These are the 16 most reliable car brands for 2020

Genesis Genesis G70.

Genesis took the top spot in JD Power’s 2020 vehicle-dependability study.

The brand’s customers reported 89 problems per 100 vehicles, compared to an industry average of 134.

Lexus and Buick took second and third, respectively.

Cars are more reliable than ever, according to JD Power, as owners of three-year-old vehicles report fewer issues now than they have in the 31-year history of its vehicle-dependability study.

For its 2020 rankings, JD Power collected responses from 36,555 owners of cars from the 2017 model year, measuring dependability a few years into ownership. In its first year in the study,Genesis ranked the highest among 32 brands, with 89 problems reported per 100 vehicles compared to an industry average of 134 problems per 100 vehicles.

These are the most reliable car brands based on those metrics, according to JD Power.

T15. Nissan

Nissan 2017 Nissan Frontier.

Problems per 100 vehicles: 136

T15. Audi

Audi Audi R8.

Problems per 100 vehicles: 136

T13. Kia

Kia 2017 Kia Soul Turbo.

Problems per 100 vehicles: 132

T13. Hyundai

Hyundai 2017 Hyundai Elantra.

Problems per 100 vehicles: 132

12. Cadillac

Cadillac 2017 Cadillac CT6.

Problems per 100 vehicles: 131

11. Mazda

Mazda 2017 Mazda 3.

Problems per 100 vehicles: 130

10. Ford

Ford 2017 Ford Raptor.

Problems per 100 vehicles: 126

T8. Chevrolet

Chevrolet 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD.

Problems per 100 vehicles: 123

T8. BMW

BMW BMW 2 Series.

Problems per 100 vehicles: 123

7. Lincoln

Lincoln 2017 Lincoln MKZ.

Problems per 100 vehicles: 119

6. Volkswagen

Volkswagen 2017 Volkswagen E-Golf.

Problems per 100 vehicles: 116

5. Toyota

Toyota 2017 Toyota Avalon LTD.

Problems per 100 vehicles: 113

4. Porsche

Porsche Porsche 911 Carrera 4S.

Problems per 100 vehicles: 104

3. Buick

GM 2017 Buick LaCrosse.

Problems per 100 vehicles: 103

2. Lexus

Lexus 2017 Lexus ES 350.

Problems per 100 vehicles: 100

1. Genesis

Genesis Genesis G70.

Problems per 100 vehicles: 89

