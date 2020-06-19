The 42 most rewatchable movies of all time

Warner Bros. ‘Goodfellas.’

Some movies are always worth a rewatch.

Classics like “Jaws,” “Goodfellas,” or “Raiders of the Lost Ark” are iconic for a reason.

Other movies are different with every rewatch, like “Fight Club” and “Get Out.”

And some are just lots of fun, like “Easy A” or “Clueless.”

There are some movies that you can never escape – and that’s not a bad thing.

They are the movies that you can get sucked into even if it’s halfway through or notice something new every time you watch.

From Steven Spielberg classics, like “Jaws” and “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” to movies with shock endings that are better the second time around, like “Fight Club” and “Get Out,” here are 42 of the most rewatchable movies of all time.

“13 Going on 30” (2004)

Sony Jennifer Garner in ’13 Going on 30.’

Jennifer Garner becomes “30, flirty, and thriving” in this great rom-com that follows Jenna, a 13-year-old girl who magically becomes 30.

It leads to lots of silly scenarios and a dance sequence to “Thriller.” It’s sweet and heartwarming every time you watch it.

“Back to the Future” (1985)

Universal Studios (L-R) Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox in ‘Back to the Future.’

From the premise to the performances to the soundtrack, everything about Robert Zemeckis’ classic makes it a movie that you can never get tired of.

“A Christmas Story” (1983)

MGM via YouTube Peter Billingsley in ‘A Christmas Story.’

Perhaps it’s because of the 24-hour marathon of the movie on TV every Christmas, but Bob Clark’s adaptation of Jean Shepherd’s stories is a nostalgic look at the holidays and childhood that never gets old no matter how many times you watch it (even in one sitting during Christmas Day).

“Big” (1988)

Fox (L-R) Robert Loggia and Tom Hanks in ‘Big.’

The playfulness of Tom Hanks playing a teenager in an adult’s body is the essence of this movie and a joy to watch, even decades later.

“Black Panther” (2018)

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures (L-R) Michael B. Jordan and Chadwick Boseman in ‘Black Panther.’

In this Marvel tale, director Ryan Coogler delivers a powerful story focused on T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), heir to the throne of Wakanda, as he is challenged for the crown by his cousin, Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan).

The action in this movie is impressive but so are the story’s layers that touch on deep cultural issues.

“Caddyshack” (1980)

Orion Pictures Bill Murray in ‘Caddyshack.’

Watching the antics of these snobbish adults on a golf course is always fun. Rodney Dangerfield’s vile jokes continue to land decades later, while Bill Murray and Chevy Chase are amazing.

“Clueless” (1995)

Paramount Pictures (L-R) Stacey Dash and Alicia Silverstone in ‘Clueless.’

A timeless treat for those who grew up in the 1990s, it’s wild to think that director Amy Heckerling made two generation-defining movies with this and “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.” But when it comes to rewatching, “Clueless” has it beat.

“The Devil Wears Prada” (2006)

20th Century Fox (L-R) Anne Hathaway, Meryl Street, and Emily Blunt in ‘The Devil Wears Prada.’

The style, the attitude – and that’s just Stanley Tucci in the movie!

This look at the dirty side of the fashion business is always great to put on. Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt are fantastic, but it’s obviously Meryl Streep as the taskmaster (and Anna Wintour doppelganger) Miranda Priestly that’s the movie’s heart.

“Dirty Dancing” (1987)

Lionsgate Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in ‘Dirty Dancing.’

Whether it’s to see Johnny (Patrick Swayze) and Baby (Jennifer Grey) fall in love or just to listen to its incredible soundtrack, watching this movie is always worth it.

“E.T. the Extra Terrestrial” (1982)

Universal Pictures Steven Spielberg’s ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.’

Steven Spielberg’s gift for childlike wonder is at its peak here in one of his most classic titles. Basically, when this movie is on, you have to watch it until the end.

“Easy A” (2010)

Screen Gems Emma Stone in ‘Easy A.’

Emma Stone’s performance in this high school comedy is spot on. Playing off Nathaniel Hawthorne’s “The Scarlet Letter,” we follow Olive (Stone) as she retells via webcam the experience of being the face of a wicked high school rumour.

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (1986)

Paramount Pictures Mia Sara and Matthew Broderick in ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.’

John Hughes takes all the teen angst and wildness in his mind and bottles it into this extremely entertaining look at the dream skip day from school.

