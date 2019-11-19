The 10 car brands that give owners the fewest problems

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider A Kia Stinger.

The market-research firm JD Power released in June its 2019 ranking of the most-reliable automotive brands.

The firm measured the number of problems reported by customers during the first 90 days of ownership for their new vehicles. Overall vehicle quality didn’t change from 2018, the first year it has not improved since 2014.

Hyundai Motor Group took the top three spots with its Genesis, Kia, and Hyundai brands for the second year in a row. Ford and Toyota each had two brands make the top-10.

These are the 10 most-reliable automotive brands, based on their number of reported problems per 100 vehicles. The industry average was 93 problems per 100 vehicles.

T10. Toyota

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Toyota Land Cruiser.

Problems per 100 vehicles: 90

T10. Lexus

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Lexus LS500.

Problems per 100 vehicles: 90

T10. Dodge

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Dodge Charger.

Problems per 100 vehicles: 90

7. Nissan

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Nissan Altima.

Problems per 100 vehicles: 86

6. Chevrolet

Hollis Johnson Chevrolet Bolt.

Problems per 100 vehicles: 85

5. Lincoln

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Lincoln Navigator.

Problems per 100 vehicles: 84

4. Ford

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Ford Fusion.

Problems per 100 vehicles: 83

3. Hyundai

Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Hyundai Kona.

Problems per 100 vehicles: 71

2. Kia

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Kia Stinger.

Problems per 100 vehicles: 70

1. Genesis

Genesis Genesis G90.

Problems per 100 vehicles: 63

