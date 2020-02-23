These are the 16 most reliable car brands for 2020

- Genesis took the top spot in JD Power’s 2020 vehicle-dependability study.
- The brand’s customers reported 89 problems per 100 vehicles, compared to an industry average of 134.
- Lexus and Buick took second and third, respectively.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Cars are more reliable than ever, according to JD Power, as owners of three-year-old vehicles report fewer issues now than they have in the 31-year history of its vehicle-dependability study.
For its 2020 rankings, JD Power collected responses from 36,555 owners of cars from the 2017 model year, measuring dependability a few years into ownership. In its first year in the study,Genesis ranked the highest among 32 brands, with 89 problems reported per 100 vehicles compared to an industry average of 134 problems per 100 vehicles.
These are the most reliable car brands based on those metrics, according to JD Power.
T15. Nissan
Problems per 100 vehicles: 136
T15. Audi
Problems per 100 vehicles: 136
T13. Kia
Problems per 100 vehicles: 132
T13. Hyundai
Problems per 100 vehicles: 132
12. Cadillac
Problems per 100 vehicles: 131
11. Mazda
Problems per 100 vehicles: 130
10. Ford
Problems per 100 vehicles: 126
T8. Chevrolet
Problems per 100 vehicles: 123
T8. BMW
Problems per 100 vehicles: 123
7. Lincoln
Problems per 100 vehicles: 119
6. Volkswagen
Problems per 100 vehicles: 116
5. Toyota
Problems per 100 vehicles: 113
4. Porsche
Problems per 100 vehicles: 104
3. Buick
Problems per 100 vehicles: 103
2. Lexus
Problems per 100 vehicles: 100
1. Genesis
Problems per 100 vehicles: 89
- Read more:
- The most reliable SUVs, pickup trucks, sedans for 2020
- These are the 8 coolest cars we saw at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show
- Ex-Tesla employees reveal the worst parts of working at the company
- Elon Musk’s car collection has evolved over the years, from the million-dollar McLaren F1 he destroyed to a James Bond movie prop Lotus
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.