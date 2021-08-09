15 books everyone must read in their lifetime, according to TikTok

“We Were Liars” by E. Lockhart is a young adult book that has a shocking plot twist TikTokers love. ‘We Were Liars’ by E. Lockhart. Amazon In “We Were Liars,” the Sinclair family owns a private island near Cape Cod where every year, the family comes together for the summer. The story takes place two summers after Candence Sinclair suffered an accident while on the island. Now, she can’t remember what happened and what it means for her family. “I knew some of you saw it coming, but I had no clue and grew so emotionally attached to the characters to then have the ending completely break me,” @LoveaGoodBook, an account on TikTok, said. “After staring at the wall with an open mouth, I sobbed for hours and went numb for a week like I was mourning someone I knew.”

“They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera is another young-adult novel about two teenage boys who fall in love despite knowing they’re going to die. ‘They Both Die at the End’ by Adam Silvera. Amazon In the not-so-distant future, Mateo and Rufus receive a phone call from Death Cast, informing them they are going to die within the next 24 hours. Strangers at first, the two lean on each other to live out their last day. Quickly, their bond grows much deeper in “They Both Die at the End.” “I finished this book yesterday and have still cried several times today,” @reddogmartin said on TikTok.

“The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller is a retelling of Homer’s “The Iliad” with an LGBTQ twist. ‘The Song of Achilles’ by Madeline Miller. Amazon “The Song of Achilles” follows the warrior known as Achilles, “the best of all the Greeks.” At a young age, Achilles takes a young, fragile prince, Patroclus, under his wing and slowly they develop a bond that goes much deeper than friendship. When war breaks out, their love and fate are put to the test. “I’m not sure I can ever reread this book from how it emotionally wrecked me, but I won’t ever forget the wave of emotions it made me feel,” @LoveaGoodBook said on TikTok.

Miller’s book “Circe,” which is about a sorceress, is also popular on the app. ‘Circe’ by Madeline Miller. Amazon In “The Iliad,” Circe is a villainous witch that the main characters meet in passing on an island. In Miller’s “ Circe ,” the character comes to life with a vivid and sympathetic origin story. “‘Circe’ dives into the nitty-gritty of what it means to be immortal,” @under_thebelljar said on TikTok. “She uncovers the importance of kindness, hatefulness, and the gray areas in between. There are strong feminist themes throughout the story that speaks to power, independence, and motherhood.”

“The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid is a historical fiction novel that has enamored TikTokers. ‘The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo’ by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Amazon In “ The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo ,” Monique, a young journalist, is surprised to learn that Evelyn Hugo, a famous Old Hollywood actress, has chosen her to conduct a final interview. In the interview, Evelyn shares her heartbreaking life story. “Stop what you’re doing,” @aymansbooks said on TikTok. “Shut up and read this book…There was not a dull moment in this book.”

“Honey Girl” by Morgan Rogers is a coming-of-age story set in New York. ‘Honey Girl’ by Morgan Rogers. Amazon After getting her PhD, Grace escapes to New York for the summer with her new wife, whom she married on a whim in Las Vegas. There, Grace must face her old wounds and her unclear future in “ Honey Girl .” “This book speaks to so many great and interesting things,” @under_thebelljar said on TikTok. “The thing I loved the most though is the way the book depicts the duality of living the life you’ve expected to versus the one you actually desire.”

“Red, White, and Royal Blue” by Casey McQuiston is an LGBTQ love story between the prince of England and the American president’s son. ‘Red, White, and Royal Blue’ by Casey McQuiston. Amazon At the start of “ Red, White, and Royal Blue, ” Alex’s mother is the president of the United States, and he has one sworn enemy: Prince Henry of England. Slowly, they realize their feelings toward each other are much more complicated, putting the balance of powers between both nations at risk. “I never read romance, but I loved this book so much,” @_icedtae said on TikTok. “I think about this book almost daily since finishing it. I love Alex. I connect with him so much.”

V. E. Schwab’s “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” charms readers with its story that transcends time. ‘The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue’ by V. E. Schwab. Amazon In “ The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue ,” the titular character makes a bargain to live forever but everyone she meets will forget who she is. The novel crosses centuries and continents as Addie goes to great lengths to be remembered, especially by a man she has fallen for. “If you haven’t read ‘The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue’ by V. E. Schwab, please take this as a sign to do so,” @literarylibra said on TikTok. “You will love the way the prose of this book plays out because it feels like ever-flowing poetry without ever being pretentious.”

“Verity” by Colleen Hoover is a bone-chilling thriller that TikTokers love. ‘Verity’ by Colleen Hoover. Amazon In “ Verity ,” Lowen is hired to finish the manuscripts for best-selling author Verity Crawford, who is permanently injured. While researching, Lowen comes across an unpublished manuscript that appears to be Verity’s autobiography. Lowen slowly starts to unravel a true, dark side to Verity’s life story. “If you’re a mystery lover, you’ll enjoy this,” @thebooksiveloved said on TikTok. “If you’re a mystery lover who needs romance (like me) to get hooked, you will love this. This book was wild.”

Colleen Hoover’s “It Ends With Us” is another favorite on the social platform. Colleen Hoover’s ‘It Ends With Us.’ Amazon Lily starts falling for Ryle, a man who has a clear aversion to dating and relationships, in “ It Ends With Us .” As she gets closer to Ryle, memories of her first love come to the surface and threaten everything she built with Ryle. “I strongly believe every single person on this planet needs to read this book at some point in their life,” @kazzledazzlesteponme said on TikTok. “It’s so incredibly beautiful…Colleen Hoover is a genius.”

“Ninth House” by Leigh Bardugo is a fantasy novel set at Yale University. ‘Ninth House’ by Leigh Bardugo. Amazon Ninth House ” follows Alex, as she is mysteriously accepted to Yale University on a full-ride. While there, she discovers a secret, cult-like society. “Overall [I give it] a five-star rating for me, and [ it was] a very well-written adult fantasy debut from Leigh Bardugo,” @katsbooks said on TikTok.

“A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas is the first book in a fantasy series that has a large fanbase on TikTok. ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ by Sarah J. Maas. Amazon “A Court of Thorns and Roses ” follows a mortal named Feyre, as she is brought to the world of faeries after killing one herself. Fans of the series applaud the book for its all-encompassing fantasy world and its enemies-to-lovers romance. “Obviously loved this,” @katsbooks said on TikTok. “[It has] great world-building. Great start to the series, and deserves the hype.”

TikTokers love romantic comedies, and this summer, they’re loving “Beach Read” by Emily Henry. ‘Beach Read’ by Emily Henry. Amazon In “ Beach Read, ” January Andrews, a bestselling romance writer, heads to a beach house to work on her next book, and next door is Augustus Everett, a literary fiction author. Although they are complete opposites, they work together to help get through writer’s block. “I really went into it thinking I was not going to like it but it’s probably my number two book I read this year,” @Sarah_thompson25 said on TikTok. “I love this book. It was romance mixed with grief and a beautifully written story.”

Emily Henry’s other rom-com, “People We Meet on Vacation,” is another favorite. ‘People We Meet on Vacation’ by Emily Henry. Amazon In “ People We Meet on Vacation ,” every year best friends Alex and Poppy take an epic summer trip but last year, their friendship fell apart. This year, Poppy decides to convince Alex to go on one last trip together and rehash everything that went wrong. “I loved it. I love Alex and Poppy,” @Sarah_Thompson25 said on TikTok. “This book was witty, it was funny, it was adorable. It was really good.”