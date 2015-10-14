The 10 movies people love watching over and over and over again

Do you have a favourite movie that never seems to get old no matter how many times you’ve watched it?
You’re not the only one.
Using data from over 1,000 people, Walt Hickey at Five Thirty Eight put together a list of the 25 most rewatchable movies of all time.
Turns out, when it comes to rewatching movies, many people have pretty similar taste.
Of course, it’s not an exact science. For several entries, Hickey had to interpret whether the person meant an individual film or an entire series, such as “Harry Potter” or “Star Wars.”
There is also a difference between the movies men like to watch, and the ones women like to watch.
How many of these movies have you seen?
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.