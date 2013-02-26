11 Images That Make The NFL Combine Look Like A Total Joke

Photo: NFL Network via Big Lead Sports

The NFL Combine is a pre-Draft workout camp where NFL prospects perform exercises for scouts.It consists of a series of drills that barely involve the sport of football.



In NFL circles it’s hugely important. A 0.08-second dip in a prospect’s 40-yard-dash time can really hurt his draft stock.

But the Combine is also plagued by a simple truth: it’s ridiculous to judge playing ability on random exercises.

In that vein, we pulled our favourite images of the NFL Combine looking like a total joke.

