddhist bling that you wear around your neck.

The true hardcore believers would wear multiple amulets kind of like a Thai Mr. T. The amulets came in all different types, were blessed by monks, and most promised to bring their wearers' enormous wealth based on their magical powers with names such as Super Rich to the Heavens and Eternally Wealthy.

Thing is, even though the magical amulets were being created by Thai monks, they had no basis in either Buddhism or Hinduism as Thailand's Nation newspaper has explained:

'The talisman features a divine being called Jatukam Ramathep, unknown in Buddhist or Hindu sacred literature. He seems to be the invention of a confused imagination, and most intelligent commentators condemn this new cult as indicating a corruption of both Buddhist morality and Thai animistic spirituality.'



Regardless, prices sky-rocketed for the amulets, partly due to Thais uncertainty about the future. They had just experienced a military coup and economic slow-down which, according to the Wall Street Journal, made many Thais seek spiritual and financial support from these mystical amulets. Amulet culture runs deep in Thailand, with some believing that certain amulets will protect the from bullets or disease, but nothing like the Jatukam craze had been seen before. Prices ranged from $10 upwards, with thousand-dollar amulets common and at one point an amulet selling for $75,000 at the peak. These amulets evolved into a multi-billion dollar industry whereby the revenue department began to consider a Jatukam tax and Seven Eleven was selling the amulets as well.

The crash: Oddly enough, at some point logic set it. There were just too many people producing the amulets and suspicions grew that many hadn't been blessed properly by Buddhist monks. Some also probably wondered why they hadn't become extraordinarily rich yet wearing five amulets a day. Many unfortunate Thais were left with huge debts especially when amulet dealers they left deposits with went bust or disappeared.

Even the authorities were asked to intervene:

WSJ:

Ms. Saranya's husband wants talisman experts to try to rescue the market by talking up the magical properties of the amulets to attract yet more buyers. 'Governments bail out banks when they get in trouble,' he says. 'The talisman experts should do something to restore people's faith.' The experts are reluctant. 'Too many people got too greedy. They were producing and buying talismans purely to make a speculative profit,' says Wiwat Nilnawee, a Bangkok-based amulet trader and national authority on talismans. 'Better the market finds its true level.'

Amulet prices utterly collapsed, and we can only estimate that prices went up as high as 15,000% at the peak based on anecdotal prices. The $75,000 peak price for a special amulet vs. the $1.30 price for basic amulets at the beginning says that some prices might have inflated even more than this.

Source: WhatIsMatt, The Nation, Wall Street Journal

