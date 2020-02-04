Here's the most realistic retirement age for the typical worker in every US state

- A recent study by personal finance platform GoBankingRates found the most realistic retirement age in every state in the US.
- To gather this data, the study assumed that workers started work when they were 22 and followed the 50-30-20 budget rule – this means 20% of their personal income was dedicated to savings.
- According to the study, realistic retirement ages in each state range from as young as 53 to as old as 74.
Depending on where you live, you may be able to retire as young as 53 – or have to keep working until you’re 74.
A recent study released by Cameron Huddleston of GoBankingRates found the most realistic retirement age in every state in the US. To start, GoBankingRates found the median income by age in each state. To determine how much savings workers needed across the country to retire comfortably, GoBankingRates used data from its previous study on exactly how much savings you need to retire in every state.
To determine the most realistic retirement age, GoBankingRates assumed that workers started work when they were 22 and followed the 50-30-20 budget rule – this means 20% of their personal income was dedicated to savings. The study also assumed that of the 20% that went into savings, 14% was put in a typical savings account and 6% was put into a 401(k) with a 50% employer match (up to 3%). According to the report, the average annual return on investments in the 401(k) was assumed to be 5%.
Using these assumptions, GoBankingRates found how much workers making a median income in each state could have saved at ages 24, 34, 44 and 58 to 77. When the target amount of savings needed to retire in a given state was reached or exceeded, the following year was declared the most realistic age of retirement for the typical worker.
Keep reading to find out the most realistic retirement age in each state, according to GoBankingRates.
The most realistic retirement age in Alabama is 59.
Savings needed to retire: $US723,989
Total savings at 59: $US759,485
Median home value: $US140,030
Median listing price: $US220,000
The most realistic retirement age in Alaska is 64.
Savings needed to retire: $US1,213,517
Total savings at 64: $US1,301,392
Median home value: $US301,660
Median listing price: $US284,900
The most realistic retirement age in Arizona is 58.
Savings needed to retire: $US862,583
Total savings at 58: $US905,975
Median home value: $US270,320
Median listing price: $US299,000
The most realistic retirement age in Arkansas is 59.
Savings needed to retire: $US697,288
Total savings at 59: $US757,128
Median home value: $US128,777
Median listing price: $US176,000
The most realistic retirement age in California is 66.
Savings needed to retire: $US1,369,911
Total savings at 66: $US1,442,638
Median home value: $US556,815
Median listing price: $US535,000
The most realistic retirement age in Colorado is 56.
Savings needed to retire: $US908,357
Total savings at 56: $US970,746
Median home value: $US398,753
Median listing price: $US425,000
The most realistic retirement age in Connecticut is 62.
Savings needed to retire: $US1,184,272
Total savings at 62: $US1,263,773
Median home value: $US255,746
Median listing price: $US312,900
The most realistic retirement age in Delaware in 60.
Savings needed to retire: $US960,488
Total savings at 60: $US1,033,545
Median home value: $US254,717
Median listing price: $US299,990
The most realistic retirement age in Florida is 61.
Savings needed to retire: $US843,510
Total savings at 61: $US907,809
Median home value: $US246,107
Median listing price: $US298,900
The most realistic retirement age in Georgia is 57.
Savings needed to retire: $US737,976
Total savings at 57: $US776,321
Median home value: $US201,713
Median listing price: $US260,000
The most realistic retirement age in Hawaii is 74.
Savings needed to retire: $US2,151,884
Total savings at 74: $US2,252,310
Median home value: $US638,007
Median listing price: $US639,000
The most realistic retirement age in Idaho is 58.
Savings needed to retire: $US797,736
Total savings at 58: $US854,264
Median home value: $US288,029
Median listing price: $US334,115
The most realistic retirement age in Illinois is 54.
Savings needed to retire: $US804,094
Total savings at 54: $US850,543
Median home value: $US202,609
Median listing price: $US229,000
The most realistic retirement age in Indiana is 56.
Savings needed to retire: $US745,605
Total savings at 56: $US796,066
Median home value: $US156,102
Median listing price: $US186,870
The most realistic retirement age in Iowa is 54.
Savings needed to retire: $US767,220
Total savings at 54: $US833,240
Median home value: $US153,281
Median listing price: $US174,900
The most realistic retirement age in Kansas is 54.
Savings needed to retire: $US703,645
Total savings at 54: $US775,280
Median home value:$US151,212
Median listing price: $US184,900
The most realistic retirement age in Kentucky is 59.
Savings needed to retire: $US774,849
Total savings at 59: $US829,737
Median home value: $US147,685
Median listing price: $US194,500
The most realistic retirement age in Louisiana is 61.
Savings needed to retire: $US773,578
Total savings at 61: $US830,209
Median home value: $US167,376
Median listing price: $US212,790
The most realistic retirement age in Maine is 65.
Savings needed to retire: $US1,083,824
Total savings at 65: $US1,154,700
Median home value: $US244,413
Median listing price: $US249,000
The most realistic retirement age in Maryland is 59.
Savings needed to retire: $US1,238,947
Total savings at 59: $US1,311,381
Median home value: $US309,182
Median listing price: $US320,000
The most realistic retirement age in Massachusetts is 59.
Savings needed to retire: $US1,249,119
Total savings at 59: $US1,313,236
Median home value: $US423,344
Median listing price: $US469,000
The most realistic retirement age in Michigan is 55.
