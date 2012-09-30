The 16 Most Profitable Media Companies

Photo: AMC
With third quarter reports looming in under a month, we decided to take a look at the entertainment companies to watch.We turned to SNL Financial, a corporate and market data collector, who revealed its list of the top 25 media companies last week based on net income from Q2 of 2012.
We’ve focused on the top 18, removing any group related with advertising, marketing, and publishing from the original list to provide a specific focus on entertainment based companies.
We then compared SNL’s results to reported Q2 earnings and made abbreviated changes.
The list includes theatre chains, theme park owners, and television companies including heavy Emmy nominated AMC networks.
You can see the entire original report here.
The largest theatre chain just makes the list with a 6.9 per cent rise in net income from last year.
However, Regal's attendance was down 8.5 per cent from last year.
The company responsible for hit shows 'Mad Men,' 'Breaking Bad,' and 'The Walking Dead' saw domestic ad sale growth of 13.4 per cent in addition to its 52.9 per cent gain over the last year.
AMC saw declining revenues with its IFC Films channels and tech unit and is still in a heated battle with Dish over a canceled deal.
The urban media company is the largest radio broadcaster targeting the African American community and has nearly a 51 per cent stake in cable network TV One.
Net income for the company increased 19 per cent from last year while revenue saw a 9.1 per cent increase.
Traffic, news, and weather company Total Traffic Network extended its contract with Radio One to a new three-year deal.
Despite the company's net income rise from $45.6 million the year before, the company dropped five per cent in revenue. Print ads dropped 15 per cent, a continuing trend over the past few years.
The third-largest theatre chain in the United States reported Q2 net income up more than 10 million from last year.
The company is currently being sued over 'The Dark Knight' Colorado theatre shooting, where the shooting took place. Lawyers are seeking a dismissal of the lawsuit.
Six Flags, which filed for bankruptcy three years ago, has been able to lower its debt from $2.5 billion in 2007 to $918 million in March.
Recently its New Jersey theme park announced it will combine its animal safari with both its amusement and water parks to create the world's largest theme park.
The global information provider reported a revenue decrease of 1 per cent; however, net income for the quarter increased $34 million from last year.
Low print advertising revenue and circulation led to a 21 per cent net income dive for the newspaper giant.
The company's USA Today paper just celebrated its 30th anniversary with a massive relaunch of both its print and online entities.
The lifestyle-content provider owns HGTV and Food Network under its umbrella.
And, thanks to its two largest lifestyle channels the company reported an 83.9 per cent growth in net income over last year's period of $77.4 million. Advertising revenue also rose 12 per cent to $417 million.
The media conglomerate owns television channels Starz! and Encore.
It reported increased sales at QVC as responsible for numbers despite a $23 million difference during the same period from last year.
The media company which controls the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, OWN, and more saw a rise in net income from $264 million last year.
Advertising revenue for the channels saw an increase of seven per cent as well.
CBS showed an 8 per cent increase over last year's net income though advertising revenue dropped 4.5 per cent for the quarter.
The company said it plans to benefit from a demand for political commercials before the election.
Last year, the company reported $637 million for the same period.
Time Warner reported the nearly 33 per cent decline as a result of poor box office revenue.
That shouldn't be a problem in the months to come. Warner Bros. had huge summer blockbuster 'The Dark Knight Rises' earning more than $1 billion worldwide in shortly over a month and 'The Hobbit' this December.
Though being near the top of the list, Viacom's $534 million put it down 7 per cent from last year. It reported its lowest ad sales since March 2009, it settled a messy dispute with DirecTV after its channels disappeared from the cable provider for nearly a fortnight, and
The company has seen recent ratings declines at channels including Nickelodeon, Nick-at-Nite, MTV, and Comedy Central suggesting an overhaul to at least Nickelodeon is long overdue.
Thomas Reuters lends its success in part to the sale of its Healthcare business for $1.25 billion in June.
As well, Reuters saw 3 per cent growth in revenues from its Legal, Tax & Accounting and Intellectual Property & Science segments.
Since then, the company has acquired electronic foreign currency platform FXall and online security brand Markmonitor.
In June, Disney reported its largest quarterly earnings in the history of the company, up $1.66 billion from the past year with growth in all of its segments--media, film, parks and resorts--save its Interactive department which received a staff cut amid restructuring at the beginning of September.
Its Hollywood blockbuster, 'The Avengers' has earned more than $1.5 billion at the box office worldwide, becoming the third-highest grossing film of all time.
*Reporting numbers are from Disney's fiscal third-quarter. SNL marked as such as its the second calendar quarter. Disney's actual Q2 still places it in first with $1.2 billion in net income.
