The Most Profitable Mobile Games In The World Aren't Made By Zynga

Photo: April L. Sanders

If you want to understand why Zynga is struggling, look no further than a recent report from App Annie, an analytics firm that tracks Android and iOS apps.While Zynga has far and away the biggest audience for social games and rakes in cash from its Facebook titles, it has openly admitted that it has had a hard time making money on mobile.



And it’s not like other American companies are ruling the charts—Zynga archrival Electronic Arts has just one title in the top 10.

It turns out that the real success stories in mobile games are scattered around the world. The best moneymakers are from companies in Finland, Sweden, Japan, and South Korea. Maybe you haven’t heard of them—but you’ve probably played one of their games.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.