Savings needed to retire: $US732,890
Total savings at 55: $US767,587
Median home value: $US173,481
Median listing price: $US179,000
The most realistic retirement age in Minnesota is 56.
Savings needed to retire: $US871,483
Total savings at 56: $US954,570
Median home value: $US257,609
Median listing price: $US270,000
The most realistic retirement age in Mississippi is 61.
Savings needed to retire: $US666,772
Total savings at 61: $US710,727
Median home value: $US126,788
Median listing price: $US189,000
The most realistic retirement age in Missouri is 55.
Savings needed to retire: $US725,261
Total savings at 55: $US783,803
Median home value: $US162,980
Median listing price: $US189,000
The most realistic retirement age in Montana is 63.
Savings needed to retire: $US963,031
Total savings at 63: $US1,045,703
Median home value: $US279,288
Median listing price: $US324,500
The most realistic retirement age in Nebraska is 54.
Savings needed to retire: $US758,320
Total savings at 54: $US819,381
Median home value: $US176,239
Median listing price: $US200,000
The most realistic retirement age in Nevada is 59.
Savings needed to retire: $US899,456
Total savings at 59: $US940,900
Median home value: $US302,437
Median listing price: $US200,000
The most realistic retirement age in New Hampshire is 55.
Savings needed to retire: $US956,674
Total savings at 55: $US1,032,939
Median home value: $US291,293
Median listing price: $US309,000
The most realistic retirement age in New Jersey is 61.
Savings needed to retire: $US1,174,100
Total savings at 61: $US1,232,297
Median home value: $US336,389
Median listing price: $US340,000
The most realistic retirement age in New Mexico is 60.
Savings needed to retire: $US720,175
Total savings at 60: $US767,592
Median home value: $US204,856
Median listing price: $US235,000
The most realistic retirement age in New York is 66.
Savings needed to retire: $US1,308,879
Total savings at 66: $US1,376,839
Median home value: $US328,397
Median listing price: $US419,000
The most realistic retirement age in North Carolina is 60.
Savings needed to retire: $US797,736
Total savings at 60: $US848,448
Median home value: $US203,661
Median listing price: $US275,000
The most realistic retirement age in North Dakota is 56.
Savings needed to retire: $US820,623
Total savings at 56: $US883,964
Median home value: $US235,722
Median listing price: $US215,000
The most realistic retirement age in Ohio is 56.
Savings needed to retire: $US772,306
Total savings at 56: $US819,207
Median home value: $US150,835
Median listing price: $US169,900
The most realistic retirement age in Oklahoma is 56.
Savings needed to retire: $US687,116
Total savings at 56: $US723,520
Median home value: $US130,001
Median listing price: $US195,000
The most realistic retirement age in Oregon is 66.
Savings needed to retire: $US1,334,309
Total savings at 66: $US1,415,540
Median home value: $US364,382
Median listing price: $US379,000
The most realistic retirement age in Pennsylvania is 58.
Savings needed to retire: $US874,026
Total savings at 58: $US938,573
Median home value: $US195,178
Median listing price: $US212,900
The most realistic retirement age in Rhode Island is 64.
Savings needed to retire: $US1,099,082
Total savings at 64: $US1,178,929
Median home value:$US301,867
Median listing price: $US319,000
The most realistic retirement age in South Carolina is 59.
Savings needed to retire: $US801,551
Total savings at 59: $US873,676
Median home value: $US187,337
Median listing price: $US247,900
The most realistic retirement age in South Dakota is 58.
Savings needed to retire: $US819,352
Total savings at 58: $US864,955
Median home value: $US206,437
Median listing price: $US224,900
The most realistic retirement age in Tennessee is 56.
Savings needed to retire: $US707,460
Total savings at 56: $US745,133
Median home value:$US186,747
Median listing price: $US257,500
The most realistic retirement age in Texas is 57.
Savings needed to retire: $US762,134
Total savings at 57: $US831,450
Median home value:$US207,829
Median listing price: $US274,900
The most realistic retirement age in Utah is 53.
Savings needed to retire: $US815,537
Total savings at 53: $US887,851
Median home value: $US350,841
Median listing price: $US372,900
The most realistic retirement age in Vermont is 60.
Savings needed to retire: $US1,060,937
Total savings at 60: $US1,13,893
Median home value: $US259,920
Median listing price: $US269,000
The most realistic retirement age in Virginia is 54.
Savings needed to retire: $US885,470
Total savings at 54: $US935,494
Median home value: $US285,587
Median listing price: $US300,000
The most realistic retirement age in Washington is 56.
Savings needed to retire: $US1,003,719
Total savings at 56: $US1,059,694
Median home value: $US412,988
Median listing price: $US415,000
The most realistic retirement age in West Virginia is 60.
Savings needed to retire: $US754,505
Total savings at 60: $US803,997
Median home value: $US107,789
Median listing price: $US163,000
The most realistic retirement age in Wisconsin is 57.
Savings needed to retire: $US811,723
Total savings at 57: $US871,002
Median home value: $US202,523
Median listing price: $US213,900
The most realistic retirement age in Wyoming is 59.
Savings needed to retire: $US889,284
Total savings at 59: $US951,167
Median home value: $US252,310
Median listing price: $US260,000
