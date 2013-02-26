11 Images That Make The NFL Combine Look Like A Total Joke

Tony Manfred
bill belichick eye roll

Photo: NFL Network via Big Lead Sports

The NFL Combine is a pre-Draft workout camp where NFL prospects perform exercises for scouts.It consists of a series of drills that barely involve the sport of football.

In NFL circles it’s hugely important. A 0.08-second dip in a prospect’s 40-yard-dash time can really hurt his draft stock.

But the Combine is also plagued by a simple truth: it’s ridiculous to judge playing ability on random exercises.

In that vein, we pulled our favourite images of the NFL Combine looking like a total joke.

Bill Belichick pulls out an epic eye-roll

Manti Te'o gives himself a rubdown

Saints coach Sean Payton looks through the wrong end of his binoculars

via @BryanAGraham

Broad jump guy falls down

Guy lays on the ground

John Harbaugh is deeply disappointed that Manti Te'o didn't run fast

Manti Te'o falls down, plays it off cool

Players stare at a cone while random person with a broom watches

Assistant coach nods approvingly (back left) while a big guy shuffles around

Trainers measure various body parts on wide receivers

And finally, of course, a 310-pound lineman runs the 40-yard-dash