“Fight Club” (1999)

Fox 2000 Pictures (L-R) Edward Norton and Brad Pitt in ‘Fight Club.’

David Fincher’s classic is required repeat viewing – not just because Brad Pitt and Edward Norton are fantastic in it, but the little Easter eggs hidden throughout that give you hints of what’s really going on.

“Finding Nemo” (2003)

Disney / Pixar Andrew Stanton’s ‘Finding Nemo.’

This Pixar classic is also one of the best-animated movies of all time. There are countless things to love.

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (2015)

Disney (L-R) John Boyega and Oscar Isaac in ‘The Force Awakens.’

This is probably one of the most fun “Star Wars” movies to watch again and again. Its fast start right into the action and its homages to the original trilogy make it very easy to love.

“Friday” (1995)

New Line Cinema (L-R) Chris Tucker and Ice Cube in ‘Friday.’

The combination of Ice Cube’s talents acting onscreen and co-writing the script – along with the out-of-nowhere casting of Chris Tucker – made this an instant classic.

If you can’t get sucked into this movie two minutes in, something is wrong.

“Get Out” (2017)

Justin Lubin/Universal Studios Daniel Kaluuya and Allison Williams in ‘Get Out.’

Jordan Peele gained instant auteur status by writing and directing this thriller that perhaps is more powerful now than it was when it opened in 2017 (and it was pretty powerful then).

“Gladiator” (2000)

DreamWorks Russell Crowe in ‘Gladiator.’

Ridley Scott made Russell Crowe an international superstar (and Oscar winner) in this swords-and-sandals epic. When you need a jolt of energy, this is the movie you can always turn to.

“The Godfather” (1972)

Paramount Pictures Marlon Brando in ‘The Godfather.’

It’s one of the greatest movies of all time. You should probably watch it every single day.

“Goodfellas” (1990)

Warner Bros. (L-R) Ray Liotta, Robert De Niro, and Joe Pesci in ‘Goodfellas.’

Martin Scorsese’s look at mob life is as funny as it is frightening. There is so much to enjoy about this movie that you definitely need repeat viewings to fully appreciate it.

“Groundhog Day” (1993)

Columbia Pictures Bill Murray in ‘Groundhog Day.’

Honestly, how dare you if you’ve seen this movie only once. Bill Murray as a weatherman who repeats the same day is one of his best performances, and the crafting of the story by the director Harold Ramis is masterful. See this movie as many times as possible.

“Hot Tub Time Machine” (2010)

MGM (L-R) Clark Duke, John Cusack, Craig Robinson, and Rob Corddry in ‘Hot Tub Time Machine.’

This is one of those comedies that never loses its fun. John Cusack, Rob Corddry, and Craig Robinson shine as middle-aged friends who suddenly travel back to 1986 thanks to a, you guessed it, a hot tub time machine.

“How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” (2003)

Paramount Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.’

The best movie from Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey’s rom-com era, this one should always be a consideration on a boring Friday night or when you’re procrastinating getting work done around your place on a Sunday.

“Hustle & Flow” (2005)

Paramount Terrence Howard in ‘Hustle & Flow.’

Everyone loves an underdog story and this one is fantastic. What makes us always come back for more is the gripping performance by Terrence Howard as pimp-turned-rapper DJay and the great songs.

“Inside Man” (2006)

Universal Pictures (L-R) Denzel Washington and Clive Owen in ‘Inside Man.’

Spike Lee’s great heist movie requires multiple views just to figure out all the tricks being played. It also doesn’t hurt watching the great performances by Denzel Washington and Clive Owen.

“Jaws” (1975)

Universal via YouTube Roy Scheider in ‘Jaws.’

It’s the movie that made Spielberg the toast of Hollywood, and it’s always worth a watch.

“Little” (2019)

Universal (L-R) Issa Rae and Marsai Martin in ‘Little.’

What is certain to be a rewatch favourite for years to come, Marsai Martin gives a fantastic performance playing a driven businesswoman (played by Regina Hall) who suddenly becomes 14. And Issa Rae is hilarious. I can’t get enough of this movie.

“Mad Max: Fury Road” (2015)

Warner Bros. Pictures Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron in ‘Mad Max: Fury Road.’

