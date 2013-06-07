12 US Industries That Will Collapse In The Next Decade

The long decline of American manufacturing isn’t over yet.
Fifteen of the 20 fastest shrinking industries are in the manufacturing sector, according to a Bureau of labour Statistics report on job growth from 2010 to 2020.
Government jobs, especially in the postal service, are also getting axed.
80,700 jobs in 2010
68,800 jobs in 2020
-1.6% annual job growth
Glass production and sales have steadily declined over the past five years, likely stemming from the the slump in local automotive manufacturing and the long-term substitution of glass containers in the food and beverage-packaging market with alternative materials, such as plastic.
2010 data and 2020 projections from Bureau of labour Statistics (2012).
153,200 jobs in 2010
130,500 jobs in 2020
-1.6% annual job growth
The manufacture of powered tools for shaping metal parts has experienced a decline as demand from key foreign and domestic downstream markets has dropped.
266,000 jobs in 2010
210,300 jobs in 2020
-2.3% annual job growth
This category includes a wide range of products that are increasingly being manufactured in China, including: medical equipment, jewelry and flatware, sporting and athletic goods, dolls, toys, and games, office supplies, signs, concrete burial vaults, Christmas tree ornaments, Christmas tree lighting sets, beauty and barber chairs, burnt wood articles, lamp shades, matches, metal combs, and electric hair clippers.
76,600 jobs in 2010
60,200 jobs in 2020
-2.4% annual job growth
This BLS projection comes from 2012, before the $85 billion in forced budget cuts known as sequestration. In any case the post-recession outlook for federal jobs is negative.
35,300 jobs in 2010
27,500 jobs in 2020
-2.5% annual job growth
Increased environmental regulations (such as the banning of certain pesticides) and improvements in technology and automation will reduce the number of workers in chemical manufacturing over the next decade.
36,400 jobs in 2010
28,100 jobs in 2020
-2.5% annual job growth
Jobs in the metal ore mining industry may continue to disappear as domestic mining companies compete with fast-growing industries in developing countries, where mines are less depleted and less restricted by environmental regulations.
42,400 jobs in 2010
32,600 jobs in 2020
-2.6% annual job growth
Apparently US demand for installing and maintaining pipelines is declining. We expect this may change if the Keystone Pipeline is cleared for construction.
161,600 jobs in 2010
117,500 jobs in 2020
-3.1% annual job growth
Despite growing consumer demand for PCs and tablets, globalization has made US manufacturing less attractive, as manufacturing facilities move to Asia. Apple's new plan to hire a ton of people in Silicon Valley and do more manufacturing in the U.S. may partially reverse this trend.
118,000 jobs in 2010
85,700 jobs in 2020
-3.1% annual job growth
As with computers, this stuff can be made more cheaply abroad.
656,400 jobs in 2010
474,600 jobs in 2020
-3.2% annual job growth
After the Postal Service lost $11.6 billion last year, it announced plans to eliminate 150,000 jobs by 2016. Congress is still considering cutting Saturday delivery, but even that may not be enough to save the ailing agency.
27,800 jobs in 2010
12,700 jobs in 2020
-7.6% annual job growth
These are hard times for the U.S. leather industry. Falling demand from auto, footwear and furniture manufacturers have caused major declines in revenue. Price-conscious consumers have also begun to favour substitute products made from cheaper materials, such as vinyl and plastic. Overseas competition is hurting here too, as with all manufacturing.
157,700 jobs in 2010
66,100 jobs in 2020
-8.3% annual job growth
Clothing manufacturing, which includes knitting and sewing garments, has significantly underperformed most sectors of the economy, due to massive competition from imports. The number of apparel knitting firms has declined at an average annual rate of 5.4% since 2007 and is expected to continue its downward trajectory at an average of 1.5% per year through 2017.
