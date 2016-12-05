US

Psychiatrists studied 400 movies to find the most realistic psychopath

Darren Weaver, Chris Weller

As frightening as movie psychopaths like Norman Bates and Hannibal Lecter appear on the big screen, turns out they may not be as realistic compared to their real-life counterparts. In 2013, Belgian psychiatrists watched over 400 movies to decide which fictional psychopath are based in reality and which ones were pure fiction.

