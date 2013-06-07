12 US Industries That Will Collapse In The Next Decade

Rebecca Baird-Remba, Lynne Guey
grinding-sparks

The long decline of American manufacturing isn’t over yet.

Fifteen of the 20 fastest shrinking industries are in the manufacturing sector, according to a Bureau of labour Statistics report on job growth from 2010 to 2020.

Government jobs, especially in the postal service, are also getting axed.

Glass and glass product manufacturing

80,700 jobs in 2010

68,800 jobs in 2020

-1.6% annual job growth

Glass production and sales have steadily declined over the past five years, likely stemming from the the slump in local automotive manufacturing and the long-term substitution of glass containers in the food and beverage-packaging market with alternative materials, such as plastic.

Metalworking machinery manufacturing

153,200 jobs in 2010

130,500 jobs in 2020

-1.6% annual job growth

The manufacture of powered tools for shaping metal parts has experienced a decline as demand from key foreign and domestic downstream markets has dropped.

Miscellaneous manufacturing

266,000 jobs in 2010

210,300 jobs in 2020

-2.3% annual job growth

This category includes a wide range of products that are increasingly being manufactured in China, including: medical equipment, jewelry and flatware, sporting and athletic goods, dolls, toys, and games, office supplies, signs, concrete burial vaults, Christmas tree ornaments, Christmas tree lighting sets, beauty and barber chairs, burnt wood articles, lamp shades, matches, metal combs, and electric hair clippers.

Federal government jobs except for the Postal Service and electric utilities

76,600 jobs in 2010

60,200 jobs in 2020

-2.4% annual job growth

This BLS projection comes from 2012, before the $85 billion in forced budget cuts known as sequestration. In any case the post-recession outlook for federal jobs is negative.

Pesticide, fertiliser, and other agricultural chemical manufacturing

35,300 jobs in 2010

27,500 jobs in 2020

-2.5% annual job growth

Increased environmental regulations (such as the banning of certain pesticides) and improvements in technology and automation will reduce the number of workers in chemical manufacturing over the next decade.

Metal ore mining

36,400 jobs in 2010

28,100 jobs in 2020

-2.5% annual job growth

Jobs in the metal ore mining industry may continue to disappear as domestic mining companies compete with fast-growing industries in developing countries, where mines are less depleted and less restricted by environmental regulations.

Pipeline transportation

42,400 jobs in 2010

32,600 jobs in 2020

-2.6% annual job growth

Apparently US demand for installing and maintaining pipelines is declining. We expect this may change if the Keystone Pipeline is cleared for construction.

Computer and peripheral equipment manufacturing

161,600 jobs in 2010

117,500 jobs in 2020

-3.1% annual job growth

Despite growing consumer demand for PCs and tablets, globalization has made US manufacturing less attractive, as manufacturing facilities move to Asia. Apple's new plan to hire a ton of people in Silicon Valley and do more manufacturing in the U.S. may partially reverse this trend.

Communications equipment manufacturing

118,000 jobs in 2010

85,700 jobs in 2020

-3.1% annual job growth

As with computers, this stuff can be made more cheaply abroad.

Postal service

656,400 jobs in 2010

474,600 jobs in 2020

-3.2% annual job growth

After the Postal Service lost $11.6 billion last year, it announced plans to eliminate 150,000 jobs by 2016. Congress is still considering cutting Saturday delivery, but even that may not be enough to save the ailing agency.

Leather and hide tanning and finishing, and other leather and allied product manufacturing

27,800 jobs in 2010

12,700 jobs in 2020

-7.6% annual job growth

These are hard times for the U.S. leather industry. Falling demand from auto, footwear and furniture manufacturers have caused major declines in revenue. Price-conscious consumers have also begun to favour substitute products made from cheaper materials, such as vinyl and plastic. Overseas competition is hurting here too, as with all manufacturing.

Apparel knitting mills

157,700 jobs in 2010

66,100 jobs in 2020

-8.3% annual job growth

Clothing manufacturing, which includes knitting and sewing garments, has significantly underperformed most sectors of the economy, due to massive competition from imports. The number of apparel knitting firms has declined at an average annual rate of 5.4% since 2007 and is expected to continue its downward trajectory at an average of 1.5% per year through 2017.

It's not all doom and gloom ...

