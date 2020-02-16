The most reliable SUVs, pickup trucks, sedans for 2020

- JD Power released its 2020 dependability study on February 12.
- Overall, automakers got the best reliability score in the study’s 31-year history.
- Toyota won more vehicle-segment awards than any other automaker.
Cars are becoming more reliable, according to the 2020 version of JD Power’s annual dependability study.
Overall, automakers received the best score in the study’s 31-year history, with an average of 134 problems per 100 vehicles during the past 12 months.
The study broke down the most reliable vehicles from model-year 2017 by category, naming a winner in 20 segments.
These are the most reliable SUVs, pickup trucks, and sedans, according to JD Power.
Small SUV: Buick Encore
MSRP: $US23,300
Small premium SUV: Mercedes-Benz GLA
MSRP: $US34,250
Compact SUV: Chevrolet Equinox
MSRP: $US23,800
Compact premium SUV: Porsche Macan
MSRP: $US50,900
Midsize pickup: Nissan Frontier
MSRP: $US19,290
Midsize SUV: Toyota 4Runner
MSRP: $US36,120
Midsize premium SUV: Lexus GX
MSRP: $US53,000
Minivan: Toyota Sienna
MSRP: $US31,640
Large SUV: Chevrolet Tahoe
MSRP: $US49,000
Large light-duty pickup: Ford F-150 and Toyota Tundra
MSRP: $US28,495
Large heavy-duty pickup: Chevrolet Silverado HD
MSRP: $US28,300
Small car: Honda Fit
MSRP: $US16,190
Small premium car: BMW 2 Series
MSRP: $US35,300
Compact car: Nissan Leaf
MSRP: $US31,600
Compact “sporty” car: Mazda MX-5 Miata
MSRP: $US25,730
Compact premium car: Lexus ES
MSRP: $US39,900
Midsize car: Buick Regal
MSRP: $US25,370
Midsize “sporty” car: Ford Mustang
MSRP: $US35,630
Midsize premium car: Genesis G80
MSRP: $US42,550
Large car: Toyota Avalon
MSRP: $US35,875
