Listen To The Most Relaxing Song On Earth

Need a break from a stressful holiday family gathering? Luckily for you, bubble bath and shower gel firm Radox Spa has paid for a study to find the most relaxing song on Earth.



That song is “Weightless” by Manchester band Marconi Union.

“‘Weightless’ induced the greatest relaxation – higher than any of the other music tested,” stress specialist David Lewis told ShortList.com. “Brain imaging studies have shown that music works at a very deep level within the brain, stimulating not only those regions responsible for processing sound but also ones associated with emotions.”

(Listen on SoundCloud)



From ShortList.com:

Sound therapists and Manchester band Marconi Union compiled the song. Scientists played it to 40 women and found it to be more effective at helping them relax than songs by Enya, Mozart and Coldplay.

Weightless works by using specific rhythms, tones, frequencies and intervals to relax the listener. A continuous rhythm of 60 BPM causes the brainwaves and heart rate to synchronise with the rhythm: a process known as ‘entrainment’. Low underlying bass tones relax the listener and a low whooshing sound with a trance-like quality takes the listener into an even deeper state of calm.

Do you have a favourite relaxing song? Did this one do it for you? Leave your faves in the comments. Here are the rest of the the top 10 from the study:

2. Airstream – Electra



3. DJ Shah – Mellomaniac (Chill Out Mix)



4. Enya – Watermark



5. Coldplay – Strawberry Swing



6. Barcelona – Please Don’t Go



7. All Saints – Pure Shores



8. Adele – Someone Like You



9. Mozart – Canzonetta Sull’aria



10. Cafe Del Mar – We Can Fly



