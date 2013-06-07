12 US Industries That Will Collapse In The Next Decade

The long decline of American manufacturing isn’t over yet.



Fifteen of the 20 fastest shrinking industries are in the manufacturing sector, according to a Bureau of labour Statistics report on job growth from 2010 to 2020.

Government jobs, especially in the postal service, are also getting axed.

