The most reliable SUVs, pickup trucks, sedans for 2020

JD Power released its 2020 dependability study on February 12.

Overall, automakers got the best reliability score in the study’s 31-year history.

Toyota won more vehicle-segment awards than any other automaker.

Cars are becoming more reliable, according to the 2020 version of JD Power’s annual dependability study.

Overall, automakers received the best score in the study’s 31-year history, with an average of 134 problems per 100 vehicles during the past 12 months.

The study broke down the most reliable vehicles from model-year 2017 by category, naming a winner in 20 segments.

These are the most reliable SUVs, pickup trucks, and sedans, according to JD Power.

Small SUV: Buick Encore

Buick 2017 Buick Encore.

MSRP: $US23,300

Small premium SUV: Mercedes-Benz GLA

Daimler Mercedes-Benz GLA 200 d 4MATIC.

MSRP: $US34,250

Compact SUV: Chevrolet Equinox

Chevrolet 2017 Chevrolet Equinox.

MSRP: $US23,800

Compact premium SUV: Porsche Macan

Porsche Porsche Macan Turbo.

MSRP: $US50,900

Midsize pickup: Nissan Frontier

Nissan 2017 Nissan Frontier.

MSRP: $US19,290

Midsize SUV: Toyota 4Runner

Toyota 2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5.

MSRP: $US36,120

Midsize premium SUV: Lexus GX

Lexus 2017 Lexus GX.

MSRP: $US53,000

Minivan: Toyota Sienna

Toyota 2017 Toyota Sienna LTD.

MSRP: $US31,640

Large SUV: Chevrolet Tahoe

Chevrolet 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe Z71.

MSRP: $US49,000

Large light-duty pickup: Ford F-150 and Toyota Tundra

Ford 2017 Ford F-150.

MSRP: $US28,495

Large heavy-duty pickup: Chevrolet Silverado HD

Chevrolet 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD.

MSRP: $US28,300

Small car: Honda Fit

Honda 2017 Honda Fit.

MSRP: $US16,190

Small premium car: BMW 2 Series

BMW BMW 2 Series Coupe.

MSRP: $US35,300

Compact car: Nissan Leaf

Nissan 2017 Nissan Leaf.

MSRP: $US31,600

Compact “sporty” car: Mazda MX-5 Miata

Mazda 2017 Mazda MX 5 Miata RF.

MSRP: $US25,730

Compact premium car: Lexus ES

Lexus 2017 Lexus ES 350.

MSRP: $US39,900

Midsize car: Buick Regal

Buick 2017 Buick Regal.

MSRP: $US25,370

Midsize “sporty” car: Ford Mustang

Ford 2017 Ford Mustang.

MSRP: $US35,630

Midsize premium car: Genesis G80

Genesis Genesis G80.

MSRP: $US42,550

Large car: Toyota Avalon

Toyota 2017 Toyota Avalon LTD.

MSRP: $US35,875

