Here's the most realistic retirement age for the typical worker in every US state

A recent study by personal finance platform GoBankingRates found the most realistic retirement age in every state in the US.

To gather this data, the study assumed that workers started work when they were 22 and followed the 50-30-20 budget rule – this means 20% of their personal income was dedicated to savings.

According to the study, realistic retirement ages in each state range from as young as 53 to as old as 74.

Depending on where you live, you may be able to retire as young as 53 – or have to keep working until you’re 74.

A recent study released by Cameron Huddleston of GoBankingRates found the most realistic retirement age in every state in the US. To start, GoBankingRates found the median income by age in each state. To determine how much savings workers needed across the country to retire comfortably, GoBankingRates used data from its previous study on exactly how much savings you need to retire in every state.

To determine the most realistic retirement age, GoBankingRates assumed that workers started work when they were 22 and followed the 50-30-20 budget rule – this means 20% of their personal income was dedicated to savings. The study also assumed that of the 20% that went into savings, 14% was put in a typical savings account and 6% was put into a 401(k) with a 50% employer match (up to 3%). According to the report, the average annual return on investments in the 401(k) was assumed to be 5%.

Using these assumptions, GoBankingRates found how much workers making a median income in each state could have saved at ages 24, 34, 44 and 58 to 77. When the target amount of savings needed to retire in a given state was reached or exceeded, the following year was declared the most realistic age of retirement for the typical worker.

Keep reading to find out the most realistic retirement age in each state, according to GoBankingRates.

The most realistic retirement age in Alabama is 59.

Savings needed to retire: $US723,989

Total savings at 59: $US759,485

Median home value: $US140,030

Median listing price: $US220,000

The most realistic retirement age in Alaska is 64.

Savings needed to retire: $US1,213,517

Total savings at 64: $US1,301,392

Median home value: $US301,660

Median listing price: $US284,900

The most realistic retirement age in Arizona is 58.

Savings needed to retire: $US862,583

Total savings at 58: $US905,975

Median home value: $US270,320

Median listing price: $US299,000

The most realistic retirement age in Arkansas is 59.

Savings needed to retire: $US697,288

Total savings at 59: $US757,128

Median home value: $US128,777

Median listing price: $US176,000

The most realistic retirement age in California is 66.

Savings needed to retire: $US1,369,911

Total savings at 66: $US1,442,638

Median home value: $US556,815

Median listing price: $US535,000

The most realistic retirement age in Colorado is 56.

Savings needed to retire: $US908,357

Total savings at 56: $US970,746

Median home value: $US398,753

Median listing price: $US425,000

The most realistic retirement age in Connecticut is 62.

Savings needed to retire: $US1,184,272

Total savings at 62: $US1,263,773

Median home value: $US255,746

Median listing price: $US312,900

The most realistic retirement age in Delaware in 60.

Savings needed to retire: $US960,488

Total savings at 60: $US1,033,545

Median home value: $US254,717

Median listing price: $US299,990

The most realistic retirement age in Florida is 61.

Savings needed to retire: $US843,510

Total savings at 61: $US907,809

Median home value: $US246,107

Median listing price: $US298,900

The most realistic retirement age in Georgia is 57.

Savings needed to retire: $US737,976

Total savings at 57: $US776,321

Median home value: $US201,713

Median listing price: $US260,000

The most realistic retirement age in Hawaii is 74.

Savings needed to retire: $US2,151,884

Total savings at 74: $US2,252,310

Median home value: $US638,007

Median listing price: $US639,000

The most realistic retirement age in Idaho is 58.

Savings needed to retire: $US797,736

Total savings at 58: $US854,264

Median home value: $US288,029

Median listing price: $US334,115

The most realistic retirement age in Illinois is 54.

Savings needed to retire: $US804,094

Total savings at 54: $US850,543

Median home value: $US202,609

Median listing price: $US229,000

The most realistic retirement age in Indiana is 56.

Savings needed to retire: $US745,605

Total savings at 56: $US796,066

Median home value: $US156,102

Median listing price: $US186,870

The most realistic retirement age in Iowa is 54.

Savings needed to retire: $US767,220

Total savings at 54: $US833,240

Median home value: $US153,281

Median listing price: $US174,900

The most realistic retirement age in Kansas is 54.

Savings needed to retire: $US703,645

Total savings at 54: $US775,280

Median home value:$US151,212

Median listing price: $US184,900

The most realistic retirement age in Kentucky is 59.

Savings needed to retire: $US774,849

Total savings at 59: $US829,737

Median home value: $US147,685

Median listing price: $US194,500

The most realistic retirement age in Louisiana is 61.

Savings needed to retire: $US773,578

Total savings at 61: $US830,209

Median home value: $US167,376

Median listing price: $US212,790

The most realistic retirement age in Maine is 65.

Savings needed to retire: $US1,083,824

Total savings at 65: $US1,154,700

Median home value: $US244,413

Median listing price: $US249,000

The most realistic retirement age in Maryland is 59.

Savings needed to retire: $US1,238,947

Total savings at 59: $US1,311,381

Median home value: $US309,182

Median listing price: $US320,000

The most realistic retirement age in Massachusetts is 59.

Savings needed to retire: $US1,249,119

Total savings at 59: $US1,313,236

Median home value: $US423,344

Median listing price: $US469,000

The most realistic retirement age in Michigan is 55.

