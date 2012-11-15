See Where Lawyers Ranked On The List Of Most Psychopathic Professions

Photo: www.thecollaredsheep.com

The new book “The Wisdom of Psychopaths” by Kevin Dutton reveals the top 10 “psychopathic” professions, and lawyers were second on the list.CEOs were number one, Digital Spy reports.



After lawyers, TV/radio people, sales people, and surgeons were the most “psychopathic.”

Dutton’s book is based on the premise that there’s a bit of madness in everybody and that there are “functional psychopaths.”

These functional psychopaths aren’t homicidal, Dutton says, but they have similar qualities to their murderous counterparts: detachment, charm, focus, and a lack of empathy.

It’s easy to imagine charm and focus coming in handy during a court trial.

Lawyers, at least the corporate variety, tend to be wealthier than the average person, so that might explain their lack of empathy too.

A 2010 paper revealed members of the upper class tend to have a hard time reading other people’s emotions and have less developed social skills, The New York Times reported at the time.

But failing to connect with other people doesn’t necessarily mean you’re a psycho, Psychology Today says.

“It is important to note that the vast majority of people with antisocial tendencies are not psychopaths,” Psychology Today stresses.

Others have said experts are throwing around the term psychopath far too freely.