George Miller’s latest chapter of Max (Tom Hardy) travelling through the wasteland finds him teaming with the rebellious Furiosa (Charlize Theron) as she tries to transport a group of female prisoners away from the twisted Immortan Joe.

Along with the great story, the practical effects in this movie are a sight to behold despite how many times you watch it.

“Mean Girls” (2004)

Paramount Pictures (L-R) Lindsay Lohan, Lizzy Caplan, and Daniel Franzese in ‘Mean Girls.’

There have been many movies made about high school, but very few of them hit the right level of eerie accuracy and off-the-wall silliness of the experience like this one does.

“Memento” (2000)

Newmarket Films Guy Pearce in ‘Memento.’

This might be the most important movie on this list. Eighteen years after its release and I can still catch new things in this movie that I didn’t see the first dozen times.

“Moana” (2016)

DisneyMusicVEVO/ YouTube Ron Clements and John Musker in ‘Moana.’

This Disney animated hit never gets old thanks to its inspirational story, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s performance as the demigod Maui, and the fantastic songs that Lin-Manuel Miranda helped write.

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989)

Archive Photos/Getty Images Chevy Chase in ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.’

Perhaps the funniest of all the movies in the “Vacation” franchise, Chevy Chase’s Clark Griswold character tries to put on a big family Christmas at his home. It includes a spectacularly bright display of lights on his house and a super-fast sled ride.

And then there’s getting the Griswold family Christmas tree, but Clark forgets to bring a saw to cut it down. This movie has it all.

“The Notebook” (2004)

New Line Cinema Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling in ‘The Notebook.’

Find someone who looks at you the way Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams look at each other in this movie, and go and watch it for a weekend straight with them. You’re welcome.

“Office Space” (1999)

20th Century Fox Jennifer Aniston and Ron Livingston in ‘Office Space.’

Mike Judge basically takes everything we hate about the real world and puts it into this movie. You can’t help but watch it whenever it’s on and wonder how Judge tapped into what you experience at work every day.

“Out of Sight” (1998)

Universal Jennifer Lopez and George Clooney in ‘Out of Sight.’

Steven Soderbergh makes a classic crime caper proving that both George Clooney and Jennifer Lopez can be movie stars. Everything about this movie is done so well.

“The Princess Bride” (1987)

20th Century Fox Robin Wright and Cary Elwes in ‘The Princess Bride.’

Rob Reiner’s classic love tale continues to delight, decades after its release.

“Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981)

Paramount Harrison Ford in ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark.’

It’s Spielberg again! Harrison Ford’s iconic archaeologist/adventurer character stars in this action masterpiece. So many movies since have tried to emulate this. That’s cool and all, but it never beats watching what sparked the inspiration.

“The Rock” (1996)

Buena Vista Pictures (L-R) Sean Connery and Nicolas Cage in ‘The Rock.’

In one of Michael Bay’s least infuriating movies, Sean Connery and Nicolas Cage are great, and the action never gets to “Transformers”-level craziness. Plus there’s actually a good plot.

“She’s the Man” (2006)

DreamWorks Amanda Bynes in ‘She’s the Man.’

A twist on Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” this high school comedy star Amanda Bynes as Viola, who agrees to disguise herself as her brother and attend his boarding school while he goes off to make it big in the music scene.

The wacky comedy is memorable thanks to the chemistry between Bynes and then-newcomer Channing Tatum.

“Sweet Home Alabama” (2002)

Buena Vista Pictures Josh Lucas and Reese Witherspoon in ‘Sweet Home Alabama.’

Arguably the best Reese Witherspoon rom-com, here she plays an Alabama gal who makes it big in Manhattan as a fashion designer and is about to become a top NYC socialite by marrying the mayor’s son (Patrick Dempsey).

But there’s one thing she has to do before that: Travelling back home to finalise her divorce with her husband (Josh Lucas). Unfortunately, she realises they still have a connection.

“Toy Story” (1995)

Disney Pixar John Lasseter’s ‘Toy Story.’

It’s the movie that kicked off Pixar’s yearslong dominance in the animated-movie space. Whether you’re young or old, this movie works for everyone, and you can never walk away from watching it.

“Wonder Woman” (2017)

Warner Bros. Pictures Gal Gadot in ‘Wonder Woman.’

Patty Jenkins’ blockbuster hit gave us a powerful origin story of Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) that is always a thrill to watch. And rewatching the “No Man’s Land” scene always gives us goosebumps.

