The 10 car brands that give owners the fewest problems

The market-research firm JD Power released in June its 2019 ranking of the most-reliable automotive brands.
The firm measured the number of problems reported by customers during the first 90 days of ownership for their new vehicles. Overall vehicle quality didn’t change from 2018, the first year it has not improved since 2014.
Hyundai Motor Group took the top three spots with its Genesis, Kia, and Hyundai brands for the second year in a row. Ford and Toyota each had two brands make the top-10.
These are the 10 most-reliable automotive brands, based on their number of reported problems per 100 vehicles. The industry average was 93 problems per 100 vehicles.
T10. Toyota
Problems per 100 vehicles: 90
T10. Lexus
Problems per 100 vehicles: 90
T10. Dodge
Problems per 100 vehicles: 90
7. Nissan
Problems per 100 vehicles: 86
6. Chevrolet
Problems per 100 vehicles: 85
5. Lincoln
Problems per 100 vehicles: 84
4. Ford
Problems per 100 vehicles: 83
3. Hyundai
Problems per 100 vehicles: 71
2. Kia
Problems per 100 vehicles: 70
1. Genesis
Problems per 100 vehicles: 63
