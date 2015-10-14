The 10 movies people love watching over and over and over again

Do you have a favourite movie that never seems to get old no matter how many times you’ve watched it?

You’re not the only one.

Using data from over 1,000 people, Walt Hickey at Five Thirty Eight put together a list of the 25 most rewatchable movies of all time.

Turns out, when it comes to rewatching movies, many people have pretty similar taste.

Of course, it’s not an exact science. For several entries, Hickey had to interpret whether the person meant an individual film or an entire series, such as “Harry Potter” or “Star Wars.”

There is also a difference between the movies men like to watch, and the ones women like to watch.

How many of these movies have you seen?

10. 'It's a Wonderful Life' (1946) RKO Radio Pictures 9. The 'Harry Potter' series (2001-2011) Warner Brothers 8. 'The Shawshank Redemption' (1994) Columbia Pictures 7. 'The Princess Bride' (1987) 20th Century Fox 6. 'The Godfather' (1972) Paramount Pictures 5. 'Gone With the Wind' (1939) Loews, Inc. 4. 'The Lord of the Rings' series (2001-2003) New Line 3. 'The Sound of Music' (1965) 20th Century Fox 2. 'The Wizard of Oz' (1939) Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer 1. 'Star Wars' (1977) YouTube/LucasFilm