Savings needed to retire: $US732,890

Total savings at 55: $US767,587

Median home value: $US173,481

Median listing price: $US179,000

The most realistic retirement age in Minnesota is 56.

Savings needed to retire: $US871,483

Total savings at 56: $US954,570

Median home value: $US257,609

Median listing price: $US270,000

The most realistic retirement age in Mississippi is 61.

Savings needed to retire: $US666,772

Total savings at 61: $US710,727

Median home value: $US126,788

Median listing price: $US189,000

The most realistic retirement age in Missouri is 55.

Savings needed to retire: $US725,261

Total savings at 55: $US783,803

Median home value: $US162,980

Median listing price: $US189,000

The most realistic retirement age in Montana is 63.

Savings needed to retire: $US963,031

Total savings at 63: $US1,045,703

Median home value: $US279,288

Median listing price: $US324,500

The most realistic retirement age in Nebraska is 54.

Savings needed to retire: $US758,320

Total savings at 54: $US819,381

Median home value: $US176,239

Median listing price: $US200,000

The most realistic retirement age in Nevada is 59.

Savings needed to retire: $US899,456

Total savings at 59: $US940,900

Median home value: $US302,437

Median listing price: $US200,000

The most realistic retirement age in New Hampshire is 55.

Savings needed to retire: $US956,674

Total savings at 55: $US1,032,939

Median home value: $US291,293

Median listing price: $US309,000

The most realistic retirement age in New Jersey is 61.

Savings needed to retire: $US1,174,100

Total savings at 61: $US1,232,297

Median home value: $US336,389

Median listing price: $US340,000

The most realistic retirement age in New Mexico is 60.

Savings needed to retire: $US720,175

Total savings at 60: $US767,592

Median home value: $US204,856

Median listing price: $US235,000

The most realistic retirement age in New York is 66.

Savings needed to retire: $US1,308,879

Total savings at 66: $US1,376,839

Median home value: $US328,397

Median listing price: $US419,000

The most realistic retirement age in North Carolina is 60.

Savings needed to retire: $US797,736

Total savings at 60: $US848,448

Median home value: $US203,661

Median listing price: $US275,000

The most realistic retirement age in North Dakota is 56.

Savings needed to retire: $US820,623

Total savings at 56: $US883,964

Median home value: $US235,722

Median listing price: $US215,000

The most realistic retirement age in Ohio is 56.

Savings needed to retire: $US772,306

Total savings at 56: $US819,207

Median home value: $US150,835

Median listing price: $US169,900

The most realistic retirement age in Oklahoma is 56.

Savings needed to retire: $US687,116

Total savings at 56: $US723,520

Median home value: $US130,001

Median listing price: $US195,000

The most realistic retirement age in Oregon is 66.

Savings needed to retire: $US1,334,309

Total savings at 66: $US1,415,540

Median home value: $US364,382

Median listing price: $US379,000

The most realistic retirement age in Pennsylvania is 58.

Savings needed to retire: $US874,026

Total savings at 58: $US938,573

Median home value: $US195,178

Median listing price: $US212,900

The most realistic retirement age in Rhode Island is 64.

Savings needed to retire: $US1,099,082

Total savings at 64: $US1,178,929

Median home value:$US301,867

Median listing price: $US319,000

The most realistic retirement age in South Carolina is 59.

Savings needed to retire: $US801,551

Total savings at 59: $US873,676

Median home value: $US187,337

Median listing price: $US247,900

The most realistic retirement age in South Dakota is 58.

Savings needed to retire: $US819,352

Total savings at 58: $US864,955

Median home value: $US206,437

Median listing price: $US224,900

The most realistic retirement age in Tennessee is 56.

Savings needed to retire: $US707,460

Total savings at 56: $US745,133

Median home value:$US186,747

Median listing price: $US257,500

The most realistic retirement age in Texas is 57.

Savings needed to retire: $US762,134

Total savings at 57: $US831,450

Median home value:$US207,829

Median listing price: $US274,900

The most realistic retirement age in Utah is 53.

Savings needed to retire: $US815,537

Total savings at 53: $US887,851

Median home value: $US350,841

Median listing price: $US372,900

The most realistic retirement age in Vermont is 60.

Savings needed to retire: $US1,060,937

Total savings at 60: $US1,13,893

Median home value: $US259,920

Median listing price: $US269,000

The most realistic retirement age in Virginia is 54.

Savings needed to retire: $US885,470

Total savings at 54: $US935,494

Median home value: $US285,587

Median listing price: $US300,000

The most realistic retirement age in Washington is 56.

Savings needed to retire: $US1,003,719

Total savings at 56: $US1,059,694

Median home value: $US412,988

Median listing price: $US415,000

The most realistic retirement age in West Virginia is 60.

Savings needed to retire: $US754,505

Total savings at 60: $US803,997

Median home value: $US107,789

Median listing price: $US163,000

The most realistic retirement age in Wisconsin is 57.

Savings needed to retire: $US811,723

Total savings at 57: $US871,002

Median home value: $US202,523

Median listing price: $US213,900

The most realistic retirement age in Wyoming is 59.

Savings needed to retire: $US889,284

Total savings at 59: $US951,167

Median home value: $US252,310

Median listing price: $US260,000

